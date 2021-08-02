Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

checkAd

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor events and conferences:

  • Bernstein CD28 Day
    Presentation: Monday, August 9, 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT)
  • 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
    Panel: Tuesday, August 10, 1:10 p.m. ET (10:10 a.m. PT)
  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021
    Presentation: Tuesday, August 10, 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT)
  • Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
    Presentation: Wednesday, August 11, 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)
  • Piper Sandler Virtual West Coast Bus Tour
    Presentation: Thursday, August 12, 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT)

A webcast of the presentation at the Canaccord conference will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. Following the webcast, a replay will be archived on the website approximately for at least 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 22 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of proteins resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.



Disclaimer

