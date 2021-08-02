checkAd

Genesis HealthCare Announces Universal COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees, Care Partners and Onsite Vendors

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare, (“Genesis” or “Company”) (OTC PINK: GENN), a national post-acute care provider, announced today that it is adopting a universal COVID-19 vaccination requirement for employees, care partners, and onsite vendors across the Company.

Due to age, underlying conditions, or both, nursing home patients and residents are at greater risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19. This threat can be reduced significantly through universal COVID-19 vaccination. The Company’s Universal Vaccination Policy requires current staff, visiting providers, care partners, and onsite vendors to have a single dose of the Janssen vaccine or the first dose of a two-dose mRNA vaccine by August 23, 2021. If applicable, the second mRNA dose would be needed by September 22, 2021.

“Our highest priority is for every Genesis-affiliated center across the country to have a relentless focus on serving our patients and residents with high-quality care, in safety, security and comfort, and with respect and dignity,” said Harry Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis. “Our move to adopt universal vaccination is an incredibly important decision, and we very seriously weighed the competing concerns before proceeding down this path. Despite vaccination rates above the national average, the growing spread of the Delta variant makes clear that we need to increase our vaccination rates substantially to better protect our patients, residents and employees. While we would have greatly preferred a strictly voluntary process, our commitment to health and safety outweighs concerns about imposing a requirement. Universal COVID-19 vaccination provides the safest and most effective course of action to ensure the health and welfare of our patients, residents and staff.”

In December 2020, Genesis began vaccinating patients, residents and employees on a voluntary basis. Through communication, engagement and trust-building, the Company set high goals for staff vaccination without attempting to impose a requirement. Genesis strongly encouraged vaccination among staff, residents and families and achieved above average vaccination, with 85% of patients and residents and 65% of staff choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine companywide.

Genesis supports the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living’s call for “all healthcare and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all healthcare workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being.”

About Genesis HealthCare
Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, provide services to skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities. The Company also specializes in contract rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, physician services, staffing services and accountable care. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

