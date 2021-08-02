Fluor Selected for Phase 2 of Interstate 35E Expansion Project in Dallas

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture with Austin Bridge & Road was selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to design, construct and maintain Phase 2 of the Interstate 35E (I-35E) project from I-635 in Dallas to the Denton County line in Carrollton, Texas. Fluor will book its share of the approximately $640 million contract value in the third quarter of 2021.

Fluor selected by TxDOT for Phase 2 of Interstate 35E Expansion Project in Dallas (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a great example of Fluor’s continued strategic focus on infrastructure projects in Texas,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Urban Solutions business. “We’ve continuously worked with TxDOT for the past 20 years. Fluor is pleased to have the opportunity to continue building on its long history in Texas.”

The 6.3-mile design-build project includes full reconstruction and expansion of six existing general purpose lanes to eight general purpose lanes with new auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, and the reconstruction of frontage roads along the corridor. The project also reconstructs the two existing, grandfathered reversible tolled managed lanes.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2021 with substantial completion anticipated in late 2025.

