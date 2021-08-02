checkAd

Kredivo, the Leading Digital Consumer Credit Platform in Southeast Asia, Announces Plans to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 22:01  |  47   |   |   

FinAccel, the parent of Kredivo, the leading AI-enabled digital consumer credit platform in Southeast Asia, and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ: VPCB) (“VPCB”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in FinAccel becoming a publicly traded company with an expected pro forma equity value of approximately $2.5 billion, assuming no redemptions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005686/en/

Kredivo provides customers instant credit financing for e-commerce and offline purchases, as well as personal loans, based on proprietary, AI-enabled real-time decisioning. With nearly 4 million approved customers today and a presence across eight of the top 10 e-commerce merchants in Indonesia, it is the largest and fastest growing buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform in Indonesia today, with plans to expand into regional markets such as Vietnam and Thailand in the near future. Kredivo serves a target segment that comprises the rapidly growing middle class of Indonesia, with interest rates that are amongst the lowest in the country, and an application and approval process that takes as little as two minutes.

Kredivo has a track record of being a superior solution for online and offline merchants. With less than 10% of the middle class in Indonesia in possession of a credit card, merchants partner with Kredivo to help increase customer spend. Surveyed merchants that partner with Kredivo experience more than double the average basket size, up to three times more frequent transactions, and over 50% of these merchants say Kredivo helps increase cart conversion rate during checkout.

“As the top buy now, pay later platform in Indonesia, Kredivo is an established force in the large and rapidly growing point of sale financing market,” said Akshay Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of FinAccel. “Unlike Western markets where credit is readily accessible, traditional banks in Southeast Asia have historically provided little consumer credit in our markets, which creates a large opportunity for Kredivo to tap into other credit needs, such as personal loans, and fulfill our vision of providing fast, affordable, and easily accessible credit to tens of millions of customers in the region. Considering that 66% of Southeast Asia’s population is unbanked or under-banked, we also see a very attractive opportunity to serve these customers with other financial services, outside of credit. We are proud to have the continued support of our longstanding investors in our pursuit to realize our long-term vision and growth strategy.”

Seite 1 von 7
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kredivo, the Leading Digital Consumer Credit Platform in Southeast Asia, Announces Plans to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II FinAccel, the parent of Kredivo, the leading AI-enabled digital consumer credit platform in Southeast Asia, and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ: VPCB) (“VPCB”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for ...
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste