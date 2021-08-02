checkAd

Cytek Biosciences Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering, which closed on July 27, 2021, have exercised in full their option to purchase 2,184,695 additional shares of common stock at the price to the public of $17.00 per share. With the addition of the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, the total number of shares sold in this offering increased to 16,749,330, and the aggregate gross proceeds to Cytek, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were $237 million. The offering consisted of 13,949,401 shares issued and sold by Cytek, and 2,799,929 shares sold by the selling stockholders named in the prospectus. Cytek did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Piper Sandler & Co. and Cowen acted as joint book running managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 22, 2021. A copy of the registration statement may be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling (FSP) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with exquisite sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights systems, its cell sorter, the Aurora CS, and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe.

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only – not for use in diagnostic procedures or for clinical purposes.

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Olsen
Lages & Associates
(949) 453-8080
stephanie@lages.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Carrie Mendivil/Mary Kate McDonough
Gilmartin Group LLC
(518) 727-6380
investors@cytekbio.com





