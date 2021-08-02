checkAd

Gaia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues up 20% with 20% EBITDA Margin

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights

  • 20% increase in revenues from the year-ago quarter
  • Fourth sequential quarter of positive earnings and cash flow
  • Improved EBITDA margin to 20%

“The second quarter of 2021 represented another solid quarter of execution on our plan to generate net income and cash flows while driving revenue and member growth,” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO. “We are looking forward to the second half of the year, when our event lineup at GaiaSphere will be in full swing, which will allow us to promote our $299 premium subscription tier to current and prospective members.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues in the second quarter increased 20% to $19.4 million from $16.2 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to growth in members and an increase in average revenue per member. Paying members increased to 770,200 as of June 30, 2021.

Gross profit in the second quarter increased 20% to $16.9 million compared to $14.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was flat at 87.1%.

Total operating expenses improved to $16.2 million, or 84% of revenues in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $16.3 million, or 101% of revenues, in the year-ago quarter. The significant reduction as a percentage of revenues is due to continued efficiency improvements in fixed operating expenses and the reduction of customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue to 40% from 52% in the year-ago quarter.

Net income improved by $3.1 million in the second quarter to $0.6 million or $0.03 per share, from a net loss of $2.5 million or $(0.13) per share in the year ago quarter. As a percentage of revenues, this represents an 18% improvement between periods.

EBITDA improved to $3.9 million, or 20% of revenues, compared to $0.8 million, or 5% of revenues in the year-ago quarter.

Cash flows from operations improved to $4.3 million during the second quarter of 2021 from $1.9 million in the year-ago quarter, an improvement of 126%. Gaia’s cash balance as of June 30, 2021 was $13.7 million, an increase of $1.1 million since December 31, 2020.

Conference Call

Date: Monday, August 2, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-437-2398
International dial-in number: 1-323-289-6576
Conference ID: 2686835

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via ir.gaia.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 16, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 2686835

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes approximately 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:
Paul Tarell
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gatewayir.com


GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

    For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
(in thousands, except per share data)   2021     2020     2021     2020  
    (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Revenues, net   $ 19,443     $ 16,153     $ 38,339     $ 30,664  
Cost of revenues     2,509       2,083       4,947       3,984  
Gross profit     16,934       14,070       33,392       26,680  
Gross profit margin     87.1 %     87.1 %     87.1 %     87.0 %
Expenses:                                
Selling and operating     14,738       14,417       29,276       28,875  
Corporate, general and administration     1,501       1,873       2,997       3,290  
Total operating expenses     16,239       16,290       32,273       32,165  
Income (loss) from operations     695       (2,220 )     1,119       (5,485 )
Interest and other expense, net     (52 )     (305 )     (118 )     (551 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     643       (2,525 )     1,001       (6,036 )
Provision for income taxes                       69  
Net income (loss)   $ 643     $ (2,525 )   $ 1,001     $ (6,105 )
                                 
Earnings per share:                                
Basic   $ 0.03     $ (0.13 )   $ 0.05     $ (0.33 )
Diluted   $ 0.03     $ (0.13 )   $ 0.05     $ (0.33 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     19,268       18,837       19,235       18,660  
Diluted     19,810       18,837       19,786       18,660  
                                 
EBITDA*   $ 3,927     $ 833     $ 7,450     $ 537  

* See definition and reconciliation below.

GAIA, INC.
Summary of Cash Flows

    For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
(in thousands)   2021     2020     2021     2020  
    (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Net cash provided by (used in):                                
Operating activities   $ 4,252     $ 1,858     $ 9,440     $ 3,864  
Investing activities     (4,205 )     (3,480 )     (8,979 )     (7,081 )
Financing activities     647       61       673       181  
Net change in cash   $ 694     $ (1,561 )   $ 1,134     $ (3,036 )


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

    For the Three Months
Ended June 30, 		    For the Six Months
Ended June 30, 		 
(in thousands)   2021     2020     2021     2020  
    (unaudited)     (unaudited)  
Net income (loss)   $ 643     $ (2,525 )   $ 1,001     $ (6,105 )
Interest expense, net     52       305       118       551  
Provision for income taxes                       69  
Depreciation and amortization expense     3,232       3,053       6,331       6,022  
EBITDA     3,927       833       7,450       537  
Share-based compensation expense     90       1,063       703       1,528  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 4,017     $ 1,896     $ 8,153     $ 2,065  

EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, other income, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove share-based compensation expense. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.


GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    June 30,     December 31,  
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   2021     2020  
    (unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash   $ 13,739     $ 12,605  
Accounts receivable     2,828       2,024  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,659       1,746  
Total current assets     18,226       16,375  
Media library, software and equipment, net     41,062       39,231  
Right-of-use lease asset, net     8,250       8,622  
Real estate, investment, and other assets, net     29,317       28,500  
Goodwill     17,289       17,289  
Total assets   $ 114,144     $ 110,017  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities   $ 8,695     $ 8,947  
Deferred revenue     14,724       12,376  
Total current liabilities     23,419       21,323  
Long-term mortgage, net     6,181       6,250  
Long-term lease liability     7,596       7,952  
Deferred taxes     257       257  
Total liabilities     37,453       35,782  
Total shareholders' equity     76,691       74,235  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 114,144     $ 110,017  




