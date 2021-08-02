Concierge Technologies Establishes U.K. Subsidiary As Holding Company for Potential U.K. and EU Acquisitions and Business Activities

The new business unit was formed to be the holding company for acquisitions that may be consummated in the region, along with other regional business activities by Concierge Technologies and its wholly owned U.S.-based development stage subsidiary, Marygold & Co ., which is targeting an introduction of a mobile app for its fintech services business in the U.K. and EU next year.

San Clemente, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTC: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced it has created a new wholly owned subsidiary in London, England -- Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited -- and that it has appointed Matthew Parden to lead the new operation as president.

Marygold & Co. is completing the development of a free banking and financial services app for sending, receiving, spending and saving securely through mobile devices. Interest will be earned on all deposits, with no minimums or credit checks required. Accounts will be FDIC-insured for U.S. residents.

Nicholas Gerber, CEO of Concierge Technologies, said, “We are delighted to have established our U.K. presence through the formation of Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, paving the way for potential expansion of the company’s financial services offerings, including our asset management and advisory services business, and the fintech app that Marygold & Co. plans to introduce, on a global scale. We are fortunate in being able to attract an experienced financial services executive such as Matthew Parden to head this growth initiative for Concierge Technologies, which we anticipate will include acquisitions, using our existing business units as a foundation.”

Mr. Parden previously was chief executive officer of London-based financial planning and wealth management firm Aspinalls, a position he held from 2015 to 2020. Prior to that, for 17-years, he was employed at Duncan Lawrie Private Bank, also headquartered in London, including four years as its CEO. Mr. Parden is a chartered accountant (FCA) and qualified financial adviser (Dip PFS) with experience in regulated and unregulated financial advice, onshore and offshore private banking, private client investment management, audit, tax, and mergers & acquisitions.