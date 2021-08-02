checkAd

Teledyne to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 22:12  |  31   |   |   

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that Jason VanWees, Executive Vice President, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference
Wednesday, August 4, 2021

10th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Technologies Conference
Friday, August 6, 2021

A live webcast of Teledyne’s presentation at the Jefferies conference may be accessed via the company’s website at www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations on August 4 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In addition, Teledyne’s latest investor presentation will be publicly available on the Company’s website at www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Notice

Teledyne’s investor presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, directly or indirectly relating to sales, earnings, operating margin, growth opportunities, acquisitions, including the acquisition of FLIR, product sales, capital expenditures, pension matters, stock option compensation expense, the credit facility, interest expense, severance, relocation and facility consolidation costs, environmental remediation costs, taxes, exchange rate fluctuations and strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “estimate”, “project”, “predict”, “believes” or “expect”, that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All statements made in this communication that are not historical in nature should be considered forward-looking.

Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors could change anticipated results, including: ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID pandemic for businesses and governments around the world, including production, supply, contractual and other disruptions, facility closures, furloughs and travel restrictions; the inability to integrate FLIR successfully, to retain customers and key employees and to achieve operating synergies, including the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Teledyne and FLIR do business; changes in relevant tax and other laws; risks associated with indebtedness, including that incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the acquisition of FLIR, as well as our ability to reduce indebtedness and the timing thereof; the inability to develop and market new competitive products; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with U.S. GAAP and related standards; operating results of Teledyne FLIR being lower than anticipated; disruptions in the global economy; customer and supplier bankruptcies; changes in demand for products sold to the defense electronics, instrumentation, digital imaging, energy exploration and production, commercial aviation, semiconductor and communications markets; funding, continuation and award of government programs; cuts to defense spending resulting from existing and future deficit reduction measures or changes to U.S. and foreign government spending and budget priorities triggered by the COVID pandemic; impacts from the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; uncertainties related to the policies of the new U.S. Presidential Administration; the imposition and expansion of, and responses to, trade sanctions and tariffs; the continuing review and resolution of FLIR’s export matters; escalating economic and diplomatic tension between China and the United States; the impact of higher inflation; semiconductor and other supply chain shortages; and threats to the security of our confidential and proprietary information, including cyber security threats. Lower oil and natural gas prices, as well as instability in the Middle East or other oil producing regions, and new regulations or restrictions relating to energy production further negatively affect our businesses that supply the oil and gas industry. Continued weakness in the commercial aerospace industry will negatively affect the markets of our commercial aviation businesses. In addition, financial market fluctuations affect the value of the Company’s pension assets. Changes in the policies of U.S. and foreign governments, including economic sanctions, could result, over time, in reductions or realignment in defense or other government spending and further changes in programs in which the Company participates. While the Company’s growth strategy includes possible acquisitions, the Company cannot provide any assurance as to when, if or on what terms any acquisitions will be made. Acquisitions involve various inherent risks, such as, among others, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain customers and achieve identified financial and operating synergies. There are additional risks associated with acquiring, owning and operating businesses internationally, including those arising from U.S. and foreign government policy changes or actions and exchange rate fluctuations.

Seite 1 von 2
Teledyne Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teledyne to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that Jason VanWees, Executive Vice President, will participate in the following investor conferences: Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference Wednesday, August 4, 2021 10th Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for ...
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Teledyne Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Teledyne Controls’ Aircraft Cabin Environment Sensor (ACES) Now Certified for Airbus A320 Aircraft Series
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Teledyne Awarded $39.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Teledyne e2v HiRel Partners with Integra Technologies Inc. to Launch 100V GaN/SiC RF Power Technology for High Reliability Aerospace & Defense Applications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Teledyne Relays Announces Four New Reed Relay Families for High Reliability Applications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Teledyne Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast Details
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten