Waterstone Financial, Inc. Receives Top Ranking in Bank Director’s 2021 Bank Performance Scorecard

Bank Director’s Scorecard annually ranks the 300 largest exchange-traded banks in the United States based on the previous year’s performance. It uses five metrics that speak to profitability, asset quality and capital adequacy to score a bank’s performance. This year, the top 25 list of banks was dominated by community banks.

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. today announced that it received the number one ranking in Bank Director’s 2021 Bank Performance Scorecard.

“Receiving the top ranking out of 300 banks is an honor that can only be achieved from the work each and every one of our dedicated employees does to create value for our customers, investors, and our community,” said Doug Gordon, President/CEO of WaterStone Bank. “2021 marks the 100th Anniversary of WaterStone Bank, and this recognition demonstrates that we continue to stand strong as a community bank.”

Despite the pandemic in 2020, Waterstone Financial, Inc. had record financial results, led by its mortgage banking segment originating a record $4.5 billion in residential home loans. The bank’s community banking segment also added excellent operating results with 47% growth in transactional core deposits. The bank launched a new robust and innovative digital banking platform for businesses and customers in 2020, and opened its first branch office in the City of Milwaukee – its 14th branch overall.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

