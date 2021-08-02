SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues of $480.1 million

Revenues from solar segment of $431.5 million

GAAP gross margin of 32.5%

Non-GAAP gross margin of 33.9%

Gross margin from solar segment of 37.4%

GAAP net income of $45.1 million

Non-GAAP net income of $72.5 million

GAAP net diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.82

Non-GAAP net diluted EPS of $1.28

1.64 Gigawatts (AC) of inverters shipped

“We are happy to finish the second quarter of 2021 with record revenues in both our solar and non-solar businesses and with continued strong demand for our products in the various geographies and across the different segments,” said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge. “We are successfully navigating through the challenging supply chain environment while continuing to support our customers’ growth and expansion with new and existing products.”

Second Quarter 2021 Summary

The Company reported revenues of $480.1 million, up 18% from $405.5 million in the prior quarter and up 45% from $331.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenues from the solar segment were $431.5 million, up 15% from $376.4 million in the prior quarter and up 39% from $310.1 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross margin was 32.5%, down from 34.5% in the prior quarter and up from 31.0% in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 33.9%, down from 36.5% in the prior quarter and up from 32.4% in the same quarter last year.

Gross margin from the solar segment was 37.4%, down from 39.7% in the prior quarter and up from 33.8% in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating expenses were $100.6 million, up 5% from $95.9 million in the prior quarter and up 38% from $73.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $81.5 million, up 7% from $76.2 million in the prior quarter and up 33% from $61.1 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating income was $55.6 million, up 26% from $44.1 million in the prior quarter and up 85% from $30.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating income was $81.3 million, up 13% from $71.9 million in the prior quarter and up 75% from $46.6 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net income was $45.1 million, up 50% from $30.1 million in the prior quarter and up 23% from $36.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $72.5 million, up 31% from $55.5 million in the prior quarter and up 39% from $52.1 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net diluted EPS was $0.82, up from $0.55 in the prior quarter and up from $0.70 in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net diluted EPS was $1.28, up from $0.98 in the prior quarter and up from $0.97 in the same quarter last year.

Cash flow from operating activities was $38.7 million, up from $24.1 million in the prior quarter and down from $59.3 million in the same quarter last year.

As of June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposit and marketable securities totaled $509.3 million, net of debt, compared to $515.2 million on March 31, 2021.

Outlook for the Third Quarter 2021

The Company also provides guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 as follows:

Revenues to be within the range of $520 million to $540 million

Non-GAAP gross margin expected to be within the range of 32% to 34%

Revenues from solar segment to be within the range of $460 million to $480 million

Gross margin from solar segment expected to be within the range of 35% to 37%

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 2, 2021. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 888-204-4368. For international callers, please dial +1 323-994-2093. The Conference ID number is 3169869. A live webcast will also be available in the Investors Relations section of the Company’s website at: http://investors.solaredge.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net diluted EPS, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP gross margin from sale of solar products. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this release. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning: our possible or assumed future results of operations; future demands for solar energy solutions; business strategies; technology developments; financing and investment plans; dividend policy; competitive position; industry and regulatory environment; general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; and the effects of competition. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negative or plural of those terms and other like terminology.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 19, 2021 and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC. All information set forth in this release is as of August 2, 2021. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 480,057 $ 331,851 $ 885,546 $ 763,069 Cost of revenues 323,865 228,888 589,280 520,098 Gross profit 156,192 102,963 296,266 242,971 Operating expenses: Research and development 52,664 38,098 99,641 74,793 Sales and marketing 29,458 20,936 56,369 45,189 General and administrative 19,370 13,964 39,219 30,149 Other operating expenses (income), net (859 ) - 1,350 (4,900 ) Total operating expenses 100,633 72,998 196,579 145,231 Operating income 55,559 29,965 99,687 97,740 Financial income (expenses), net (1,743 ) 11,565 (7,840 ) (5,040 ) Income before income taxes 53,816 41,530 91,847 92,700 Income taxes 8,724 4,862 16,679 13,784 Net income $ 45,092 $ 36,668 $ 75,168 $ 78,916

