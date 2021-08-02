Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Second Quarter 2021 Distribution

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC, the general partner of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE:WLKP), has declared a distribution by the Partnership of $0.4714 per unit. This is the 28th consecutive quarterly distribution announced by the Partnership since its initial public offering. The distribution will be payable on August 26, 2021, to unit holders of record on August 12, 2021.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.