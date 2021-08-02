checkAd

Energy Focus to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on August 12

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 22:15  |  16   |   |   

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, and developer of advanced UV-C disinfection (“UVCD”) products, will announce its financial results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, prior to the market open on August 12th. Energy Focus will hold a conference call that day at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers:

Toll-free 1-877-300-8521 or
International 1-412-317-6026
Conference ID# 10159037

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. To listen to the webcast, log on to it at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145969. The webcast will be available at this link through August 27, 2021. Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings press release, will be available on the investors section of Energy Focus’ website, investors.energyfocus.com.

About Energy Focus:

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UV-C Disinfection technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocusTM lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UVCD technologies and products, announced in late 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

Energy Focus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energy Focus to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on August 12 Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, and developer of advanced UV-C disinfection (“UVCD”) products, will announce its financial results for its second quarter and six months ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch ...
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Collaborates with Vingroup to Establish Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam for ...
Global Payments Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Energy Focus Wins “Top Product of the Year” Award for EnFocus Suncycle Human-Centric Lighting Platform from Environment + Energy Leader
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten