PARTS iD, Inc. Announces Participation in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Nino Ciappina, and Chief Financial Officer, Kailas Agrawal are participating in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference August 10 – 12, 2021.
Management’s fireside chat presentation is scheduled for 3:30 pm Eastern Time on August 12th and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet at https://www.partsidinc.com/.
About PARTS iD, Inc.
PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation.
