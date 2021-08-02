checkAd

EverQuote Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 22:05  |  20   |   |   

  • Revenue Increased 34% Year-Over-Year to $105.1 Million
  • Variable Marketing Margin Increased 40% Year-Over-Year to $32.8 Million
  • Recently Announced PolicyFuel Acquisition Extends DTC Agency Strategy into P&C Verticals

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We delivered a strong second quarter 2021 with year-over-year increases in total revenue and Variable Marketing Margin, or VMM, of 34% and 40%, respectively. We generated increased Adjusted EBITDA and had our strongest Adjusted EBITDA margin since going public,” said Jayme Mendal, CEO of EverQuote. “With over 30% revenue growth in the first half of the year, we are making significant investments in our growth levers to build towards our vision of becoming the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk. We remain confident in our outlook for the remainder of this year and in our ability to build an industry-defining company.”

After the quarter closed, EverQuote announced the acquisition of PolicyFuel LLC and its affiliated entities (“PolicyFuel”), which operates in property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance verticals, providing policy-sales-as-a-service (“PSaaS”) offerings to enable carriers to complement their own call center operations with access to dedicated advisor teams that focus exclusively on selling each provider’s offerings to its target customers.

“PolicyFuel’s PSaaS offerings for P&C markets extends our existing Direct-To-Consumer Agency (“DTCA”) strategy in our Health and Life insurance verticals, where our tech-driven first-party distribution platforms have improved consumer experience, provider bind performance and our own monetization. PolicyFuel earns revenue based on policies sold and broadens EverQuote’s ability to access the $135 billion commission component of our total addressable market. We are excited to welcome PolicyFuel’s founders and team to the EverQuote family,” concluded Mr. Mendal.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
(All comparisons are relative to the second quarter of 2020):

  • Total revenue of $105.1 million, an increase of 34%.
  • Automotive insurance vertical revenue of $86.4 million, an increase of 34%.
  • Revenue from our other insurance verticals, which includes home and renters, life, health and commercial insurance, increased 36% to $18.7 million.
  • Variable Marketing Margin of $32.8 million, an increase of 40%.
  • GAAP net loss decreased to $1.9 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $2.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $6.6 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million.

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights:

  • Consumer traffic initiatives focused on improving monetization led to a 34% year-over-year increase in revenue per quote request.
  • Digital carriers continued to increase their spending on our platform, which grew by over 200% year-over-year.
  • EverQuote continued building its leadership team, with Garett Kitch joining as SVP of Health and Life Agency Sales.

Third Quarter and Updated Full-Year 2021 Guidance:

EverQuote anticipates Revenue, Variable Marketing Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

Third quarter 2021:

  • Revenue of $109 - $111 million, a year-over-year increase of 22% at the mid-point.
  • Variable Marketing Margin of $33 - $34 million, a year-over-year increase of 14% at the mid-point.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4.5 - $5.5 million, a year-over-year decrease of 4% at the mid-point.

Full year 2021:

  • Revenue of $440 - $446 million, a year-over-year increase of 28% at the mid-point and an increase from our previous guidance of $434 - $442 million.
  • Variable Marketing Margin of $138 - $141 million, a year-over-year increase of 28% at the mid-point and an increase from our previous guidance of $136 - $140 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $23 - $26 million, a year-over-year increase of 33% at the mid-point and a decrease from our previous guidance of $26 - $30 million. Full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be impacted by incremental investments in preparation for this year’s health open enrollment period which takes place in the fourth quarter.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under "Third Quarter and Updated Full Year 2021 Guidance" above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income (loss) in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income (loss). In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

EverQuote will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, August 2, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (877) 273-5005 for the U.S. or Canada, or (647) 689-5410 for international callers and provide conference ID 7777683. The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.everquote.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 2, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 9, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 for the U.S. or Canada, or (416) 621-4642 for international callers, and entering passcode 7777683. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at: https://investors.everquote.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. (“EverQuote” or the “Company”), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) the Company’s ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company’s marketplace; (2) the Company’s ability to maintain or increase the amount providers spend per quote request; (3) the impact on the Company and the insurance industry of the COVID-19 pandemic; (4) the effectiveness of the Company’s growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; (5) the Company’s ability to maintain and build its brand; (6) the Company’s reliance on its third-party service providers; (7) the Company’s ability to develop new and enhanced products and services to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers, and the Company’s ability to successfully monetize them; (8) the impact of competition in the Company’s industry and innovation by the Company’s competitors; (9) the Company’s expected use of proceeds from its initial public offering; (10) developments regarding the insurance industry and the transition to online marketing; (11) the Company’s ability to successfully acquire and operate PolicyFuel; and (12) other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on Twitter @everquotelife, Instagram @everquotepics, and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8424
Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

EVERQUOTE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

           
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
  (in thousands except per share)  
Revenue $ 105,063     $ 78,302     $ 208,885     $ 159,666  
Cost and operating expenses(1):                              
Cost of revenue   5,811       4,977       11,764       10,312  
Sales and marketing   85,610       64,561       173,179       131,065  
Research and development   9,053       6,966       17,626       13,425  
General and administrative   6,200       4,754       11,796       9,473  
Acquisition-related   265             186        
Total cost and operating expenses   106,939       81,258       214,551       164,275  
Loss from operations   (1,876 )     (2,956 )     (5,666 )     (4,609 )
Other income (expense):                              
Interest income   10       47       24       158  
Other income (expense), net   (15 )     101       (40 )     201  
Total other income (expense), net   (5 )     148       (16 )     359  
Net loss $ (1,881 )   $ (2,808 )   $ (5,682 )   $ (4,250 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.20 )   $ (0.16 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   28,895       27,136       28,665       26,888  
                               
