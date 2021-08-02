checkAd

Baxter Advances Enterprise Digital Transformation in Collaboration With AWS

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medical products company, is accelerating its companywide digital transformation across three strategic areas – developing new digital health solutions to personalize and improve patient care; creating seamless experiences for healthcare customers and patients; and modernizing technology capabilities and business processes to deliver data and insights to employees and customers. The company is working with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to enable cloud technology solutions to drive its digital transformation forward.

“Our digital transformation will help us advance our mission to save and sustain lives while delivering value to our patients, clinicians, customers and employees,” said Andy Frye, Baxter’s senior vice president, Asia Pacific, and executive sponsor of the company’s digital transformation. “Our goals are ambitious, and we are collaborating with digital leaders like AWS to reach our goals at speed and scale that will transform Baxter into a company driven by data and insights.”

As part of the companywide effort, Baxter extended its multi-year strategic agreement with AWS to further drive the company’s use of the cloud as a foundational element of its technology infrastructure. For the past several years, the companies have been working together to move Baxter’s physical data centers to the cloud, work which is now nearly complete. Enabling a secure cloud-based foundation has helped modernize many of the company’s platforms and applications, which serve patients, clinicians, customers and employees. When compared to operating physical data centers, the transition to the cloud has delivered several benefits to Baxter, including increased speed to market for new tools and solutions; the ability to quickly expand technology solutions to new geographies; and significant cost savings.

“Baxter is using AWS’s broad and deep portfolio of cloud services to deliver new insights and digital health solutions for the millions of patients and caregivers that use their leading portfolio of medical products,” said Greg Pearson, vice president, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “Baxter’s digital transformation is helping the company unlock the potential of healthcare data and develop a more personalized approach to care, using the unmatched reliability and proven security of one of the world’s leading cloud providers. We look forward to continuing our work with Baxter as the company transforms itself in the cloud, helping drive improved outcomes for patients and new tools for caregivers that improve the quality of care.”

Wertpapier


