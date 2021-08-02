checkAd

Williams Reports Higher Results Across Key Metrics in Second Quarter

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Results exceed expectations and trend toward higher end of previously increased 2021 financial guidance

  • Net income of $304 million, or $0.25 per diluted share (EPS)
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.27 per diluted share – up 8% from 2Q 2020
  • Cash flow from operations (CFFO) of $1.1 billion – down $86 million or 8% from 2Q 2020; however, decline was due to working capital fluctuations
  • Available funds from operations (AFFO) of $919 million – up $47 million or 5% from 2Q 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.317 billion – up $77 million or 6% from 2Q 2020
  • Achieved record quarterly gathering volumes of 13.79 Bcf/d
  • Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at quarter end: 4.13x
  • Dividend coverage ratio is 1.85x (AFFO basis)

Recently executed strategic transactions to drive optimization, synergies and volume growth across portfolio of assets

  • Finalized upstream JV with GeoSouthern in Haynesville, in addition to previously announced JV with Crowheart in Wamsutter
  • Closed Sequent Energy Management acquisition
  • Signed definitive agreements for Shenandoah deepwater Gulf of Mexico expansion project
  • Signed definitive agreements for Whale deepwater Gulf of Mexico expansion project following producer customer reaching final investment decision (FID)

CEO Perspective

Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, made the following comments:

“Williams once again posted another strong quarter of results with Adjusted EBITDA up 6 percent, reflecting record quarterly gas gathering volumes and the successful execution of several critical Transco expansion projects. Our natural gas focused strategy continues to deliver, driven by our connections in the best supply areas and evidenced in another quarter of growth in our gathering volumes despite flat production nationwide. As we move into the second half of the year, we are trending to the higher end of our previously increased 2021 financial guidance and are on track to bring into full service the Leidy South Transco expansion ahead of schedule and in time for the winter heating season.

“Our strategy of connecting the best supplies of affordable, reliable and clean natural gas with growing customer demand continues to produce sustainable growth for our shareholders. Our recent acquisition of Sequent is designed to enhance this strategy and accelerate our natural gas pipeline and storage optimization activities. In addition, our upstream joint ventures with Crowheart in the Wamsutter and GeoSouthern in the Haynesville enhance the value of our midstream infrastructure in those regions, while setting the stage for future clean energy development."

Armstrong added, “As detailed in our latest sustainability report published last week, we continue to capture near-term emissions reduction opportunities while driving a variety of other ESG initiatives focused on building strong communities, environmental stewardship and workforce diversity. I appreciate our employees for their commitment to sustainable operations as we meet today’s growing need for natural gas and leverage our leading infrastructure for additional low-carbon solutions.”

Williams Summary Financial Information

2Q

 

Year to Date

Amounts in millions, except ratios and per-share amounts. Per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. Net income amounts are from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders.

2021

2020

 

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Measures

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

$304

 

$303

 

 

$729

 

($215)

 

Net Income (Loss) Per Share

$0.25

 

$0.25

 

 

$0.60

 

($0.18)

 

Cash Flow From Operations

$1,057

 

$1,143

 

 

$1,972

 

$1,930

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measures (1)

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,317

 

$1,240

 

 

$2,732

 

$2,502

 

Adjusted Income

$327

 

$305

 

 

$756

 

$618

 

Adjusted Income Per Share

$0.27

 

$0.25

 

 

$0.62

 

$0.51

 

Available Funds from Operations

$919

 

$872

 

 

$1,948

 

$1,792

 

Dividend Coverage Ratio

1.85

x

1.79

x

 

1.96

x

1.85

x

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End (2)

4.13x

4.31

x

 

 

 

Capital Investments (3)

$460

 

$363

 

 

$737

 

$647

 

 

(1) Schedules reconciling Adjusted Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Available Funds from Operations and Dividend Coverage Ratio (non-GAAP measures) to the most comparable GAAP measure are available at www.williams.com and as an attachment to this news release.

(2) Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters.

(3) Capital Investments includes increases to property, plant, and equipment, purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments.

