LiveRamp Names David Pann Chief Product Officer

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced it has hired David Pann as chief product officer (CPO). With a career spanning more than 25 years in the software industry, Pann has proven experience building world-class products, services, and marketplaces for global businesses, generating billions of dollars in advertising spend. Most recently he served as the vice president responsible for Microsoft’s Global Search Advertising Business.

“As companies grow, so does product and technical complexity. At both Yahoo! And Microsoft, David successfully led major platform evolutions, while accelerating the rate of innovation and expertly navigating these complexities,” said Scott Howe, LiveRamp CEO. “He brings a wealth of experience building and scaling world-class platforms, and developing exceptional teams - something I can personally attest to, given our shared lineage at Microsoft. I am confident he will be the ultimate advocate and champion, not only for our global customers, but for our people as well, who are the very heart of LiveRamp’s success and market leadership.”

Pann will oversee product design, innovation, and long-term strategy for LiveRamp’s portfolio of products, in addition to spearheading platform-level differentiation. He will play a critical role in LiveRamp’s global expansion and exploration into new verticals beyond advertising and marketing.

David has been leading product organizations since the beginning of the internet, having started his career as product manager, and eventually senior director, at Netscape Communications. Further, prior to Microsoft, Pann served as Vice President and General Manager of the North American Search Advertising Marketplace at Yahoo!. He has held several senior roles at NetIQ Corporation, including a stint as the vice president and general manager of the VoIP business unit, where he was responsible for the division’s products, marketing, and strategic relationships.

“I’ve had the opportunity to build a successful career that intersects both the global enterprise software and advertising industries. Subsequently, I think that gives me a unique lens through which to view and shape the business moving forward,” said Pann. “As LiveRamp continues to invest in user experience, real-time capabilities, and rapid extension of use cases and APIs, I believe we’re in a position to deliver the tools, technology and secure infrastructure our customers need to better harness the power of data. I look forward to helping LiveRamp achieve this, while simultaneously enabling our customers to realize greater business results and outcomes.”

