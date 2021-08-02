AMSC to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

AYER, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid and protect and expand the capability of the Navy’s fleet, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors and covering analysts beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On this call, management will discuss market trends, and the Company’s recent accomplishments, financial results, and business outlook.



Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.amsc.com. To preregister for the call, go to ClickToJoinLink. Callers who click on the link will be able to enter their information to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may preregister 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 800-437-2398 or 323-289-6576 and using conference ID 9736574.