checkAd

SI-BONE, Inc. Announces Anthem, Inc. Adopts Coverage Guidelines for Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Exclusive to the Triangular iFuse Implant System for Its More Than 40 Million Members

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 22:02  |  25   |   |   

Anthem is America’s 2nd largest commercial health insurer and joins more than 35 other health plans to offer coverage exclusively for the triangular iFuse Implant System

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN) a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that Anthem, Inc. will cover minimally invasive SI joint fusion exclusively when performed with the iFuse system of triangular titanium implants. Anthem has adopted coverage guidelines from AIM Specialty Health, a subsidiary specialty benefit management company with medical necessity guidelines that support minimally invasive SI joint fusion only when iFuse implants (titanium triangular implants) are used.

The new policy provides coverage for chronic sacroiliac joint pain and functional impairment, provided certain criteria are met, resulting in virtually universal coverage for the iFuse Implant System.

Anthem’s adoption of AIM guidelines for its members can be found here: https://aimspecialtyhealth.com/anthem185/musculoskeletal.

The link to the new guidelines for medical necessity of iFuse procedures can be found here: https://aimspecialtyhealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/AIM_Guidelin ...

The new policy will be implemented across Anthem’s family of health plans beginning July 30, 2021. The AIM clinical appropriateness guidelines for sacroiliac joint fusion provide clearer guidance for broader access to the iFuse Implant System for Anthem’s more than 40 million members throughout the U.S.

“We are pleased with Anthem’s decision to adopt clinical appropriateness guidelines for minimally invasive SI joint fusion that more closely align with current medical practice, and which reflect the multiple Level I and Level II clinical trials of the iFuse Implant System,” said Laura Francis, Chief Executive Officer at SI-BONE. “Payors continue to rely on long-term outcomes from high-quality randomized controlled trials when establishing coverage criteria for new treatments which is a cornerstone of our strategy. With this updated policy, Anthem joins other large payors including United Healthcare, CIGNA, Humana, Aetna and Centene, to provide positive coverage for iFuse, which is great news for the millions of Anthem plan members.”

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. In 2009, SI-BONE introduced the iFuse Implant System for minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint, shown to be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. Since then, more than 2,400 surgeons have performed a combined total of more than 55,000 SI joint fusion procedures. A unique body of evidence, supporting the iFuse Implant System, including two RCT’s and over 95 peer reviewed publications, has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System. SI-BONE is leveraging its market leadership position, supported by this proprietary reimbursement advantage, to commercialize other devices intended for surgical treatment of related aspects of the human anatomy. For more information or to join our team, please visit us at www.si-bone.com.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. 2021 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:
Joe Powers, Vice President of Marketing
jpowers@si-bone.com
669-205-2521

Investor Contact:
Matt Bacso
investors@SI-BONE.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SI-BONE, Inc. Announces Anthem, Inc. Adopts Coverage Guidelines for Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Exclusive to the Triangular iFuse Implant System for Its More Than 40 Million Members Anthem is America’s 2nd largest commercial health insurer and joins more than 35 other health plans to offer coverage exclusively for the triangular iFuse Implant SystemSANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Subsea 7 announces floating wind acquisition
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board