Bruker Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced financial results for its second quarter and for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Bruker’s revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $570.8 million, an increase of 34.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, revenues increased 27.2% organically year-over-year, growth from acquisitions was 0.4% and foreign currency translation had a positive effect of 6.8%. The reported and organic revenue increases were broad-based across Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (“BEST”) and were driven by robust demand for the Company’s solutions and products, as well as a strong recovery compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 BSI revenues of $517.1 million increased 34.9% year-over-year, including organic revenue growth of 27.8%. BEST revenues of $56.6 million increased 26.3% year-over-year, including an organic revenue increase, net of intercompany eliminations, of 21.8%.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $85.6 million, compared to $37.9 million in the prior year period, representing GAAP operating margins of 15.0% and 8.9%, respectively. Non-GAAP operating income was $98.8 million, compared to $49.0 million in the prior year period. Bruker’s second quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating margin was 17.3%, compared to 11.5% in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) in the second quarter of 2021 were $0.38, compared to $0.16 in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted EPS were $0.44, compared to $0.21 in the prior year period. The year-over-year increases in the Company’s GAAP and non-GAAP operating income, operating margins and EPS were driven by higher revenues and volume, and favorable operating expense leverage, compared to the second quarter of 2020, which was negatively affected by COVID-19 disruptions.

First Six Months of 2021 Financial Results

For the first six months of 2021, Bruker’s revenues were $1,125.5 million, an increase of 32.6% from $848.6 million in the first six months of 2020. In the first half of 2021, revenues increased 25.5% organically year-over-year, growth from acquisitions was 0.6% and foreign currency translation had a positive effect of 6.5%.

In the first half of 2021, BSI revenues of $1,023.3 million increased 33.8% compared to the prior year period, including organic revenue growth of 26.7%. First half 2021 BEST revenues of $109.0 million increased 19.8% year-over-year, including an organic revenue increase, net of intercompany eliminations, of 14.3%.

In the first six months of 2021, GAAP operating income was $174.7 million, compared to $54.3 million in the prior year period, representing GAAP operating margins of 15.5% and 6.4%, respectively. Non-GAAP operating income was $201.0 million, compared to $81.2 million in the first six months of 2020. Bruker’s non-GAAP operating margin in the first half of 2021 was 17.9%, compared to 9.6% in the first half of 2020.

For the first six months of 2021, GAAP diluted EPS were $0.75, compared to $0.22 in the prior year period. First half 2021 non-GAAP diluted EPS were $0.88, compared to $0.35 for the first half of 2020. The year-over-year increases in the Company’s GAAP and non-GAAP operating income, operating margins and diluted EPS were primarily due to higher revenues, favorable volume and mix, and operating expense leverage compared to the first half of 2020, which was negatively affected by the pandemic.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures is provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Frank H. Laukien, President and CEO of Bruker, commented: “Bruker’s revenues, margins and earnings grew strongly in the first half of 2021, as markets rebounded and demand for our high-performance scientific instruments, life science research and diagnostic solutions accelerated. Our teams executed well across our core businesses as well as our Project Accelerate initiatives. Bruker is on track for excellent progress in 2021, while we continue to invest in our Project Accelerate 2.0 high-growth, high-margin opportunities and our operational excellence initiative.”

Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Financial Outlook

Bruker is raising its fiscal year 2021 guidance for revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin expansion and non-GAAP EPS. Compared to FY 2020, for FY 2021, the Company now expects approximately:

Reported revenue growth of 17% to 19%;

Organic revenue growth of 14% to 16%;

Foreign currency revenue tailwind of 3%;

Non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 270 basis points to 310 basis points over FY 2020 non-GAAP operating margin of 16.0%, including a foreign currency headwind of 30 basis points in FY 2021;

Non-GAAP EPS between $1.88 and $1.93, representing a year-over-year increase of 39% to 43%.

Bruker’s revenue growth, non-GAAP operating margin expansion and non-GAAP EPS guidance for FY 2021 are based on foreign exchange rates as of June 30, 2021.

For the Company's outlook for FY 2021 non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP EPS, we are not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a description of items excluded from our expected non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP EPS.

Quarterly Earnings Call

​Bruker Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) ​ ​​ ​ ​​ ​ June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS ​ ​​ ​ ​​ Current assets: ​ ​​ ​ ​​ Cash and cash equivalents ​ $ 608.1 ​ $ 681.8 Short-term investments ​ ​97.9 ​ ​50.0 Accounts receivable, net ​ ​337.0 ​ 335.3 Inventories ​ ​730.2 ​ 692.3 Other current assets ​ ​195.0 ​ 165.6 Total current assets ​ 1,968.2 ​ 1,925.0 ​ ​ ​​ ​ ​​ Property, plant and equipment, net ​ 398.0 ​ 395.5 Goodwill, intangible assets, net and other long-term assets ​ 720.8 ​ 728.5 Total assets ​ $ 3,087.0 ​ $ 3,049.0 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ​ ​​ ​ ​​ Current liabilities: ​ ​​ ​ ​​ Current portion of long-term debt ​ $ 108.2 ​ $ 2.2 Accounts payable ​ ​142.6 ​ 134.6 Customer advances ​ ​192.9 ​ 189.2 Other current liabilities ​ ​510.9 ​ 465.9 Total current liabilities ​ 954.6 ​ 791.9 Long-term debt ​ ​721.1 ​ 842.3 Other long-term liabilities ​ ​395.6 ​ 440.5 Redeemable noncontrolling interest ​ ​0.3 ​ ​— Total shareholders’ equity ​ 1,015.4 ​ 974.3 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders’ equity ​ $ 3,087.0 ​ $ 3,049.0

​

​Bruker Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data)​​​​​​​​​ ​ ​Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $​ 570.8 $ 424.6 ​ $ 1,125.5 ​ $ 848.6 Cost of revenue ​ 290.2 238.4 ​ 566.2 ​ 470.1 Gross profit ​ 280.6 186.2 ​ 559.3 ​ 378.5 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Operating expenses: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Selling, general and administrative ​ 134.8 102.4 ​ 266.6 ​ 223.6 Research and development ​ 55.8 44.1 ​ 110.6 ​ 92.6 Other charges, net ​ 4.4 1.8 ​ 7.4 ​ 8.0 Total operating expenses ​ 195.0 148.3 ​ 384.6 ​ 324.2 Operating income ​ 85.6 37.9 ​ 174.7 ​ 54.3 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Interest and other income (expense), net ​ (5.6 ) (6.6 ) ​ (9.4 ) ​ (9.5 ) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries ​ 80.0 31.3 ​ 165.3 ​ 44.8 Income tax provision ​ 21.3 7.1 ​ 48.8 ​ 10.0 Consolidated net income ​ 58.7 24.2 ​ 116.5 ​ 34.8 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries ​ 1.1 0.1 ​ 2.2 ​ 0.2 Net income attributable to Bruker Corporation $​ 57.6 $ 24.1 ​ $ 114.3 ​ $ 34.6 Net income per common share attributable to Bruker Corporation shareholders: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic $​ 0.38 $ 0.16 ​ $ 0.75 ​ $ 0.22 Diluted $​ 0.38 $ 0.16 ​ $ 0.75 ​ $ 0.22 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Weighted average common shares outstanding: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic ​ 151.3 ​ 153.6 ​ 151.6 ​ 153.9 Diluted 152.9 154.7 153.0 155.1

Bruker Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) ​ ​Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​​ ​ ​ Consolidated net income $​ 58.7 $ 24.2 ​ $ 116.5​ $ 34.8 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to cash flows from operating activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​​ ​ ​ Depreciation and amortization ​ 21.6 ​ 19.2 ​ ​ 43.9​ ​ 38.2 Stock-based compensation expense ​ 3.9 ​ 3.1 ​ ​ 7.7​ ​ 6.4 Deferred income taxes ​ (8.7 ) ​ (2.2 ) ​ ​ (3.8​ ) ​ (1.1 ) Other non-cash expenses, net ​ 15.9 ​ 7.5 ​ ​ 20.8​ ​ 19.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​​ ​ ​ Accounts receivable ​ (9.3 ) ​ 4.8 ​ ​ (8.5​ ) ​ 34.3 Inventories ​ (26.7 ) ​ (36.0 ) ​ ​ (68.3​ ) ​ (97.0 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses ​ (22.5 ) ​ (35.2 ) ​ ​ 13.0 ​ ​ (16.1 ) Income taxes payable, net ​ (3.1 ) ​ 11.9 ​ ​ 7.0 ​ ​ (3.1 ) Deferred revenue ​ 5.9 ​ (1.0 ) ​ ​ 20.0​ ​ 19.6 Customer advances ​ (0.7 ) ​ 5.3 ​ ​ 1.8​ ​ 21.8 Other changes in operating assets and liabilities, net ​ (13.1 ) ​ 10.2 ​ ​ (30.2​ ) ​ (10.2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities ​ 21.9 11.8 ​ ​ 119.9​ ​ 46.8 Cash flows from investing activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​​ ​ ​ Purchases of short-term investments ​ (48.0 ) ​ — ​ ​ (48.0​ ) ​ (50.0 ) Maturity of short-term investments ​ — ​ 6.1 ​ ​ —​ ​ 6.1 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired ​ — (2.6 ) ​ ​ (4.0​ ) ​ (24.6 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment ​ (22.6 ) (20.3 ) ​ ​ (47.3​ ) ​ (50.8 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment ​ 1.2 0.1 ​ ​ 2.4​ ​ 0.1 Net proceeds from cross-currency swap agreements (2.0 ) 1.6 1.5 3.5 Net cash used in investing activities ​ (71.4 ) (15.1 ) ​ ​ (95.4​ ) ​ (115.7 ) Cash flows from financing activities: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​​ ​ ​ Repayments of revolving lines of credit ​ — ​ (96.6 ) ​ ​ —​ ​ (96.6 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit ​ — ​ 100.0 ​ ​ —​ ​ 297.5 Proceeds (repayment) of other debt, net ​ (1.5 ) ​ (0.7 ) ​ ​ (1.6​ ) ​ 0.2 Payment of deferred financing costs ​ — ​ (0.1 ) ​ ​ —​ ​ (0.1 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net ​ 1.1 ​ 1.3 ​ ​ 2.2​ ​ 1.9 Payment of contingent consideration ​ — ​ (0.9 ) ​ ​ (0.4​ ) ​ (1.2 ) Payment of dividends to common stockholders ​ (6.0 ) ​ (6.1 ) ​ ​ (12.1​ ) ​ (12.3 ) Repurchase of common stock ​ (38.5 ) ​ (50.0 ) ​ ​ (71.1​ ) ​ (50.0 ) Cash payments to noncontrolling interests ​ — ​ — ​ ​ —​ ​ (1.2 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities ​ (44.9 ) ​ (53.1 ) ​ ​ (83.0​ ) 138.2 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash ​ 5.7 ​ 7.9 ​ ​ (15.3​ ) (0.8 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash ​ (88.7 ) ​ (48.5 ) ​ ​ (73.8​ ) 68.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year ​ 700.4 ​ 798.9 ​ ​ 685.5​ 681.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $​ 611.7 $ 750.4 ​ $ 611.7​ $ 750.4

