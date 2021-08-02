Adamas to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 9, 2021

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the company will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 9, after market close. Subsequently, Adamas’ management team will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and 1-201-493-6779 for international callers. All callers must provide the following Conference ID: 13720109. The webcast can be accessed live via the investor section of the Adamas website at https://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

