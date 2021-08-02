SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Revenues of $480.1 million
- Revenues from solar segment of $431.5 million
- GAAP gross margin of 32.5%
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 33.9%
- Gross margin from solar segment of 37.4%
- GAAP net income of $45.1 million
- Non-GAAP net income of $72.5 million
- GAAP net diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.82
- Non-GAAP net diluted EPS of $1.28
- 1.64 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters shipped
“We are happy to finish the second quarter of 2021 with record revenues in both our solar and non-solar businesses and with continued strong demand for our products in the various geographies and across the different segments,” said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge. “We are successfully navigating through the challenging supply chain environment while continuing to support our customers’ growth and expansion with new and existing products.”
Second Quarter 2021 Summary
The Company reported revenues of $480.1 million, up 18% from $405.5 million in the prior quarter and up 45% from $331.9 million in the same quarter last year.
Revenues from the solar segment were $431.5 million, up 15% from $376.4 million in the prior quarter and up 39% from $310.1 million in the same quarter last year.
GAAP gross margin was 32.5%, down from 34.5% in the prior quarter and up from 31.0% in the same quarter last year.
Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.9%, down from 36.5% in the prior quarter and up from 32.4% in the same quarter last year.
Gross margin from the solar segment was 37.4%, down from 39.7% in the prior quarter and up from 33.8% in the same quarter last year.
GAAP operating expenses were $100.6 million, up 5% from $95.9 million in the prior quarter and up 38% from $73.0 million in the same quarter last year.
Non-GAAP operating expenses were $81.5 million, up 7% from $76.2 million in the prior quarter and up 33% from $61.1 million in the same quarter last year.
GAAP operating income was $55.6 million, up 26% from $44.1 million in the prior quarter and up 85% from $30.0 million in the same quarter last year.
Non-GAAP operating income was $81.3 million, up 13% from $71.9 million in the prior quarter and up 75% from $46.6 million in the same quarter last year.
GAAP net income was $45.1 million, up 50% from $30.1 million in the prior quarter and up 23% from $36.7 million in the same quarter last year.
Non-GAAP net income was $72.5 million, up 31% from $55.5 million in the prior quarter and up 39% from $52.1 million in the same quarter last year.
GAAP net diluted EPS was $0.82, up from $0.55 in the prior quarter and up from $0.70 in the same quarter last year.
Non-GAAP net diluted EPS was $1.28, up from $0.98 in the prior quarter and up from $0.97 in the same quarter last year.
Cash flow from operating activities was $38.7 million, up from $24.1 million in the prior quarter and down from $59.3 million in the same quarter last year.
As of June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposit and marketable securities totaled $509.3 million, net of debt, compared to $515.2 million on March 31, 2021.
Outlook for the Third Quarter 2021
The Company also provides guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 as follows:
- Revenues to be within the range of $520 million to $540 million
- Non-GAAP gross margin expected to be within the range of 32% to 34%
- Revenues from solar segment to be within the range of $460 million to $480 million
- Gross margin from solar segment expected to be within the range of 35% to 37%
About SolarEdge
SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net diluted EPS, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP gross margin from sale of solar products. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this release. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release contains forward looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning: our possible or assumed future results of operations; future demands for solar energy solutions; business strategies; technology developments; financing and investment plans; dividend policy; competitive position; industry and regulatory environment; general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; and the effects of competition. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negative or plural of those terms and other like terminology.
Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 19, 2021 and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC. All information set forth in this release is as of August 2, 2021. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.