Bruker Corporation RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited and in millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Profit Before Tax, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating income $ 85.6 ​ $ 37.9 $ 174.7 $ 54.3 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring costs 1.7 ​ 1.5 4.1 3.8 Acquisition-related costs​ ​ 2.3 ​ ​ (0.8 ) 3.2​ (1.9 ) Purchase intangible amortization ​ 9.0 ​ 9.0 18.0 17.7 Other costs 0.2 ​ 1.4 1.0 7.3 Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 13.2 ​ $ 11.1 $ 26.3 $ 26.9 Non-GAAP operating income $ 98.8 ​ $ 49.0 $ 201.0 $ 81.2 Non-GAAP operating margin 17.3 % ​ 11.5 % 17.9 % 9.6 % Non-GAAP interest & other expense, net​ ​ (5.6​ ) ​ ​ (6.6​ ) (9.4​ ) (9.5​ ) Non-GAAP profit before tax 93.2 ​ 42.4 191.6 71.7 Non-GAAP income tax provision (24.9 ) ​ (9.6 ) (55.5 ) (16.6 ) Non-GAAP tax rate 26.7 % ​ 22.6 % 29.0 % 23.2 % Minority interest (1.1 ) ​ (0.1 ) (2.2 ) (0.2 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Bruker 67.2 32.7 133.9 54.9 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 152.9 154.7 153.0 155.1 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.44 $ 0.21 $ 0.88 $ 0.35

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 280.6 ​ $ 186.2 $ 559.3 $ 378.5 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring costs 0.3 ​ 0.3 1.4 1.1 Purchase intangible amortization ​ 5.2 ​ 5.2 9.7 10.1 Other costs (0.5 ) ​ — (0.5 ) 0.1 Total non-GAAP adjustments 5.0 ​ 5.5 10.6 11.3 Non-GAAP gross profit $​ 285.6 ​ $ 191.7 $ 569.9 $ 389.8 Non-GAAP gross margin ​ 50.0 % ​ 45.1 % 50.6 % 45.9 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses to Non-GAAP SG&A Expenses ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP SG&A expenses $ 134.8 $ 102.4 $ 266.6 $ 223.6 Non-GAAP adjustments: Purchased intangible amortization (3.8 ) (3.8 ) (8.3 ) (7.6 ) Non-GAAP SG&A expenses $ 131.0 $ 98.6 $ 258.3 $ 216.0

Bruker Corporation RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - Continued (unaudited and in millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP tax rate 26.6 % 22.7 % 29.5 % 22.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (0.4 %) (1.1 %) (0.4 %) (0.7 %) Other discrete items 0.5 % 1.0 % (0.1 %) 1.6 % Total non-GAAP adjustments ​ ​ 0.1 % ​ ​ (0.1 %) (0.5 %) 0.9 % Non-GAAP tax rate ​ 26.7 % ​ 22.6 % 29.0 % 23.2 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (Diluted) ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.38 $ 0.16 $ 0.75 $ 0.22 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring costs 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.02 Acquisition-related costs 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) Purchased intangible amortization 0.06 0.06 0.12 0.11 Other costs — 0.01 0.01 0.05 Income tax rate differential (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 0.06 0.05 0.13 0.13 Non-GAAP earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.44 $ 0.21 $ 0.88 $ 0.35