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 524,112 $ 827,146 Short-term bank deposits 13,562 60,096 Restricted bank deposits 2,504 2,611 Marketable securities 145,686 143,687 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $2,826 and $2,886, respectively 343,652 218,706 Inventories, net 321,915 331,696 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 137,480 135,399 Total current assets 1,488,911 1,719,341 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 457,362 147,434 Deferred tax assets, net 19,962 11,676 Property, plant and equipment, net 340,319 303,408 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 38,302 41,600 Intangible assets, net 61,855 67,818 Goodwill 135,981 140,479 Other long-term assets 21,633 5,353 Total long-term assets 1,075,414 717,768 Total assets $ 2,564,325 $ 2,437,109 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables, net $ 141,174 $ 162,051 Employees and payroll accruals 58,340 63,738 Current maturities of bank loans and accrued interest 139 16,894 Warranty obligations 64,855 62,614 Deferred revenues and customers advances 16,144 24,648 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 118,933 106,154 Total current liabilities 399,585 436,099 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 620,082 573,350 Warranty obligations 167,312 142,380 Deferred revenues 128,109 115,372 Deferred tax liabilities, net - 8,593 Finance lease liabilities 25,525 26,173 Operating lease liabilities 31,153 35,194 Other long-term liabilities 14,766 14,191 Total long-term liabilities 986,947 915,253 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock of $0.0001 par value - Authorized: 125,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; issued and outstanding: 52,263,976 and 51,560,936 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 625,268 603,891 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,536 ) 3,857 Retained earnings 556,056 478,004 Total stockholders’ equity 1,177,793 1,085,757 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,564,325 $ 2,437,109

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 75,168 $ 78,916 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 14,008 10,646 Amortization of intangible assets 4,871 4,615 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,450 - Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on available-for-sale marketable securities, net 3,558 373 Stock-based compensation expenses 47,205 26,734 Deferred income taxes, net (3,931 ) (6,424 ) Loss from disposal of assets 2,051 - Exchange rate fluctuations and other items, net 12,983 (452 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories, net 13,229 (94,230 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (20,356 ) 37,066 Trade receivables, net (128,564 ) 116,045 Trade payables, net (20,120 ) (1,823 ) Employees and payroll accruals 9,734 1,457 Warranty obligations 27,298 20,198 Deferred revenues and customers advances 4,524 (31,834 ) Other liabilities 19,660 5,768 Net cash provided by operating activities 62,768 167,055 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities (422,470 ) (36,815 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for- sale marketable securities 103,763 89,739 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (65,267 ) (53,706 ) Withdrawal from bank deposits, net 46,534 25,634 Other investing activities 1,442 2,024 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (335,998 ) $ 26,876

Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of bank loans $ (16,385 ) $ (15,119 ) Proceeds from bank loans - 15,113 Proceeds from exercise of stock-based awards and payment of withholding taxes (4,196 ) 9,114 Other financing activities (625 ) (112 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (21,206 ) 8,996 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (294,436 ) 202,927 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 827,146 223,901 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (8,598 ) 1,544 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 524,112 $ 428,372

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Gross profit (GAAP) 156,192 140,074 102,963 296,266 242,971 Revenues from finance component (99) (86) ---- (185) ---- Stock-based compensation 4,291 5,790 2,359 10,081 4,632 Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- ---- ---- 313 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,401 2,312 2,325 4,713 4,681 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) 162,785 148,090 107,647 310,875 252,597 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Gross margin (GAAP) 32.5% 34.5% 31.0% 33.5% 31.8% Revenues from finance component 0.0% 0.0% ---- 0.0% ---- Stock-based compensation 0.9% 1.4% 0.7% 1.1% 0.6% Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- ---- ---- 0.0% Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.5% 0.6% 0.7% 0.5% 0.6% Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 33.9% 36.5% 32.4% 35.1% 33.1% Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating expenses Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating expenses (GAAP) 100,633 95,946 72,998 196,579 145,231 Stock-based compensation - R&D (9,805) (8,798) (5,847) (18,603) (11,225) Stock-based compensation - S&M (5,780) (5,435) (3,445) (11,215) (6,637) Stock-based compensation - G&A (4,176) (3,130) (2,310) (7,306) (4,240) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - R&D (9) (12) (25) (21) (51) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - S&M (236) (237) (292) (473) (588) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - G&A (7) (8) (9) (15) (17) Assets sale (disposal) ---- 62 ---- 62 ---- Other operating income (expenses) 859 (2,209) ---- (1,350) 4,900 Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) 81,479 76,179 61,070 157,658 127,373

