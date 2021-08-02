Kredivo, the Leading Digital Consumer Credit Platform in Southeast Asia, Announces Plans to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

FinAccel, the parent of Kredivo, the leading AI-enabled digital consumer credit platform in Southeast Asia, and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ: VPCB) (“VPCB”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in FinAccel becoming a publicly traded company with an expected pro forma equity value of approximately $2.5 billion, assuming no redemptions.

Kredivo provides customers instant credit financing for e-commerce and offline purchases, as well as personal loans, based on proprietary, AI-enabled real-time decisioning. With nearly 4 million approved customers today and a presence across eight of the top 10 e-commerce merchants in Indonesia, it is the largest and fastest growing buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform in Indonesia today, with plans to expand into regional markets such as Vietnam and Thailand in the near future. Kredivo serves a target segment that comprises the rapidly growing middle class of Indonesia, with interest rates that are amongst the lowest in the country, and an application and approval process that takes as little as two minutes.

Kredivo has a track record of being a superior solution for online and offline merchants. With less than 10% of the middle class in Indonesia in possession of a credit card, merchants partner with Kredivo to help increase customer spend. Surveyed merchants that partner with Kredivo experience more than double the average basket size, up to three times more frequent transactions, and over 50% of these merchants say Kredivo helps increase cart conversion rate during checkout.

“As the top buy now, pay later platform in Indonesia, Kredivo is an established force in the large and rapidly growing point of sale financing market,” said Akshay Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of FinAccel. “Unlike Western markets where credit is readily accessible, traditional banks in Southeast Asia have historically provided little consumer credit in our markets, which creates a large opportunity for Kredivo to tap into other credit needs, such as personal loans, and fulfill our vision of providing fast, affordable, and easily accessible credit to tens of millions of customers in the region. Considering that 66% of Southeast Asia’s population is unbanked or under-banked, we also see a very attractive opportunity to serve these customers with other financial services, outside of credit. We are proud to have the continued support of our longstanding investors in our pursuit to realize our long-term vision and growth strategy.”