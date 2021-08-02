AMSC to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

checkAd

AYER, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid and protect and expand the capability of the Navy’s fleet, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors and covering analysts beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On this call, management will discuss market trends, and the Company’s recent accomplishments, financial results, and business outlook.

Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.amsc.com. To preregister for the call, go to ClickToJoinLink. Callers who click on the link will be able to enter their information to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may preregister 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 800-437-2398 or 323-289-6576 and using conference ID 9736574.

A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using conference passcode 9736574.

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)
AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy. Through its Gridtec Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

2021 AMSC. AMSC, American Superconductor, Amperium, Gridtec, Marinetec, Windtec, Orchestrate the Rhythm and Harmony of Power on the Grid and Smarter, Cleaner … Better Energy are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation. All other brand names, product names, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective holders.

AMSC Contacts
AMSC Communications Manager: Investor Relations Contact:
Nicol Golez LHA Investor Relations
Phone: 978-399-8344 Carolyn Capaccio, CFA
Nicol.Golez@amsc.com Phone: 212-838-3777
  amscIR@lhai.com