|
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
June 30,
|
|
Six months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
480,057
|
|
|
$
|
331,851
|
|
$
|
885,546
|
|
|
$
|
763,069
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
323,865
|
|
|
|
228,888
|
|
|
589,280
|
|
|
|
520,098
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
156,192
|
|
|
|
102,963
|
|
|
296,266
|
|
|
|
242,971
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
52,664
|
|
|
|
38,098
|
|
|
99,641
|
|
|
|
74,793
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
29,458
|
|
|
|
20,936
|
|
|
56,369
|
|
|
|
45,189
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
19,370
|
|
|
|
13,964
|
|
|
39,219
|
|
|
|
30,149
|
|
Other operating expenses (income), net
|
|
|
(859
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,350
|
|
|
|
(4,900
|
)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
100,633
|
|
|
|
72,998
|
|
|
196,579
|
|
|
|
145,231
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
55,559
|
|
|
|
29,965
|
|
|
99,687
|
|
|
|
97,740
|
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
|
|
(1,743
|
)
|
|
|
11,565
|
|
|
(7,840
|
)
|
|
|
(5,040
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
53,816
|
|
|
|
41,530
|
|
|
91,847
|
|
|
|
92,700
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
8,724
|
|
|
|
4,862
|
|
|
16,679
|
|
|
|
13,784
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
45,092
|
|
|
$
|
36,668
|
|
$
|
75,168
|
|
|
$
|
78,916
|
|
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|
524,112
|
|$
|
827,146
|Short-term bank deposits
|
13,562
|
|
60,096
|Restricted bank deposits
|
2,504
|
|
2,611
|Marketable securities
|
145,686
|
|
143,687
|Trade receivables, net of allowances of $2,826 and $2,886, respectively
|
343,652
|
|
218,706
|Inventories, net
|
321,915
|
|
331,696
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
137,480
|
|
135,399
|Total current assets
|
1,488,911
|
|
1,719,341
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Marketable securities
|
457,362
|
|
147,434
|Deferred tax assets, net
|
19,962
|
|
11,676
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
340,319
|
|
303,408
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
38,302
|
|
41,600
|Intangible assets, net
|
61,855
|
|
67,818
|Goodwill
|
135,981
|
|
140,479
|Other long-term assets
|
21,633
|
|
5,353
|Total long-term assets
|
1,075,414
|
|
717,768
|Total assets
|$
|
2,564,325
|
|$
|
2,437,109
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables, net
|$
|
141,174
|
|$
|
162,051
|Employees and payroll accruals
|
58,340
|
|
63,738
|Current maturities of bank loans and accrued interest
|
139
|
|
16,894
|Warranty obligations
|
64,855
|
|
62,614
|Deferred revenues and customers advances
|
16,144
|
|
24,648
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
118,933
|
|
106,154
|Total current liabilities
|
399,585
|
|
436,099
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Convertible senior notes, net
|
620,082
|
|
573,350
|Warranty obligations
|
167,312
|
|
142,380
|Deferred revenues
|
128,109
|
|
115,372
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
-
|
|
8,593
|Finance lease liabilities
|
25,525
|
|
26,173
|Operating lease liabilities
|
31,153
|
|
35,194
|Other long-term liabilities
|
14,766
|
|
14,191
|Total long-term liabilities
|
986,947
|
|
915,253
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock of $0.0001 par value - Authorized: 125,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; issued and outstanding: 52,263,976 and 51,560,936 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|
5
|
|
5
|Additional paid-in capital
|
625,268
|
|
603,891
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(3,536
|
)
|
3,857
|Retained earnings
|
556,056
|
|
478,004
|Total stockholders’ equity
|
1,177,793
|
|
1,085,757
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|
2,564,325
|
|$
|
2,437,109
|
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Six months ended
June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
75,168
|
|
|
$
|
78,916
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
14,008
|
|
|
|
10,646
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
4,871
|
|
|
|
4,615
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on available-for-sale marketable securities, net
|
|
|
3,558
|
|
|
|
373
|
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
|
|
47,205
|
|
|
|
26,734
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
(3,931
|
)
|
|
|
(6,424
|
)
|
Loss from disposal of assets
|
|
|
2,051
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Exchange rate fluctuations and other items, net
|
|
|
12,983
|
|
|
|
(452
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
13,229
|
|
|
|
(94,230
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(20,356
|
)
|
|
|
37,066
|
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
|
(128,564
|
)
|
|
|
116,045
|
|
Trade payables, net
|
|
|
(20,120
|
)
|
|
|
(1,823
|
)
|
Employees and payroll accruals
