Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“We are very pleased with our strong second quarter results. These results highlight the strength of our diversified business model as all business lines experienced outstanding growth,” said George P. Sakellaris, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We grew our portfolio of operating Energy Assets by 33 megawatt equivalents (MWe) during the quarter, continuing the expansion of this higher margin, recurring revenue business, which provides great long-term visibility. Our Projects business continued to benefit from the ongoing shift to more comprehensive projects that utilize a broad portfolio of advanced clean energy technologies in which Ameresco has substantial expertise providing us a competitive advantage. We also are gaining traction in our Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering. Our recent EaaS win at Northwestern University highlights the growing interest in these “no up-front capital” solutions that address deferred maintenance, escalating energy costs, resiliency and customer commitments to lowering their carbon footprints. We are all seeing a heightened awareness of the importance of resiliency and sustainability across all markets, and we believe this is not only impacting our business in the short-term, but that it is paving the way for outstanding long-term growth.”

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company has also furnished supplemental information in conjunction with this press release in a Current Report on Form 8-K. The supplemental information includes non-GAAP financial metrics and has been posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com .

Second Quarter Financial Results

(All financial result comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted.)

Total revenue increased 23% to $273.9 million, compared to $223.0 million driven by broad strength across all our business lines. The Projects business grew 23%, with contributions across a number of geographies and markets. Energy Assets revenue was up 28%, reflecting the continued growth of our operating portfolio. Additionally, we continued to benefit from strong renewable natural gas (RNG) production and favorable pricing on renewable identification numbers (RINs). Ameresco added 33 MWe of assets to its operating portfolio in the second quarter while adding 23 MWe of new Energy Assets into our Assets in Development. Gross margin of 19.5% increased 90 basis-points sequentially and 180 basis-points year-over-year as revenue mix continued to shift towards the Company’s higher margin Energy Assets business. Operating income increased 66% to $21.4 million and operating margin was 7.8%. Net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $13.7 million and GAAP EPS increased to $0.26. The GAAP results for 2021 and 2020 reflect a non-cash downward adjustment of $4.2 million and $4.5 million, respectively, related to non-controlling interest activities. Excluding these adjustments, 2021 Non-GAAP net income was $18.0 million compared to $9.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure, increased 42% to $34.4 million, and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.34 compared to $0.19.

(in millions) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Revenue Net Income Adj. EBITDA Revenue Net Income

(Loss) Adj. EBITDA Projects $196.3 $10.4 $11.3 $159.9 $4.5 $6.5 Energy Assets $36.9 $1.1 $20.3 $28.7 $(0.7) $15.6 O&M $19.6 $1.9 $2.4 $17.3 $1.0 $1.9 Other $21.1 $0.2 $0.3 $17.0 $(0.4) $0.2 Total (1) $273.9 $13.7 $34.4 $223.0 $4.4 $24.1 (1) Numbers in table may not foot due to rounding.

(in millions) At June 30, 2021 Awarded Project Backlog $1,430 Contracted Project Backlog $781 Total Project Backlog $2,211 O&M Revenue Backlog $1,121 Energy Asset Visibility * $1,016 Operating Energy Assets 315 MWe Assets in Development 376 MWe * estimated contracted revenue and incentives throughout PPA term on our operating energy assets

Project Highlights

In the second quarter of 2021:

Our Federal Solutions Group added three new contracts: $21.6 million project at Fort Hunter Liggett in southern Monterey County, CA that will bolster the Army base's work toward its goal of reaching net-zero energy use by 2022. $19 million Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) with Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) in Curry County, New Mexico to enhance the AFB’s operational efficiency and provide on-site energy generation. $29 million Design Build project at Fort Totten in Bayside, New York, for a full facility revitalization.

Our EaaS offering in the higher education market continues to gain traction with the recent signing of an EaaS agreement with Northwestern University. This partnership will provide ongoing energy management, capital improvements, and related operations and maintenance – all under a long-term service agreement.

Asset Highlights

In the second quarter of 2021:

Ameresco brought 33 MWe into operation while adding 23 MWe (gross) to our development backlog, bringing our total to 376 MWe.

Projects placed in operation during the quarter included the 11.7 MWe McCarty Road RNG asset as well as four solar installations totaling 19 MWe.

