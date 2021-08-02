James River Announces Appointment of Group Chief Actuary

Mr. Gelinne’s actuarial career spans over 40 years with a deep and broad focus on non-life casualty risks. Most recently, he served as Chief Actuary at Allied World Assurance Company, AG, and prior to that, as Chief Actuary of that company’s North American segment. Prior to his five years at Allied World, Mr. Gelinne spent over 30 years at AIG in roles of increasing seniority within the actuarial group. At James River, he will report into Chief Executive Officer Frank D’Orazio and be responsible for overseeing the actuarial function across the Group.

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced that David Gelinne has been appointed Group Chief Actuary, to be effective during the third quarter of 2021. He will join the Company on August 2, 2021. Current Group Chief Actuary Jennifer Kish has announced her intention to retire at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Mr. Gelinne commented, “I am thrilled to join James River at this phase in its development and growth. I am looking forward to working closely with my new colleagues to help drive the Group’s initiatives ahead in the coming years.”

Mr. D’Orazio commented, “It is very exciting to welcome Dave to James River. With over four decades of deep actuarial expertise, he is the right person to support our actuarial function at a key time of ongoing focus on risk management. I am looking forward to working with him again.”

D’Orazio added, “I would like to thank our current Chief Actuary, Jennifer Kish, for her years of dedicated service to the organization. She has been a great resource to me, and I speak for the entire James River Group in wishing her the best in her retirement.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrgh.net.

