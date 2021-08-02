checkAd

Curtiss-Wright Selected by X-energy to Develop Reactivity Control and Shutdown System for the Xe-100 Generation IV Advanced Reactor

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) and X-energy jointly announced today that Curtiss-Wright has been selected to develop the Reactivity Control and Shutdown System for the X-energy Xe-100 Generation IV High-Temperature Gas-cooled Reactor. This effort will leverage Curtiss-Wright’s broad and diverse strengths in nuclear power generation technologies to develop an inclusive package of control rod drive mechanisms, control rods, and the associated power supply and control system.

"Curtiss-Wright is one of the leading global suppliers of nuclear reactor technologies, and we are very pleased to announce that we are joining the X-energy team as the supplier of reactivity control equipment supporting their next-generation, advanced reactor design,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “This award is a prime example of Curtiss-Wright’s ability to leverage its unique capabilities and technologies across the enterprise to deliver critical solutions to its customers. Additionally, it continues our long-standing commitment to the future growth of the worldwide nuclear power market and the creation of clean, affordable energy.”

The X-energy’s reactor technology was recently selected under the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOEs) Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP) to receive initial funding as part of a $3.2 billion program to build two advanced nuclear reactors that can be operational within seven years.

X-energy will deliver a commercial four-unit nuclear power plant based on its Xe-100 reactor design. The Xe-100 is a high temperature gas-cooled reactor that is ideally suited to provide flexible electricity output as well as process heat for a wide range of industrial heat applications, such as desalination and hydrogen production. It incorporates a range of design features that will not only enhance safety, but make them affordable to construct and operate, paving the way for the United States to deploy highly competitive advanced reactors domestically and globally.

For more information about Curtiss-Wright’s nuclear reactor technologies supporting advanced nuclear reactors, please visit the Nuclear division at www.cwnuclear.com and the EMS division at www.cw-ems.com.

About X-energy

X-energy is redefining nuclear energy. It manufactures fuel that seals uranium particles in a protective coating, so it’s inherently safe and retains the waste inside forever. X-energy also designs plants that unlock the fuel's potential in a process that's as clean as wind or solar. When combined, the result is reliable carbon-free baseload power, produced more safely and affordably than ever before and available anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit https://x-energy.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

Note: Trademarks are property of their respective owners.