Summary and Outlook

“Our strong second quarter performance represented excellent execution and demonstrated the substantial demand for Ameresco’s energy efficiency and renewable energy services. Total project backlog was stable at $2.2 billion while our 12-month contract backlog also remained at a healthy level of $606.5 million. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, we converted $98 million from awarded to contracted project backlog. Furthermore, proposal activity for both our projects business and energy assets opportunities are at record levels and support our confidence in Ameresco’s future growth prospects,” Mr. Sakellaris noted.

Based on visibility from our project backlog and our increased levels of recurring revenues, the Company reaffirms its 2021 guidance ranges detailed in the table below, representing year-over-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 10% and 23%, respectively, at the midpoints, and Non-GAAP EPS growth of 20% at the midpoint, excluding the impact of approximately $0.13 of one-time tax benefits realized in 2020. The Company anticipates commissioning a further 22 MWe to 42 MWe of energy assets and plans to invest approximately $115 million to $165 million in additional energy asset capital expenditures during the remainder of 2021, the majority of which will be funded with project finance debt.

FY 2021 Guidance Ranges Revenue $1.11 billion $1.16 billion Gross Margin 18.5% 19.5% Adjusted EBITDA $140 million $150 million Interest Expense & Other $20 million $22 million Effective Tax Rate 12% 18% Non-GAAP EPS $1.22 $1.30

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to adjusted EBITDA, Non- GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP net income and adjusted cash from operations, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these Non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see the section following the accompanying tables titled “Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Financial Guidance in the accompanying tables.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net-Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Ameresco, Inc., including statements about market conditions, pipeline and backlog, as well as estimated future revenues, net income, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP EPS, other financial guidance and other statements containing the words “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the timing of, and ability to, enter into contracts for awarded projects on the terms proposed; the timing of work we do on projects where we recognize revenue on a percentage of completion basis, including the ability to perform under recently signed contracts without unusual delay; demand for our energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions; our ability to arrange financing for our projects; changes in federal, state and local government policies and programs related to energy efficiency and renewable energy; the ability of customers to cancel or defer contracts included in our backlog; the effects of our recent acquisitions and restructuring activities; seasonality in construction and in demand for our products and services; a customer’s decision to delay our work on, or other risks involved with, a particular project; availability and costs of labor and equipment; the addition of new customers or the loss of existing customers; market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time; the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; the Company's cash flows from operations; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2021. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the current COVID-19 (and its variants) pandemic on our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts us, suppliers, customers, employees and supply chains will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in our Annual Report as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of COVID-19. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

AMERESCO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,807 $ 66,422 Restricted cash 23,672 22,063 Accounts receivable, net 115,462 125,010 Accounts receivable retainage, net 36,485 30,189 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 195,027 185,960 Inventory, net 8,798 8,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,389 26,854 Income tax receivable 5,688 9,803 Project development costs 14,508 15,839 Total current assets 483,836 490,715 Federal ESPC receivable 512,737 396,725 Property and equipment, net 8,826 8,982 Energy assets, net 798,609 729,378 Deferred income tax assets, net 3,972 3,864 Goodwill, net 58,901 58,714 Intangible assets, net 769 927 Operating lease assets 40,608 39,151 Restricted cash, non-current portion 11,363 10,352 Other assets 19,069 15,307 Total assets $ 1,938,690 $ 1,754,115 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and financing lease liabilities $ 79,778 $ 69,362 Accounts payable 193,373 230,916 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 40,108 41,748 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,995 6,106 Billings in excess of cost and estimated earnings 26,561 33,984 Income taxes payable — 981 Total current liabilities 345,815 383,097 Long-term debt and financing lease liabilities, net of current portion and deferred financing fees 305,351 311,674 Federal ESPC liabilities 506,680 440,223 Deferred income taxes, net 7,159 6,227 Deferred grant income 8,075 8,271 Long-term portions of operating lease liabilities, net of current 36,731 35,300 Other liabilities 37,300 37,660 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests, net $ 46,003 $ 38,850 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 35,484,126 shares issued and 33,382,331 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021, 32,326,449 shares issued and 30,224,654 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 3 3 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 144,000,000 shares authorized, 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 270,955 145,496 Retained earnings 393,158 368,390 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (6,754 ) (9,290 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,101,795 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (11,788 ) (11,788 ) Total stockholders’ equity 645,576 492,813 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders' equity $ 1,938,690 $ 1,754,115

