Clever Leaves to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on August 12, 2021 at 5 00 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Clever Leaves management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Date: August 12, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-891-9945
International dial-in number: 1-212-231-2905
Conference ID: 21996432

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 19, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 21996432

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was also granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP.

For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
Gateway Investor Relations
+1-949-574-3860
CLVR@gatewayir.com

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:
Rich DiGregorio
KCSA Strategic Communications
+1-347-487-6197
rdigregorio@kcsa.com

Diana Sigüenza
Strategic Communications Director
+57-310-236-8830
Diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:
Andrew Miller
Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific
+1-416-817-1336
andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com

Project Change Lives Inquiries:
PCLInquiries@cleverleaves.com





