Molina Healthcare Announces Investor Relations Transition with Retirement of Julie Loftus Trudell

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) announced today a transition in its investor relations leadership. After leading the program through a period of remarkable growth and success, Julie Loftus Trudell, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will be retiring. Molina is deeply grateful for Ms. Trudell’s dedicated and skillful service.

The Company also announced the hiring of Joseph Krocheski. On October 1, 2021, Mr. Krocheski will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Krocheski brings to Molina a distinguished 25-year track record in investor relations, investment management, and financial leadership.