AMERESCO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 273,920 $ 223,036 $ 526,122 $ 435,449 Cost of revenues 220,598 183,528 425,891 357,495 Gross profit 53,322 39,508 100,231 77,954 Selling, general and administrative expenses 31,882 26,620 60,483 55,544 Operating income 21,440 12,888 39,748 22,410 Other expenses, net 5,450 4,052 9,122 9,441 Income before income taxes 15,990 8,836 30,626 12,969 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,896 ) — 309 (2,503 ) Net income 17,886 8,836 30,317 15,472 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (4,231 ) (4,471 ) (5,488 ) (4,906 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 13,655 $ 4,365 $ 24,829 $ 10,566 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.09 $ 0.49 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.48 $ 0.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,315 47,488 50,158 47,500 Diluted 52,570 48,519 51,475 48,571

AMERESCO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,317 $ 15,472 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of energy assets, net 20,136 18,949 Depreciation of property and equipment 1,637 1,659 Accretion of ARO liabilities 57 43 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,477 1,176 Amortization of intangible assets 161 356 Provision for (recoveries of) bad debts 6 (80 ) Net loss from derivatives 1,225 517 Stock-based compensation expense 2,115 859 Deferred income taxes 335 4,619 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (32 ) 201 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 15,230 12,125 Accounts receivable retainage (6,211 ) (2,222 ) Federal ESPC receivable (125,146 ) (89,761 ) Inventory, net (224 ) 235 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings (8,893 ) 6,410 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,445 1,857 Project development costs 760 (2,758 ) Other assets (3,691 ) 516 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (22,941 ) (45,256 ) Billings in excess of cost and estimated earnings (8,174 ) 8,569 Other liabilities (207 ) 316 Income taxes payable 3,135 (7,396 ) Cash flows from operating activities (96,483 ) (73,594 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,484 ) (1,355 ) Capital investment in energy assets (104,267 ) (77,218 ) Contributions to equity investment — (127 ) Cash flows from investing activities (105,751 ) (78,700 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from equity offering, net of offering costs 120,081 — Payments of financing fees (1,162 ) (2,198 ) Proceeds from exercises of options and ESPP 3,263 5,078 Repurchase of common stock — (6 ) (Payments on) proceeds from senior secured credit facility, net (28,073 ) 16,000 Proceeds from long-term debt financings 64,854 14,232 Proceeds from Federal ESPC projects 70,159 133,598 (Payments on) proceeds for energy assets from Federal ESPC (117 ) 1,488 Proceeds from redeemable non-controlling interests, net 1,583 74 Payments on long-term debt (33,664 ) (25,860 ) Cash flows from financing activities 196,924 142,406 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 315 (457 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,995 ) (10,345 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 98,837 77,264 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 93,842 $ 66,919

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA: Projects Energy

Assets O&M Other Consolidated Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 10,379 $ 1,146 $ 1,932 $ 198 $ 13,655 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests — 4,231 — — 4,231 Less: Income tax benefit (1,080 ) (422 ) (73 ) (321 ) (1,896 ) Plus: Other expenses, net 316 5,172 5 (43 ) 5,450 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 624 9,938 433 340 11,335 Plus: Stock-based compensation 966 182 97 104 1,349 Plus: Restructuring and other charges 133 25 12 64 234 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,338 $ 20,272 $ 2,406 $ 342 $ 34,358 Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.8 % 54.9 % 12.3 % 1.6 % 12.5 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Adjusted EBITDA: Projects Energy

Assets O&M Other Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 4,486 $ (749 ) $ 1,001 $ (373 ) $ 4,365 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests — 4,471 — — 4,471 Plus: Other expenses, net 631 3,229 171 21 4,052 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 896 8,608 673 476 10,653 Plus: Stock-based compensation 308 55 34 33 430 Plus: Restructuring and other charges 153 11 6 4 174 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,474 $ 15,625 $ 1,885 $ 161 $ 24,145 Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.0 % 54.3 % 10.9 % 0.9 % 10.8 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA: Projects Energy