|
|
|
9,734
|
|
|
|
1,457
|
|
Warranty obligations
|
|
|
27,298
|
|
|
|
20,198
|
|
Deferred revenues and customers advances
|
|
|
4,524
|
|
|
|
(31,834
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
19,660
|
|
|
|
5,768
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
62,768
|
|
|
|
167,055
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment in available-for-sale marketable
securities
|
|
|
(422,470
|
)
|
|
|
(36,815
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-
sale marketable securities
|
|
|
103,763
|
|
|
|
89,739
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(65,267
|
)
|
|
|
(53,706
|
)
|
Withdrawal from bank deposits, net
|
|
|
46,534
|
|
|
|
25,634
|
|
Other investing activities
|
|
|
1,442
|
|
|
|
2,024
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
$
|
(335,998
|
)
|
|
$
|
26,876
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of bank loans
|
|
$
|
(16,385
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15,119
|
)
|
Proceeds from bank loans
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
15,113
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock-based awards and payment of withholding taxes
|
|
|
(4,196
|
)
|
|
|
9,114
|
|
Other financing activities
|
|
|
(625
|
)
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
(21,206
|
)
|
|
|
8,996
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(294,436
|
)
|
|
|
202,927
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
period
|
|
|
827,146
|
|
|
|
223,901
|
|
Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash
equivalents
|
|
|
(8,598
|
)
|
|
|
1,544
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
$
|
524,112
|
|
|
$
|
428,372
|
|
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Gross profit (GAAP)
|
156,192
|
|
140,074
|
|
102,963
|
|
296,266
|
|
242,971
|
Revenues from finance component
|
(99)
|
|
(86)
|
|
----
|
|
(185)
|
|
----
|
Stock-based compensation
|
4,291
|
|
5,790
|
|
2,359
|
|
10,081
|
|
4,632
|
Cost of product adjustment
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
313
|
Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets
|
2,401
|
|
2,312
|
|
2,325
|
|
4,713
|
|
4,681
|
Gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|
162,785
|
|
148,090
|
|
107,647
|
|
310,875
|
|
252,597
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Gross margin (GAAP)
|
32.5%
|
|
34.5%
|
|
31.0%
|
|
33.5%
|
|
31.8%
|
Revenues from finance component
|
0.0%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
----
|
|
0.0%
|
|
----
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.9%
|
|
1.4%
|
|
0.7%
|
|
1.1%
|
|
0.6%
|
Cost of product adjustment
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
0.0%
|
Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets
|
0.5%
|
|
0.6%
|
|
0.7%
|
|
0.5%
|
|
0.6%
|
Gross margin (Non-GAAP)
|
33.9%
|
|
36.5%
|
|
32.4%
|
|
35.1%
|
|
33.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating expenses
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Operating expenses (GAAP)
|
100,633
|
|
95,946
|
|
72,998
|
|
196,579
|
|
145,231
|
Stock-based compensation - R&D
|
(9,805)
|
|
(8,798)
|
|
(5,847)
|
|
(18,603)
|
|
(11,225)
|
Stock-based compensation - S&M
|
(5,780)
|
|
(5,435)
|
|
(3,445)
|
|
(11,215)
|
|
(6,637)
|
Stock-based compensation - G&A
|
(4,176)
|
|
(3,130)
|
|
(2,310)
|
|
(7,306)
|
|
(4,240)
|
Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - R&D
|
(9)
|
|
(12)
|
|
(25)
|
|
(21)
|
|
(51)
|
Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - S&M
|
(236)
|
|
(237)
|
|
(292)
|
|
(473)
|
|
(588)
|
Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - G&A
|
(7)
|
|
(8)
|
|
(9)
|
|
(15)
|
|
(17)
|
Assets sale (disposal)
|
----
|
|
62
|
|
----
|
|
62
|
|
----
|
Other operating income (expenses)
|
859
|
|
(2,209)
|
|
----
|
|
(1,350)
|
|
4,900
|
Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
81,479
|
|
76,179
|
|
61,070
|
|
157,658
|
|
127,373
|
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating income
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Operating income (GAAP)
|
55,559
|
|
44,128
|
|
29,965
|
|
99,687
|
|
97,740
|
Revenues from finance component
|
(99)
|
|
(86)
|
|
----
|
|
(185)
|
|
----
|
Cost of product adjustment
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
313
|
Stock-based compensation
|
24,052
|
|
23,153
|
|
13,961
|
|
47,205
|
|
26,734
|
Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets
|
2,653
|
|
2,569
|
|
2,651
|
|
5,222
|
|
5,337
|
Assets (sale) disposal
|
----
|
|
(62)
|
|
----
|
|
(62)
|
|
----
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
(859)
|
|
2,209
|
|
----
|
|
1,350
|
|
(4,900)
|
Operating income (Non-GAAP)
|
81,306
|
|
71,911
|
|
46,577
|
|
153,217
|
|
125,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial expenses (income), net
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Financial expenses (income), net (GAAP)
|
1,743
|
|
6,097
|
|
(11,565)
|
|
7,840
|
|
5,040
|
Notes due 2025
|
(726)
|
|
(724)
|
|
----
|
