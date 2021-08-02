PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Nino Ciappina, and Chief Financial Officer, Kailas Agrawal are participating in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference August 10 – 12, 2021.

Management’s fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 3:30 pm Eastern Time on August 12th and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet at https://www.partsidinc.com/.