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating cash flow $ 21.9 $ 11.8 $ 119.9 $ 46.8 Non-GAAP adjustments: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (22.6 ) (20.3 ) (47.3 ) (50.8 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow $ (0.7 ) $ (8.5 ) $ 72.6 $ (4.0 )

Days Inventory Outstanding is calculated as follows: GAAP average inventory balance divided by (GAAP revenue less non-GAAP gross profit (defined above))

Days Payable Outstanding is calculated as follows: GAAP average accounts payable balance divided by (GAAP revenue less non-GAAP gross profit (defined above) plus the change in GAAP inventory balance)

Days Sales Outstanding is calculated as follows: GAAP average accounts receivable balance divided by GAAP revenue

Bruker Corporation REVENUE (unaudited and in millions) ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue by Group: Bruker BioSpin $ 148.5 $ 125.1 $ 307.9 $ 246.0 Bruker CALID 193.3 132.7 385.7 273.2 Bruker Nano 175.3 125.5 329.7 245.6 BEST 56.6 44.8 109.0 91.0 Eliminations (2.9 ) (3.5 ) (6.8 ) (7.2 ) Total revenue $ 570.8 $ 424.6 $ 1,125.5 $ 848.6 ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue by End Customer Geography: United States $ 159.8 $ 102.6 $ 278.8 $ 212.0 Europe 215.5 154.4 435.4 299.3 Asia Pacific 153.7 136.1 334.2 273.3 Other 41.8 31.5 77.1 64.0 Total revenue $ 570.8 $ 424.6 $ 1,125.5 $ 848.6

Reconciliation of GAAP Reported Revenue Growth to Organic Revenue Growth ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Bruker Total Bruker GAAP revenue as of prior comparable period $ 424.6 $ 490.2 $ 848.6 $ 951.6 Non-GAAP components: ​ ​ ​ Acquisitions and divestitures ​ 1.8 1.7 5.0 6.0 Organic ​ 115.7 (62.2 ) 216.4 (98.4 ) Currency ​ 28.7 (5.1 ) 55.5 (10.6 ) Total non-GAAP components ​ 146.2​ (65.6 )​ 276.9 (103.0 ) GAAP revenue as of current period $​ 570.8 $ 424.6 $ 1,125.5 $ 848.6 Revenue growth ​ 34.4 % -13.4 % 32.6 % -10.8 % Organic revenue growth 27.2 % -12.7 % 25.5 % -10.3 %

​​ Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 Bruker Scientific Instruments (1) Bruker Scientific Instruments (1) GAAP revenue as of prior comparable period ​ $ 383.3 $ 442.4 $ 764.8 $ 859.2 Non-GAAP components: ​ ​ ​ ​ Acquisitions and divestitures ​ ​ 1.8 1.7 5.0 5.1 Organic ​ ​ 106.7 (56.2 ) 204.4 (90.6 ) Currency ​ ​ 25.3 (4.6 ) 49.1 (8.9 ) Total non-GAAP components ​ ​ 133.8 ​ (59.1 ) 258.5 (94.4 ) GAAP revenue as of current period ​ $​ 517.1 $ 383.3 $ 1,023.3 $ 764.8 Revenue growth​ ​ ​ 34.9 % -13.4 % 33.8 % -11.0 % Organic revenue growth 27.8 % -12.7 % 26.7 % -10.5 %

(1) Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) revenue reflects the sum of the BSI Life Science and BSI Nano Segments as presented in our 2020 Form 10-K.

Bruker Corporation REVENUE - Continued (unaudited and in millions) Reconciliation of GAAP Reported Revenue Growth to Organic Revenue Growth - Continued ​ Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, ​ 2021 2020 2021 2020 BEST, net of Intercompany Eliminations BEST, net of Intercompany Eliminations GAAP revenue as of prior comparable period $ 41.3 $ 47.8 83.8 92.4 Non-GAAP components: Acquisitions and divestitures ​ — — — 1.0 Organic ​ ​ 9.0 (6.0 ) 12.0 (7.9 ) Currency ​ ​ 3.4 (0.5 ) 6.4 (1.7 ) Total non-GAAP components​ ​ 12.4​ (6.5 )​ 18.4 (8.6 ) GAAP revenue as of current period​ $​ 53.7 $ 41.3 102.2 83.8 Revenue growth​​ ​ 30.0 % -13.6 % 22.0 % -9.3 % Organic revenue growth 21.8 % -12.5 % 14.3 % -8.5 %

