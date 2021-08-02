Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 93,600 shares of common stock to 58 new employees, pursuant to the Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., 2021 Inducement Incentive Plan.



Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $14.11 per share, Oyster Point’s closing trading price on the grant date, and will vest over four years, with 1/4th of the underlying shares vesting on the first year anniversary of the applicable vesting date and 1/36th of the remaining underlying shares vesting on each monthly anniversary thereafter, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Oyster Point through the applicable vesting dates.