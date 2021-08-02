checkAd

Avalara to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the following upcoming virtual investor conference presentations.

Chief Financial Officer Ross Tennenbaum will present at:

  • Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT).
  • Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT).
  • Citi Global Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Avalara investor relations website at investor.avalara.com. Archived replays will be made available for a limited time at the same location following the presentations.

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.

