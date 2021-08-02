Calix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the third quarter of 2021:

Jefferies 2021 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31 st and September 1 st

and September 1 14th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on September 9 th

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on September 14th and 15th

Details for this event are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.