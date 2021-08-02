Addus HomeCare Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net service revenues were $217.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, up 18.1% from $184.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net income was $11.6 million, up 67.9% compared with $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, while net income per diluted share was $0.72 compared with $0.43 per diluted share for the prior-year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 23.3% to $0.90 for the second quarter of 2021 from $0.73 for the second quarter of 2020.

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted net income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021 excludes the impact of a retroactive Illinois rate increase of $0.07, acquisition and de novo expenses of $0.11, restructure and other costs of $0.02 and stock-based compensation expense of $0.12. (See page 9 for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures in this news release.) Adjusted EBITDA increased 30.1% to $24.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $18.7 million for the second quarter of 2020.

For the first six months of 2021, net service revenues increased 12.9% to $423.2 million from $374.8 million for the prior-year period. Net income increased 31.6% to $20.5 million for the first six months of 2021 compared with $15.6 million for the same period in 2020, and net income per diluted share was $1.28 compared with $0.98 per diluted share. Adjusted net income increased 14.2% to $27.4 million for the first six months of 2021 compared with $24.0 million for the prior-year period, while adjusted net income per diluted share grew 12.5% to $1.71 from $1.52. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23.7% to $45.1 million for the first six months of 2021 from $36.4 million for the first six months of 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had cash of $139.4 million and bank debt of $196.1 million, while availability under its revolving credit facility was $112.8 million. Net cash provided in operating activities was $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the trends in our business for the second quarter of 2021, as Addus delivered solid financial and operating results. We experienced higher demand in the second quarter, leading to 7.4% organic growth for our personal care services, which accounted for 80.9% of our total revenue. Over the last twelve months, this organic growth has averaged approximately 5%, at the high end of our target range of 3-5%. Additionally, our home health business had a strong quarter, up 24.7% over the same period last year. While admissions were up in our hospice business, which includes the Queen City acquisition, we continued to experience a shorter median length of stay than we have seen historically, which affected census growth. Our median length of stay and average daily census increased sequentially, and we expect that volume trends in hospice will continue to improve.”

Mr. Allison continued, “Addus plays a critical and growing role in today’s healthcare continuum with our ability to safely serve the needs of more patients in their homes. We believe that federal policymakers and our states and payors increasingly recognize this value, particularly following the pandemic of the last fifteen months. We appreciate this recognition and support. As an example of this recognition, Illinois recently announced a significant investment in home care providers with a retroactive rate increase related to the first quarter of this year to match the previously announced increase that was effective April 1, 2021.”

Amended and Restated Credit Facility

The Company also announced that it has executed on a new senior secured credit facility effective July 30, 2021, that expands its revolving credit to $600 million from $300 million. The agreement has an accordion feature that enables the credit facility to be expanded by an incremental $125 million for funding acquisitions. The maturity of the new facility has also been extended from May 2023 to July 2026. Capital One, National Association, acted as lead agent for the bank lending group.

Mr. Allison commented, “We are excited to complete this significant expansion of our credit facility to support our ability to grow, both organically and through acquisitions. We appreciate the confidence in our business demonstrated by the significant financial institutions participating in the bank lending group.”

Acquisitions

Addus also closed its previously announced acquisition of Armada Home Health and Hospice on August 1, 2021. Allison added, “We completed the acquisition of Armada to increase our clinical depth and operational strength in New Mexico and enhance our ability to provide all three levels of home care in this important market for Addus. We are pleased to welcome Armada’s experienced management team and clinical staff to the Addus family. Our acquisition pipeline continues to be strong, and we remain focused on identifying opportunities to add clinical services to our existing personal care markets with the goal of having all three levels of home care in additional markets. With our new credit facility, we continue to have the financial capacity to build on our track record of completing strategic acquisitions to extend our market reach.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided in this release includes adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure expenses, and other costs. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, acquisition and de novo expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure expenses, and other costs. The Company defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as earnings per share, adjusted for acquisition and de novo expenses, stock compensation expense, restructure expenses, and other costs. The Company defined adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share to exclude net COVID expenses arising from the pandemic from the second quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. The Company defines adjusted net service revenues as revenue adjusted for the closure of certain sites. The Company has provided, in the financial statement tables included in this press release, a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, a reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share to earnings per share, and a reconciliation of adjusted net service revenues to net service revenues, in each case, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted net service revenues are useful to investors, management and others in evaluating the Company’s operating performance, to provide investors with insight and consistency in the Company’s financial reporting and to present a basis for comparison of the Company’s business operations among periods, and to facilitate comparison with the results of the Company’s peers.

