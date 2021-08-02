Asana to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, September 1, after the close of the U.S. markets.

In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.