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating income Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating income (GAAP) 55,559 44,128 29,965 99,687 97,740 Revenues from finance component (99) (86) ---- (185) ---- Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- ---- ---- 313 Stock-based compensation 24,052 23,153 13,961 47,205 26,734 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,653 2,569 2,651 5,222 5,337 Assets (sale) disposal ---- (62) ---- (62) ---- Other operating (income) expenses (859) 2,209 ---- 1,350 (4,900) Operating income (Non-GAAP) 81,306 71,911 46,577 153,217 125,224 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial expenses (income), net Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Financial expenses (income), net (GAAP) 1,743 6,097 (11,565) 7,840 5,040 Notes due 2025 (726) (724) ---- (1,450) ---- Non cash interest (1,439) (1,336) (1,200) (2,775) (2,328) Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (1,300) 2,289 (892) 989 141 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets ---- ---- ---- ---- (982) Financial expenses (income), net (Non-GAAP) (1,722) 6,326 (13,657) 4,604 1,871 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax on income Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Tax on income (GAAP) 8,724 7,955 4,862 16,679 13,784 Deferred taxes 1,789 2,141 3,236 3,930 6,772 Tax on income (Non-GAAP) 10,513 10,096 8,098 20,609 20,556

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net income Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income (GAAP) 45,092 30,076 36,668 75,168 78,916 Revenues from finance component (99) (86) ---- (185) ---- Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- ---- ---- 313 Stock-based compensation 24,052 23,153 13,961 47,205 26,734 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,653 2,569 2,651 5,222 6,319 Assets (sale) disposal ---- (62) ---- (62) ---- Other operating (income) expenses (859) 2,209 ---- 1,350 (4,900) Notes due 2025 726 724 ---- 1,450 ---- Non cash interest 1,439 1,336 1,200 2,775 2,328 Currency fluctuation related to lease standard 1,300 (2,289) 892 (989) (141) Deferred taxes (1,789) (2,141) (3,236) (3,930) (6,772) Net income (Non GAAP) 72,515 55,489 52,136 128,004 102,797 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net basic EPS Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net basic earnings per share (GAAP) 0.87 0.58 0.74 1.45 1.59 Revenues from finance component (0.01) 0.00 ---- (0.01) ---- Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- ---- ---- 0.01 Stock-based compensation 0.47 0.45 0.28 0.91 0.54 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.13 Assets (sale) disposal ---- 0.00 ---- ---- ---- Other operating (income) expenses (0.02) 0.04 ---- 0.03 (0.10) Notes due 2025 0.01 0.01 ---- 0.03 ---- Non cash interest 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.05 Currency fluctuation related to lease standard 0.03 (0.05) 0.02 (0.02) 0.00 Deferred taxes (0.04) (0.04) (0.06) (0.07) (0.14) Net basic earnings per share (Non-GAAP) 1.39 1.07 1.05 2.47 2.08

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net diluted EPS Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net diluted earnings per share (GAAP) 0.82 0.55 0.70 1.36 1.51 Revenues from finance component (0.01) 0.00 ---- 0.00 ---- Cost of product adjustment ---- ---- ---- ---- 0.00 Stock-based compensation 0.42 0.40 0.24 0.81 0.47 Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.09 0.11 Assets (sale) disposal ---- 0.00 ---- ---- ---- Other operating (income) expenses (0.01) 0.04 ---- 0.03 (0.09) Notes due 2025 0.00 0.00 ---- 0.00 ---- Non cash interest 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.05 Currency fluctuation related to lease standard 0.02 (0.04) 0.02 (0.01) 0.00 Deferred taxes (0.03) (0.04) (0.06) (0.07) (0.13) Net diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) 1.28 0.98 0.97 2.26 1.92 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP No. of shares used in Net diluted EPS Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings per share (GAAP) 52,076,208 55,997,136 52,536,437 51,903,123 52,357,838 Stock-based compensation 2,357,845 766,187 1,154,279 2,558,676 1,277,006 Notes due 2025 2,276,818 ---- ---- 2,276,818 ---- Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) 56,710,871 56,763,323 53,690,716 56,738,617 53,634,844

