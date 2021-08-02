checkAd

Fluor Selected for Phase 2 of Interstate 35E Expansion Project in Dallas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 22:06  |  24   |   |   

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture with Austin Bridge & Road was selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to design, construct and maintain Phase 2 of the Interstate 35E (I-35E) project from I-635 in Dallas to the Denton County line in Carrollton, Texas. Fluor will book its share of the approximately $640 million contract value in the third quarter of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005707/en/

Fluor selected by TxDOT for Phase 2 of Interstate 35E Expansion Project in Dallas (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor selected by TxDOT for Phase 2 of Interstate 35E Expansion Project in Dallas (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a great example of Fluor’s continued strategic focus on infrastructure projects in Texas,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Urban Solutions business. “We’ve continuously worked with TxDOT for the past 20 years. Fluor is pleased to have the opportunity to continue building on its long history in Texas.”

The 6.3-mile design-build project includes full reconstruction and expansion of six existing general purpose lanes to eight general purpose lanes with new auxiliary lanes at entrance and exit ramps, and the reconstruction of frontage roads along the corridor. The project also reconstructs the two existing, grandfathered reversible tolled managed lanes.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2021 with substantial completion anticipated in late 2025.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#infra

Fluor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluor Selected for Phase 2 of Interstate 35E Expansion Project in Dallas Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its joint venture with Austin Bridge & Road was selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to design, construct and maintain Phase 2 of the Interstate 35E (I-35E) project from I-635 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for ...
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:54 UhrFluor Selected for SeaPort Next Generation Multiple-Award Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Fluor Achieves First Concentrate Production Milestone on Khoemacau’s Copper Silver Project in Botswana
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Fluor Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten