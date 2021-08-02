Barfresh to Host Business Update Call on August 11, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced that it will host a business update call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (877) 300-8521 in North America, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6026.



A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 10159343.