(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense, as follows:                          
                           
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
  (in thousands)  
Cost of revenue $ 83     $ 88     $ 174     $ 142  
Sales and marketing   2,459       2,547       5,850       4,242  
Research and development   2,321       1,862       4,648       3,138  
General and administrative   2,226       1,753       3,937       3,268  
  $ 7,089     $ 6,250     $ 14,609     $ 10,790  
                               


EVERQUOTE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

       
  June 30,   December 31,
  2021   2020
  (in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,520   $ 42,870
Working capital   61,387     50,554
Total assets   138,843     129,050
Total liabilities   57,188     58,068
Total stockholders' equity   81,655     70,982
           

EVERQUOTE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

           
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
  (in thousands)  
Cash flows from operating activities:                              
Net loss $ (1,881 )   $ (2,808 )   $ (5,682 )   $ (4,250 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:                              
Depreciation and amortization   1,136       594       2,310       1,443  
Stock-based compensation expense   7,089       6,250       14,609       10,790  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (210 )           (289 )      
Provision for (recovery of) bad debt   (4 )     (4 )     (50 )     17  
Unrealized foreign currency transaction (gains) losses   8             23        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                              
Accounts receivable   3,239       (830 )     297       (4,292 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (264 )     3,730       (92 )     3,636  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   609             1,400        
Other assets   393       (53 )     (340 )     (57 )
Accounts payable   (6,421 )     (690 )     (7,123 )     3,293  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   4,728       (2,761 )     7,538       (3,250 )
Deferred revenue   24       56       (33 )     132  
Operating lease liabilities   (699 )           (1,337 )      
Other long-term liabilities   (32 )     497       4       446  
Net cash provided by operating activities   7,715       3,981       11,235       7,908  
Cash flows from investing activities:                              
Acquisition of property and equipment, including costs capitalized for development of internal-use software   (533 )     (986 )     (1,310 )     (1,871 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (533 )     (986 )     (1,310 )     (1,871 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                              
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   452       954       1,724       2,318  
Net cash provided by financing activities   452       954       1,724       2,318  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash               1        
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   7,634       3,949       11,650       8,355  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   47,136       50,710       43,120       46,304  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 54,770     $ 54,659     $ 54,770     $ 54,659  
                               

EVERQUOTE, INC.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING METRICS

Revenue by vertical:      
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Change  
  2021   2020     %  
  (in thousands)        
Automotive $ 86,358   $ 64,594     33.7 %
Other   18,705     13,708     36.5 %
Total Revenue $ 105,063   $ 78,302     34.2 %
                   


           
  Six Months Ended June 30,     Change  
  2021   2020     %  
  (in thousands)        
Automotive $ 170,839   $ 132,235     29.2 %
Other   38,046     27,431     38.7 %
Total Revenue $ 208,885   $ 159,666     30.8 %
                   

Other financial and non-financial metrics:

  Three Months Ended June 30,     Change  
  2021     2020     %  
  (in thousands)        
Loss from operations $ (1,876 )   $ (2,956 )   -36.5 %
Net loss $ (1,881 )   $ (2,808 )   -33.0 %
Quote requests   6,781       6,777     0.1 %
Variable Marketing Margin $ 32,830     $ 23,478     39.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 6,599     $ 3,989     65.4 %
                     


           
  Six Months Ended June 30,     Change  
  2021     2020     %  
  (in thousands)        
Loss from operations $ (5,666 )   $ (4,609 )   22.9 %
Net loss $ (5,682 )   $ (4,250 )   33.7 %
Quote requests   14,501       14,169     2.3 %
Variable Marketing Margin $ 64,268     $ 47,293     35.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 11,399     $ 7,825     45.7 %
                     


(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please see “EverQuote, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP” below for more information.
   
   

EVERQUOTE, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement the Company’s financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding EverQuote’s financial results, the Company has presented Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization expense; acquisition-related costs; interest income; and income taxes. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). The Company monitors and presents adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing EverQuote’s business. In particular, the Company believes that excluding the impact of these items in calculating adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of EverQuote’s core operating performance.

The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate EverQuote’s operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in EverQuote’s business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that the Company excludes in the calculations of adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, the Company believes that this financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating EverQuote’s operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, which could reduce the usefulness of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EVERQUOTE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

  Three Months Ended June 30,       Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2021     2020       2021     2020  
  (in thousands)  
Net loss $ (1,881 )   $ (2,808 )     $ (5,682 )   $ (4,250 )
Stock-based compensation   7,089       6,250         14,609       10,790  
Depreciation and amortization   1,136       594         2,310       1,443  
Acquisition-related   265               186        
Interest income   (10 )     (47 )       (24 )     (158 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,599     $ 3,989       $ 11,399     $ 7,825  






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EverQuote Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Revenue Increased 34% Year-Over-Year to $105.1 MillionVariable Marketing Margin Increased 40% Year-Over-Year to $32.8 MillionRecently Announced PolicyFuel Acquisition Extends DTC Agency Strategy into P&C Verticals CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Subsea 7 announces floating wind acquisition
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board