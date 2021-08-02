checkAd

Arcutis Announces Additions to its Investor Relations and Communications Team

  • Eric McIntyre joins as Head of Investor Relations
  • Amanda Sheldon joins as Head of Corporate Communications

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations to address the urgent needs of patients living with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced leadership additions to investor relations and communications functions.

“We are delighted to have Eric McIntyre joining us to lead our investor relations, and Amanda Shelton to head our communications function. Their appointments will be critical as we enter our next phase of growth, including our anticipated first New Drug Application and potential commercial launch, as well as the continued communication of our robust product pipeline,” said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their breadth of biopharmaceutical experience complements our experienced leadership team, which continues to be a key differentiator and driver of our strong execution.”

Eric McIntyre brings nearly 15 years of biopharmaceutical, finance, and investor relations experience. He will be responsible for directing all investor relations activities, including communicating business objectives and accomplishments to the broader investment community. Previously, Mr. McIntyre spent 10 years at Amgen in roles of increasing responsibility across investor relations, financial planning & analysis, and valuation, including experience in the inflammation and dermatology business.

Amanda Sheldon brings over 20 years of healthcare communications experience including an extensive track record building advocacy and brand loyalty for Fortune 100 and start-up pharmaceutical and medical device companies. She will be responsible for leading the overall strategic direction and implementation of internal and external communications across the organization, including corporate positioning, branding and identity, product communications, social media strategy, and social responsibility. Previously, she was vice president of marketing and communications for the FH Foundation, responsible for improving awareness and diagnosis of genetic lipid disorders. In addition, Amanda held multiple communications and digital marketing roles at Medtronic, where she established a first-of-its-kind patient social community that increased brand awareness for diabetes therapies.