|
(1,450)
|
|
----
|
Non cash interest
|
(1,439)
|
|
(1,336)
|
|
(1,200)
|
|
(2,775)
|
|
(2,328)
|
Currency fluctuation related to lease standard
|
(1,300)
|
|
2,289
|
|
(892)
|
|
989
|
|
141
|
Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
(982)
|
Financial expenses (income), net (Non-GAAP)
|
(1,722)
|
|
6,326
|
|
(13,657)
|
|
4,604
|
|
1,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax on income
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Tax on income (GAAP)
|
8,724
|
|
7,955
|
|
4,862
|
|
16,679
|
|
13,784
|
Deferred taxes
|
1,789
|
|
2,141
|
|
3,236
|
|
3,930
|
|
6,772
|
Tax on income (Non-GAAP)
|
10,513
|
|
10,096
|
|
8,098
|
|
20,609
|
|
20,556
|
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net income
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
45,092
|
|
30,076
|
|
36,668
|
|
75,168
|
|
78,916
|
Revenues from finance component
|
(99)
|
|
(86)
|
|
----
|
|
(185)
|
|
----
|
Cost of product adjustment
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
313
|
Stock-based compensation
|
24,052
|
|
23,153
|
|
13,961
|
|
47,205
|
|
26,734
|
Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets
|
2,653
|
|
2,569
|
|
2,651
|
|
5,222
|
|
6,319
|
Assets (sale) disposal
|
----
|
|
(62)
|
|
----
|
|
(62)
|
|
----
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
(859)
|
|
2,209
|
|
----
|
|
1,350
|
|
(4,900)
|
Notes due 2025
|
726
|
|
724
|
|
----
|
|
1,450
|
|
----
|
Non cash interest
|
1,439
|
|
1,336
|
|
1,200
|
|
2,775
|
|
2,328
|
Currency fluctuation related to lease standard
|
1,300
|
|
(2,289)
|
|
892
|
|
(989)
|
|
(141)
|
Deferred taxes
|
(1,789)
|
|
(2,141)
|
|
(3,236)
|
|
(3,930)
|
|
(6,772)
|
Net income (Non GAAP)
|
72,515
|
|
55,489
|
|
52,136
|
|
128,004
|
|
102,797
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net basic EPS
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
June 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Net basic earnings per share (GAAP)
|
0.87
|
|
0.58
|
|
0.74
|
|
1.45
|
|
1.59
|
Revenues from finance component
|
(0.01)
|
|
0.00
|
|
----
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
----
|
Cost of product adjustment
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
0.01
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.47
|
|
0.45
|
|
0.28
|
|
0.91
|
|
0.54
|
Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets
|
0.05
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.13
|
Assets (sale) disposal
|
----
|
|
0.00
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
(0.02)
|
|
0.04
|
|
----
|
|
0.03
|
|
(0.10)
|
Notes due 2025
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
----
|
|
0.03
|
|
----
|
Non cash interest
|
0.03
|
|
0.03
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.05
|
Currency fluctuation related to lease standard
|
0.03
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
0.02
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
0.00
|
Deferred taxes
|
(0.04)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
(0.14)
|
Net basic earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
|
1.39
|
|
1.07
|
|
1.05
|
|
2.47
|
|
2.08
|
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net diluted EPS
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Net diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|
0.82
|
|
0.55
|
|
0.70
|
|
1.36
|
|
1.51
|
Revenues from finance component
|
(0.01)
|
|
0.00
|
|
----
|
|
0.00
|
|
----
|
Cost of product adjustment
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
0.00
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.42
|
|
0.40
|
|
0.24
|
|
0.81
|
|
0.47
|
Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets
|
0.04
|
|
0.04
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.11
|
Assets (sale) disposal
|
----
|
|
0.00
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
Other operating (income) expenses
|
(0.01)
|
|
0.04
|
|
----
|
|
0.03
|
|
(0.09)
|
Notes due 2025
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
----
|
|
0.00
|
|
----
|
Non cash interest
|
0.03
|
|
0.03
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.05
|
Currency fluctuation related to lease standard
|
0.02
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
0.02
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
0.00
|
Deferred taxes
|
(0.03)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
(0.13)
|
Net diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
|
1.28
|
|
0.98
|
|
0.97
|
|
2.26
|
|
1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP No. of shares used in Net diluted EPS
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|
52,076,208
|
|
55,997,136
|
|
52,536,437
|
|
51,903,123
|
|
52,357,838
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,357,845
|
|
766,187
|
|
1,154,279
|
|
2,558,676
|
|
1,277,006
|
Notes due 2025
|
2,276,818
|
|
----
|
|
----
|
|
2,276,818
|
|
----
|
Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
|
56,710,871
|
|
56,763,323
|
|
53,690,716
|
|
56,738,617
|
|
53,634,844
