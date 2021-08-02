checkAd

AGTC to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced that management will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference (August 9, 2021)
    Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 9, 2021. Participants interested in listening to the live fireside chat may contact their BTIG conference representative.
  • 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference (August 10-11, 2021)
    Ms. Washer will participate in a panel discussion entitled: “Only Have Eyes For You - Ophthalmic Gene Therapy” at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
  • H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference (August 17, 2021)
    A presentation by Ms. Washer will be available to view on-demand beginning Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET through the entirety of the conference.

Audio webcasts of the presentations at the Wedbush and H.C. Wainwright conferences can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. Replays will be available on the Company's website following the events.

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM B3 and ACHM A3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

IR/PR CONTACTS: 
David Carey (IR) or Glenn Silver (PR)
Lazar FINN Partners
T: (212) 867-1768 or (646) 871-8485
david.carey@finnpartners.com or glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contact:
Stephen Potter
Chief Business Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 413-2754
spotter@agtc.com





