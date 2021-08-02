checkAd

Gossamer Bio to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021   

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 9, 2021.

In connection with the earnings release, Gossamer’s management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 9, 2021, to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference ID: 1188932
Domestic Dial-in Number: (833) 646-0603
International Dial-in Number: (929) 517-9782
Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ruj72hwq

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investors section of the Company's website, www.gossamerbio.com.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

