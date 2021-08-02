checkAd

MediWound to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on August 10, 2021

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 at 7:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Following the release, MediWound's management will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results, provide a corporate update and to answer questions. Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details                 

Toll-Free: 877-602-7189
Israel: 1-809-315-362
International: 678-894-3057
Conference ID: 3782335
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f27uaqvy

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call.  An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days in the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound Ltd.
MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy leverages our enzymatic technology platform, focused on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn, wound care and tissue repair. NexoBrid, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep, partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at registration-stage in the U.S. NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx, our next-generation bioactive therapy for debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds, is a product candidate in advanced stages of development. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx was well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications.

MW005, is a topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving quality of care and patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Contacts:  
Boaz Gur-Lavie 
Chief Financial Officer
MediWound Ltd.
ir@mediwound.com 
 		Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com 