Conference Call

Addus will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The toll-free dial-in number is (877) 930-8289 (international dial-in number is (253) 336-8714), passcode 4489483. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on August 10, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international dial-in number is (404) 537-3406) and entering pass code 4489483.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company’s website for one month, beginning approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “preliminary,” “continue,” “expect,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including discretionary determinations by government officials, the consummation and integration of acquisitions, anticipated transition to managed care providers, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, unexpected increases in SG&A and other expenses, expected benefits and unexpected costs of acquisitions and dispositions, management plans related to dispositions, the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected, the failure of the business to perform as expected, changes in reimbursement, changes in government regulations, changes in Addus HomeCare’s relationships with referral sources, increased competition for Addus HomeCare’s services, changes in the interpretation of government regulations, the uncertainty regarding the outcome of discussions with managed care organizations, changes in tax rates, the impact of adverse weather, higher than anticipated costs, lower than anticipated cost savings, estimation inaccuracies in future revenues, margins, earnings and growth, whether any anticipated receipt of payments will materialize, any future impact to our business operations, reimbursements and patient population due to the recent COVID-19 global pandemic, and other risks set forth in the Risk Factors section in Addus HomeCare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, which is available at www.sec.gov. The financial information described herein and the periods to which they relate are preliminary estimates that are subject to change and finalization. There is no assurance that the final amounts and adjustments will not differ materially from the amounts described above, or that additional adjustments will not be identified, the impact of which may be material. Addus HomeCare undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements included in this press release do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances and may not be realized. (Unaudited tables and notes follow).

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare’s consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare’s payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 210 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts and shares in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months For the Six Months Income Statement Information: Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net service revenues $ 217,893 $ 184,576 $ 423,195 $ 374,792 Cost of service revenues 149,083 129,579 293,188 263,960 Gross profit 68,810 54,997 130,007 110,832 31.6 % 29.8 % 30.7 % 29.6 % General and administrative expenses 48,175 42,450 93,601 84,737 Depreciation and amortization 3,587 2,940 7,188 5,827 Total operating expenses 51,762 45,390 100,789 90,564 Operating income from continuing operations 17,048 9,607 29,218 20,268 Total interest expense, net 1,231 566 2,425 1,140 Income before income taxes 15,817 9,041 26,793 19,128 Income tax expense 4,220 2,134 6,302 3,563 Net income $ 11,597 $ 6,907 $ 20,491 $ 15,565 Net income per diluted share: $ 0.72 $ 0.43 $ 1.28 $ 0.98 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 16,043 15,916 16,063 15,917 For the Three Months For the Six Months Cash Flow Information: Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ 15,045 $ 30,445 $ (3,321 ) $ 50,887 Net cash (used in) investing activities (907 ) (2,131 ) (1,928 ) (4,965 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (285 ) (228 ) (429 ) 913 Net change in cash 13,853 28,086 (5,678 ) 46,835 Cash at the beginning of the period 125,547 130,463 145,078 111,714 Cash at the end of the period $ 139,400 $ 158,549 $ 139,400 $ 158,549

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Assets June 30, 2021 2020 Current assets Cash $ 139,400 $ 158,549 Accounts receivable, net 138,270 126,389 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,740 11,398 Total current assets 290,410 296,336 Property and equipment, net 18,708 14,707 Other assets Goodwill 469,476 275,433 Intangible assets, net 67,247 53,073 Deferred tax assets, net 6,128 1,547 Operating lease assets 37,191 19,825 Total other assets 580,042 349,878 Total assets $ 889,160 $ 660,921 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 23,942 $ 17,201 Accrued payroll 33,836 28,787 Accrued expenses 35,717 32,674 Government stimulus advance 8,094 - Accrued workers compensation 14,382 14,075 Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 973 948 Total current liabilities 116,944 93,685 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of debt issuance costs 193,714 59,048 Long-term lease liability, less current portion 34,339 12,672 Other long-term liabilities 108 655 Total long-term liabilities 228,161 72,375 Total liabilities 345,105 166,060 Total stockholders' equity 544,055 494,861 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 889,160 $ 660,921

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Service Revenues by Segment (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Service Revenues by Segment Personal Care $ 176,267 $ 156,268 $ 341,135 $ 316,933 Hospice 36,909 24,525 73,003 49,737 Home Health 4,717 3,783 9,057 8,122 Total Revenue $ 217,893 $ 184,576 $ 423,195 $ 374,792

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Key Statistical and Financial Data (Unaudited) General Personal Care For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 States served at period end - - 22 24 Locations at period end - - 164 150 Average billable census - same store 36,952 36,197 36,870 37,560 Average billable census - acquisitions (1) 1,541 - 1,540 - Average billable census total (2) 38,493 36,197 38,410 37,560 Billable hours (in thousands) 7,650 7,374 15,187 15,048 Average billable hours per census per month 65.9 67.5 65.6 66.3 Billable hours per business day 117,688 113,447 117,729 115,750 Revenues per billable hour $ 22.60 $ 21.14 $ 22.42 $ 21.01 Organic growth - Revenue 7.4 % 9.7 % 5.9 % 11.8 % Hospice Locations served at period end - - 33 30 Admissions 2,252 1,339 4,646 2,994 Average daily census 2,460 1,743 2,430 1,803 Average discharge length of stay 89.3 103.1 95.6 101.0 Patient days 223,901 158,644 439,908 328,156 Revenue per patient day $ 164.85 $ 154.59 $ 165.95 $ 151.57 Organic growth - Revenue (8.4 )% 2.7 % (8.4 )% 2.7 % - Average daily census (14.3 )% 3.6 % (27.2 )% 8.7 % Home Health Locations served at period end - - 10 10 New Admissions 1,186 1,068 2,354 2,090 Recertifications 738 689 1,395 1,399 Total Volume 1,924 1,757 3,749 3,489 Visits 31,582 29,797 59,247 63,507 Organic growth - Revenue 24.7 % (4.3 )% 11.5 % 4.1 % - New admissions 29.5 % 15.4 % 21.5 % 13.1 % Percentage of Revenues by Payor: Personal Care State, local and other governmental programs 50.2 % 50.0 % 49.6 % 49.7 % Managed care organizations 44.7 44.3 45.2 44.6 Private duty 2.9 3.2 2.9 3.2 Commercial 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.6 Other 0.7 % 1.0 % 0.8 % 0.9 % Hospice Medicare 93.3 % 92.8 % 93.8 % 92.4 % Managed care organizations 3.8 4.9 3.9 5.2 Other 2.9 % 2.3 % 2.3 % 2.4 % Home Health Medicare 81.1 % 79.6 % 80.9 % 79.8 % Managed care organizations 17.4 18.2 17.9 18.4 Other 1.5 % 2.2 % 1.2 % 1.8 %

(1) The average billable census in acquisitions of 717 and 855 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was reclassified to average billable census - same stores for comparability purposes. The average billable census for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was prorated for the date of the acquisition.

(2) Exited sites would have reduced same store census for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 by 727 and 765, respectively.

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) (1) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income: (2) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 11,597 $ 6,907 $ 20,491 $ 15,565 Interest expense, net 1,231 566 2,425 1,140 Loss on sale of assets 16 353 16 353 Income tax expense 4,220 2,134 6,302 3,563 Depreciation and amortization 3,587 2,940 7,188 5,827 Impact of retroactive Illinois rate increase, net (1,438 ) - - - COVID-19 expense, net - 263 (591 ) 526 Acquisition and de novo expenses 2,245 1,911 3,720 3,544 Stock-based compensation expense 2,525 1,118 4,764 2,525 Restructure and other costs 352 2,519 754 3,392 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,335 $ 18,711 $ 45,069 $ 36,435 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income: (3) Net income $ 11,597 $ 6,907 $ 20,491 $ 15,565 Loss on sale of assets, net of tax 12 288 12 288 Impact of retroactive Illinois rate increase, net of tax (1,054 ) - - - COVID-19 expense, net of tax - 206 (479 ) 428 Acquisition and de novo expenses, net of tax 1,790 1,494 3,142 2,898 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 1,851 874 3,666 2,063 Restructuring and other costs, net of tax 258 1,965 584 2,772 Adjusted Net Income $ 14,454 $ 11,734 $ 27,416 $ 24,014 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share: (4) Net income per diluted share $ 0.72 $ 0.43 $ 1.28 $ 0.98 Impact of retroactive Illinois rate increase per diluted share (0.07 ) - - - Loss on sale of assets per diluted share - 0.02 - 0.02 COVID-19 expense, net per diluted share - 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.03 Acquisition and de novo expenses per diluted share 0.11 0.09 0.20 0.18 Restructure and other costs per diluted share 0.02 0.12 0.04 0.18 Stock-based compensation expense per diluted share 0.12 0.06 0.22 0.13 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.90 $ 0.73 $ 1.71 $ 1.52 Reconciliation of Net Service Revenues to Adjusted Net Service Revenues: (5) Net service revenues $ 217,893 $ 184,576 $ 423,195 $ 374,792 Revenues associated with the closure of certain sites 0 (2,374 ) 2 (4,764 ) Adjusted net service revenues $ 217,893 $ 182,202 $ 423,197 $ 370,028

(1) The Company defined adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted earnings per share to exclude net COVID expenses arising from the pandemic from the second quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.

(2) We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, interest income from the state of Illinois, other non-operating income, taxes, depreciation, amortization, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure expenses, and other costs and loss on the sale of assets associated with Hospice Partners of Kansas. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(3) We define Adjusted Net Income as net income before interest income from the state of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock-based compensation expense, restructure expenses, and other costs and loss on the sale of assets associated with Hospice Partners of Kansas. Adjusted Net Income is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(4) We define Adjusted diluted earnings per share as earnings per share, adjusted for interest income from the State of Illinois, M&A expenses, stock compensation expense and restructure expense, and other costs and loss on the sale of assets associated with Hospice Partners of Kansas. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

(5) We define Adjusted net service revenues as revenue adjusted for the closure of certain sites. Adjusted net service revenues is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). It should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005685/en/