LPL Financial Lowers Advisory Account Minimums

“As the industry continues to shift from brokerage to advisory, it is important to have advisory opportunities for all types of investors,” said Rob Pettman, LPL executive vice president, Wealth Management Solutions. “Based on advisor feedback, this enhancement in OMP provides an advisory option for those with smaller amounts to invest, with the added benefit of professionally managed portfolios and access to institutional money managers. We look forward to continuing to find ways to help our advisors differentiate themselves through wealth management solutions that can be tailored to all clients.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that the firm has lowered the investment minimum in its Optimum Market Portfolios (OMP) platform, reducing the amount from $10,000 down to $1,000. This change makes it possible for advisors to offer advisory services to a larger range of clients, giving those with lower investable assets access to professionally managed asset allocation models.

OMP provides investment strategies that are designed to help investors pursue their goals by managing risk, offering services by professional money managers and providing objective investment research. The LPL advisory platform is made up of a suite of six multi-manager funds, featuring more than 10 leading subadvisors and institutional money managers. OMP makes it easy for investors to understand and track their portfolio, while also providing depth through the requirement of at least two subadvisors for added diversification. The combination makes OMP an option for all types of investors, from affluent to those who are just starting out.

As a centrally managed platform, OMP saves advisors time by allowing them to scale the investment management side of their practices through the choice of professionally managed, pre-set portfolios designed by experienced money managers. Launched in 2003, today OMP has $9.2 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.