Great Lakes Announces a New Appointment to the Board of Directors

Lawrence R. Dickerson, Chairman of the Board, commented, "It is my great pleasure to welcome Earl Shipp to the Great Lakes Board. Earl’s wide-ranging experience and leadership in diverse sectors demonstrates the Company’s commitment to Board refreshment and depth of knowledge. On behalf of the Board, I welcome Earl and look forward to working with him."

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Company") (NASDAQ: GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, announced that Earl Shipp was appointed to its Board of Directors. His appointment as a new independent director was effective July 29, 2021. In addition, upon his appointment, the Board was increased to eight members.

About Earl Shipp

Mr. Shipp most recently was Vice President of Operations for the U.S. Gulf Coast and Vice President for Texas Operations at Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), formerly known as The Dow Chemical Company, a materials science leader committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for customers in packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Mr. Shipp has over 38 years of domestic and international executive and non-executive leadership experience in manufacturing, operations, and strategic growth.

Until his retirement in 2017, he was ultimately responsible for more than one-third of Dow’s global asset base. While managing Dow’s Gulf Coast operations, he oversaw $7 billion in investments in the area. In addition to his longtime service in Texas, Mr. Shipp’s career at Dow has included management positions in Dubai, Japan, Louisiana, Missouri and Ohio.

Currently, Mr. Shipp serves on the Board of Directors of National Grid PLC (NYSE:NGG; London:NG), one of the world’s largest investor-owned utilities focused on providing transmission and distribution of electricity and gas to the United Kingdom of Great Britain, and in the U.S. states of New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. It is a leader in the drive to create clean, renewable, and sustainable energy solutions and is an innovator in the energy industry. Mr. Shipp also serves on the Board of Directors of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, including chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid; and a leading U.S. manufacturer in production and distribution of law enforcement ammunition, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.