Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, announced today its 2021 second quarter results.

2021 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $10.3 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.16 per share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Medallion Bank net income was a record $17.5 million for the quarter, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income grew 10.1% to $29.5 million, primarily reflecting the contribution from the consumer lending segments, compared to $26.8 million in the 2020 quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 8.84%, compared to 8.23% in the prior year quarter.
  • Net income from the Company’s consumer and commercial lending segments increased to $16.2 million in the quarter, compared to $9.0 million a year ago.
  • Net loan portfolios grew 13% for recreation and 30% for home improvement from June 30, 2020.
  • Consumer loan originations were up 31% from the prior year quarter to $197.5 million.
  • Our consumer loan portfolio was 94% of total net loans receivable as of June 30, 2021.
  • Total assets were $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.65 billion as of June 30, 2020.

Executive Commentary – Andrew Murstein, President of Medallion

“This quarter we maintained the strength and momentum in Medallion Bank, which is our top priority.  That is the fastest growing and most profitable part of our Company.  Our growth strategy is clear; we are investing in our consumer business and signing fintech strategic partnerships.  At the same time, we seek to minimize our risk profile by maintaining the strong, and even improving, credit quality benchmarks we have in place.  We also made progress on advancing our exit strategy for our non-core assets.”

Business Segment Highlights

Consumer Lending Segments

  • Our net consumer loan portfolio was $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.0 billion on June 30, 2020.  
  • Net interest income grew 14% to $33.1 million for the quarter, compared to $29.1 million in the prior year quarter. 
  • The average interest rate on the portfolio was 13.14% at quarter-end, compared to 14.14% a year ago.  
  • Consumer loans 90 days or more past due were $2.8 million, or 0.23% of total gross loans as of June 30, 2021, compared to $3.5 million, or 0.33%, a year ago. Delinquencies continued to be lower than historical averages due to solid performance by our borrowers.
  • Net income for the second quarter was $15.8 million, compared to $8.6 million in the 2020 second quarter.

Commercial Lending Segment

  • We originated $11.1 million of new loans during the 2021 second quarter.
  • The Company’s net commercial loan portfolio was $66.2 million as of quarter-end, compared to $68.1 million a year ago. 
  • The average interest rate on the portfolio was 12.69%, compared to 13.38% a year ago. 
  • Net income for the second quarter was $0.4 million, in line with the 2020 quarter.

Medallion Lending Segment

  • During the quarter, the Company collected $2.4 million of principal payments and received $3.2 million in connection with loans in the process of foreclosure. 
  • Total gross medallion exposure (which is net of loan loss allowance and includes loans in process of foreclosure and remarketed assets) declined to $53.9 million, or 3.1% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021.
  • The Company recorded a non-cash $2.4 million loss, net of tax, related to its owned taxi medallions and outstanding loans in the Chicago market. 

Corporate Initiatives

  • The Company retained an investment bank to advise and assist in evaluating strategic alternatives for some of its non-core assets.
  • The Company recognized a gain of $2.4 million, net of tax, in connection with a partial sale of approximately 44% of an investment in a fintech company in which the Company made a $250,000 investment.
  • The Company settled substantially all bank debt during the quarter, negotiating discounts and recognizing a gain on the extinguishment of debt.

Concluding Executive Commentary Larry Hall, CFO of Medallion

“We just concluded one of our most profitable quarters ever driven by the strength of our Medallion Bank subsidiary, which continues to execute exceptionally well and it had its most profitable quarter in its 18-year history. Most importantly, the foundation and strategy are in place as we continue to strive for shareholder value over the years ahead.”

*             *             *

About Medallion Financial Corp.
Medallion Financial Corp., primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary Medallion Bank, is a finance company that originates and services consumer loans and loans in various commercial industries.  Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

Forward-Looking Statements
Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, and growth.  These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as “will” and “continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature.  These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, expectations regarding medallion loan portfolio, the potential for future asset growth and market share opportunities.  Medallion’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements.  For example, statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Medallion’s business, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion’s control, the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Medallion, its customers and third parties.  In addition to risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Medallion’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
 
  For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021     2020       2021     2020  
Total interest income $ 37,375   $ 35,588     $ 74,455   $ 71,130  
Total interest expense   7,884     8,835       16,291     17,835  
Net interest income   29,491     26,753       58,164     53,295  
           
Provision (benefit) for loan losses   (682 )   16,941       2,337     33,482  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   30,173     9,812       55,827     19,813  
           
Other income (loss)          
Change in collateral on loans in process of foreclosure   (2,162 )   (983 )     (4,947 )   (7,269 )
Sponsorship and race winnings   4,345     3,626       6,818     6,199  
   Gain on the extinguishment of debt   2,859     -       4,626     -  
   Gain (Impairment) on equity investments   3,205     -       3,205     (3,559 )
      Other income (loss)   (480 )   613       1     905  
Total other income (loss)   7,767     3,256       9,703     (3,724 )
           
Other expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits   7,901     6,702       13,586     13,635  
Race team related expenses   2,674     1,818       4,796     3,948  
Loan servicing fees   1,731     1,729       3,378     3,341  
Collection costs   1,641     1,461       2,873     2,690  
Professional fees   2,224     1,319       2,731     4,908  
Other expenses   3,649     3,157       7,098     6,935  
Total other expenses   19,820     16,186       34,462     35,457  
           
Income (loss) before income taxes   18,120     (3,118 )     31,069     (19,368 )
Income tax (provision) benefit   (6,528 )   853       (10,406 )   4,102  
           
Net income (loss) after taxes   11,592     (2,265 )     20,663     (15,266 )
Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest   1,325     1,712       1,964     2,354  
Total net income (loss) attributable to Medallion Financial Corp. $ 10,267   $ (3,977 )   $ 18,698   $ (17,620 )
Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.42   $ (0.16 )   $ 0.76   $ (0.72 )
Diluted net income (loss) per share   0.41     (0.16 )     0.75     (0.72 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding          
Basic   24,595,822     24,444,677       24,557,511     24,423,225  
Diluted   24,950,512     24,444,677       24,923,023     24,423,225  


MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
         
    June 30, December 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except shares and per share data)   2021     2020     2020  
Assets      
Cash and federal funds sold $ 91,553   $ 112,040   $ 103,884  
Equity investments and investment securities   58,397     56,538     57,884  
         
Loans   1,340,567     1,229,838     1,260,594  
Allowance for loan losses   (46,946 )   (57,548 )   (66,977 )
Net loans receivable   1,293,621     1,172,290     1,193,617  
         
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure   49,039     54,560     47,375  
Goodwill and intangible assets   201,173     201,893     202,617  
Other assets   45,964     45,090     46,366  
Total assets $ 1,739,747   $ 1,642,411   $ 1,651,743  
         
Liabilities      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and accrued interest payable $ 23,393   $ 19,575   $ 25,144  
Deposits   1,152,068     1,065,398     1,075,322  
Short-term borrowings   8,016     87,334     60,889  
Deferred tax liabilities and other tax payables   8,591     807     5,562  
Operating lease liabilities   9,894     11,018     11,655  
   Long-term debt   214,971     153,718     154,874  
Total liabilities   1,416,933     1,337,850     1,333,446  
         
Commitments and contingencies.      
Total stockholders’ equity   250,718     231,408     247,642  
       
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries   72,096     73,153     70,655  
Total equity   322,814     304,561     318,297  
       
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,739,747   $ 1,642,411   $ 1,651,743  
         
Number of shares outstanding   25,061,764     24,877,628     24,816,376  
Book value per share $ 10.00   $ 9.30   $ 9.98  







Disclaimer