Assets O&M Other Consolidated Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 14,471 $ 6,737 $ 3,208 $ 413 $ 24,829 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests — 5,488 — — 5,488 (Less) Plus: Income tax (benefit) provision (134 ) (86 ) 138 391 309 Plus: Other expenses, net 1,378 7,521 30 193 9,122 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 1,200 19,116 922 696 21,934 Plus: Stock-based compensation 1,515 282 153 165 2,115 Plus: Restructuring and other charges 153 30 34 65 282 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,583 $ 39,088 $ 4,485 $ 1,923 $ 64,079 Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.9 % 55.7 % 11.8 % 4.7 % 12.2 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Adjusted EBITDA: Projects Energy

Assets O&M Other Consolidated Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,292 $ 4,315 $ 1,835 $ 124 $ 10,566 Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests — 4,906 — — 4,906 Less: Income tax benefit (803 ) (1,700 ) — — (2,503 ) Plus: Other expenses, net 1,983 6,695 690 73 9,441 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 1,676 16,954 1,425 909 20,964 Plus: Stock-based compensation 600 113 70 76 859 Plus: Restructuring and other charges 875 30 65 180 1,150 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,623 $ 31,313 $ 4,085 $ 1,362 $ 45,383 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.8 % 55.0 % 11.5 % 3.5 % 10.4 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP net income and EPS: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 13,655 $ 4,365 $ 24,829 $ 10,566 Adjustment for accretion of tax equity financing fees (30 ) — (61 ) — Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests 4,231 4,471 5,488 4,906 Plus: Restructuring and other charges 234 174 282 1,150 Less: Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (61 ) — (73 ) (212 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 18,029 $ 9,010 $ 30,465 $ 16,410 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.48 $ 0.22 Effect of adjustments to net income 0.08 0.10 0.11 0.12 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.34 $ 0.19 $ 0.59 $ 0.34 Adjusted cash from operations: Cash flows from operating activities $ (57,759 ) $ (21,954 ) $ (96,483 ) $ (73,594 ) Plus: proceeds from Federal ESPC projects 36,639 72,400 70,159 133,598 Adjusted cash from operations $ (21,120 ) $ 50,446 $ (26,324 ) $ 60,004

Other Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 New contracts and awards: New contracts $ 188,000 $ 127,000 $ 261,000 $ 213,000 New awards (1) $ 97,000 $ 198,000 $ 372,000 $ 253,000

(1) Represents estimated future revenues from projects that have been awarded, though the contracts have not yet been signed

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA): Year Ended December 31, 2021 Low High Operating income(1) $89 million $97 million Depreciation and amortization $47 million $48 million Stock-based compensation $4 million $5 million Adjusted EBITDA $140 million $150 million (1) Although net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, this table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to operating income because we are not able to calculate forward-looking net income without unreasonable efforts due to significant uncertainties with respect to the impact of accounting for our redeemable non-controlling interests and taxes.

Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the Non-GAAP financial measures defined and discussed below to provide investors and others with useful supplemental information to our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Financial Guidance in the tables above.

We understand that, although measures similar to these Non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. To properly and prudently evaluate our business, we encourage investors to review our GAAP financial statements included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define adjusted EBITDA as operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and asset impairment charges. We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons: adjusted EBITDA and similar Non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon financing and accounting methods, book values of assets, capital structures and the methods by which assets were acquired; securities analysts often use adjusted EBITDA and similar Non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies; and by comparing our adjusted EBITDA in different historical periods, investors can evaluate our operating results without the additional variations of depreciation and amortization expense, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, impact from redeemable non-controlling interests, restructuring and asset impairment charges. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Our management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance, because they do not include the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance; for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of the business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; and in communications with the board of directors and investors concerning our financial performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

We define Non-GAAP net income and earnings per share (EPS) to exclude certain discrete items that management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations, including restructuring and asset impairment charges and impact from redeemable non-controlling interest. We consider Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business because they eliminate the effects of events that are not part of the Company's core operations.

Adjusted Cash from Operations

We define adjusted cash from operations as cash flows from operating activities plus proceeds from Federal ESPC projects. Cash received in payment of Federal ESPC projects is treated as a financing cash flow under GAAP due to the unusual financing structure for these projects. These cash flows, however, correspond to the revenue generated by these projects. Thus we believe that adjusting operating cash flow to include the cash generated by our Federal ESPC projects provides investors with a useful measure for evaluating the cash generating ability of our core operating business. Our management uses adjusted cash from operations as a measure of liquidity because it captures all sources of cash associated with our revenue generated by operations.

