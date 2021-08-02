STRATA Skin Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) (“STRATA” or the “Company”), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021. Management will hold a conference call to review the financial results and provide a corporate update starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.



The link to the webcast will be available on the STRATA Skin Sciences website at www.strataskinsciences.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 300-8521 (US/Canada) or (412) 317-6026 (International) and use the conference ID 10159329.