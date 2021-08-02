Molina Healthcare Announces Investor Relations Transition with Retirement of Julie Loftus Trudell
Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) announced today a transition in its investor relations leadership. After leading the program through a period of remarkable growth and success, Julie Loftus Trudell, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will be retiring. Molina is deeply grateful for Ms. Trudell’s dedicated and skillful service.
The Company also announced the hiring of Joseph Krocheski. On October 1, 2021, Mr. Krocheski will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Krocheski brings to Molina a distinguished 25-year track record in investor relations, investment management, and financial leadership.
Over the next two months, Ronald Kurtz will serve as Interim Head of Investor Relations at Molina, focusing on the transition to Mr. Krocheski’s leadership. Mr. Kurtz is also continuing to serve in his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to President and CEO, Joe Zubretsky.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.7 million members as of June 30, 2021. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.
