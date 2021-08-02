Oncternal Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that it has granted inducement awards to two new non-executive employees.



The awards were made on August 2, 2021 under Oncternal’s 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Oncternal as an inducement to join the Company. The awards to the two employees consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 216,400 shares of Oncternal common stock. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to the closing price of Oncternal’s common stock on the date of grant. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of each new employee’s employment start date, and the rest vesting in equal monthly installments over three years thereafter. The awards were approved by Oncternal’s compensation committee, comprised entirely of independent directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with Oncternal in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).