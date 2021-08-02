HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand and temporary staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Monday, August 9, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-602-0380

International dial-in number: 1-862-298-0970

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/42421 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest’s website at www.hirequest.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 23, 2021.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 42421

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor that provides on-demand labor and commercial staffing solutions in the light industrial, blue-collar, and commercial segments of the staffing industry for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, and LINK franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 200 franchisee-owned offices in more than 35 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 60,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

