Brighthouse Financial Introduces Enhancements to Its Flagship Shield Level Annuities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021   

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today new enhancements1 to Brighthouse Shield Level Annuities (“Shield annuities”). These enhancements give clients saving for retirement even more ways to tailor Shield annuities to their individual needs to help them achieve their financial goals.

“We are excited to introduce these enhancements to our Shield annuity products and offer new clients additional choice as they access the growth opportunities and level of downside protection that Shield annuities provide,” said Myles Lambert, chief distribution and marketing officer, Brighthouse Financial.

Performance Lock

For Shield Options with a Cap Rate, the Performance Lock feature allows clients to lock in the value of the chosen index at the close of any business day once during their term. The Locked Index Value will be used for the remainder of the term to calculate the index performance for the Shield Option. Once it takes effect, the Performance Lock is irrevocable.2

New 1-Year Shield Options

New 1-Year Shield Options are now available with Shield Rates that provide 15% or 25% levels of downside protection. These new Shield Options may vary by product.

Return of Premium Death Benefit Age Increases

The maximum age for a client to receive the Return of Premium Death Benefit has been increased from 75 to 80 at issue.

A Brighthouse Shield Level Annuity is an index-linked product that offers clients the opportunity to grow their retirement assets while providing a level of protection during volatile markets – all with no annual fees.3 Brighthouse Shield Level Select 6-Year Annuity and Brighthouse Shield Level Select Advisory Annuity, both part of the Shield annuity product suite, were recently named among Barron’s 2021 “Best Annuities,” in the registered indexed-linked annuities category, marking the fourth time Shield annuities have been included in the annual ranking since 2017.

“In developing these latest enhancements, we focused on maintaining the simplicity and transparency of our Shield annuity products,” Lambert added. “We are confident that these enhancements will make a Shield annuity an even more valuable strategy for clients who are looking for an opportunity to grow and help protect their retirement assets.”

More information about Brighthouse Shield Level Annuities is available at brighthousefinancial.com.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,4 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

