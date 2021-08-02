Calix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the following virtual investor conferences during the third quarter of 2021:
- Jefferies 2021 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 31st and September 1st
- 14th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on September 9th
- Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on September 14th and 15th
Details for this event are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.
