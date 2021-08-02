checkAd

Talos Energy Significantly Increases Liquidity With Expansion Of RBL Syndicate

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 22:15  |  29   |   |   

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced the addition of an affiliate of DNB ASA ("DNB") to its reserves-based loan ("RBL") syndicate, adding an additional $75 million commitment to the credit facility, resulting in approximately $380 million of pro forma liquidity as of June 30, 2021. DNB has joined the Company's lending syndicate as a Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner and Syndication Agent and is the thirteenth commercial bank in the credit facility, the maturity for which was recently extended to November 2024.

In June 2021, Talos announced its spring borrowing base redetermination and the completion of amendments to extend its RBL maturity to approximately three and a half years, eliminating the last material near-term maturity in its capital structure and solidifying its committed lender base. The twelve RBL syndicate banks unanimously approved the $950 million borrowing base and initial commitments of $655 million, which will now increase to $730 million following the addition of DNB to the syndicate. Strong operating results and a supportive commodity price environment continue to boost Talos's expectation of significant positive free cash flow for the remainder of 2021, driving further reductions in borrowings, increasing liquidity and allowing the Company to return to pre-pandemic leverage multiples ahead of prior expectations.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "We're excited to further strengthen our balance sheet by adding a thirteenth bank with a significant lending commitment so soon after the recently announced extension of our credit facility. DNB is a major international lender with deep experience in conventional geological basins throughout the world and a lending footprint that aligns with our growth aspirations. We look forward to their future support not only as a commercial bank, but as we evaluate international M&A opportunities and future capital markets activities as well. While already well positioned, we expect our balance sheet to continue to improve in the second half of the year with additional liquidity improvement and further leverage reduction and that our strong financial standing will continue to provide flexibility to pursue our strategic growth objectives."

Seite 1 von 3
Talos Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Talos Energy Significantly Increases Liquidity With Expansion Of RBL Syndicate HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced the addition of an affiliate of DNB ASA ("DNB") to its reserves-based loan ("RBL") syndicate, adding an additional $75 million commitment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Biodiesel Market is Predicted to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
Functional Automotive Exteriors With Printed/Flexible Electronics, Discussed by IDTechEx
Facevalue Launches Pan European Online Factoring Solution For SMEs
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of AB Electrolux
Anti-settling Agents Sales to Total 74 KT in 2021, Exhibiting 2.9% Y-o-Y Growth
TenureX Raises $5M Series Seed, Poised to Become the Next Generation Platform for Corresponding ...
Castellum Aktiebolag announces a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Talos Energy Provides Update On Recent Drilling Operations And Second Quarter Production
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen