Agenus to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and COO of Agenus, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. ET.



BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.