GAAP Measures

  • Second-quarter 2021 net income was consistent with the prior year, reflecting $26 million of increased earnings from Northeast G&P equity-method investments and revenues from recently acquired upstream operations, as well as the benefit of increased service revenues from Transco expansion projects and Northeast G&P, partially offset by a decrease from lower gathering volumes in the West. These favorable impacts were substantially offset by $33 million of higher depreciation expense primarily related to accelerated depreciation on decommissioning assets and higher operating and maintenance costs.
  • Year-to-date 2021 net income improved by $944 million over the prior year, reflecting $136 million of higher commodity margins, $54 million of increased earnings from Northeast G&P equity-method investments, and revenues from recently acquired upstream operations, partially offset by $42 million of higher depreciation expense and higher operating and maintenance costs. The improvement over last year also reflects the absence of $1.2 billion in pre-tax charges in 2020 related to impairments of equity-method investments, goodwill and goodwill at an equity investee, of which $65 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests. The provision for income taxes changed unfavorably by $347 million primarily due to higher pre-tax income.
  • The severe winter weather impact in February 2021 and the associated effect on commodity prices is estimated to have had a net favorable impact on our pre-tax results of approximately $77 million, primarily within our commodity margins and results from upstream operations.
  • Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2021 decreased as compared to 2020 primarily due to net working capital and other changes, partially offset by $15 million higher distributions from equity-method investments. Year-to-date, cash flow from operations increased due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash charges and $22 million higher distributions from equity-method investments, partially offset by net working capital and other changes.

Non-GAAP Measures

  • Second-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $77 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described benefits from recently acquired upstream operations and increased service revenues, as well as $41 million higher proportional EBITDA from Northeast G&P equity-method investments. These improvements were partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs.
  • Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA increased by $230 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described benefits from commodity margins and recently acquired upstream operations, as well as $74 million higher proportional EBITDA from Northeast G&P equity-method investments. These improvements were partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs.
  • Second-quarter 2021 Adjusted Income improved by $22 million over the prior year, while year-to-date Adjusted Income improved by $138 million. The year-to-date increase was driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted to remove the effects of the absence of $1.2 billion in pre-tax charges in 2020 related to impairments and related noncontrolling interest and income tax effects. Second-quarter and year-to-date 2021 were also adjusted to remove the impact of accelerated depreciation on decommissioning assets.
  • Second-quarter 2021 Available Funds From Operations increased by $47 million, primarily due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash charges, $15 million higher distributions from equity-method investments and lower distributions to noncontrolling interests. The year-to-date increase of $156 million largely reflects higher operating results exclusive of non-cash charges and $22 million higher distributions from equity-method investments.

Business Segment Results & Form 10-Q

Williams' operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Other. For more information, see the company's second-quarter 2021 Form 10-Q.

 

Second Quarter

 

Year to Date

Amounts in millions

Modified EBITDA

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

Modified EBITDA

 

Adjusted EBITDA

2Q 2021

 

2Q 2020

 

Change

 

2Q 2021

 

2Q 2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

$646

 

$615

 

$31

 

 

$648

 

$617

 

$31

 

 

$1,306

 

$1,277

 

$29

 

$1,308

 

$1,286

 

$22

Northeast G&P

409

 

370

 

39

 

 

409

 

363

 

46

 

 

811

 

739

 

72

 

811

 

733

 

78

West

231

 

253

 

(22

)

 

231

 

252

 

(21

)

 

546

 

468

 

78

 

546

 

468

 

78

Other

20

 

8

 

12

 

 

29

 

8

 

21

 

 

53

 

15

 

38

 

67

 

15

 

52

Totals

$1,306

 

$1,246

 

$60

 

 

$1,317

 

$1,240

 

$77

 

 

$2,716

 

$2,499

 

$217

 

$2,732

 

$2,502

 

$230

 

Note: Williams uses Modified EBITDA for its segment reporting. Definitions of Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and schedules reconciling to net income are included in this news release.

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

  • Second-quarter 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year driven by higher natural gas transmission service revenues related to recent expansion projects.
  • Year-to-date Modified and Adjusted EBITDA also improved compared to the prior year, as higher service revenues, commodity margins, and proportional EBITDA from equity-method investments were partially offset by higher operating and administrative costs.

Northeast G&P

  • Second-quarter and year-to-date 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior year driven by higher proportional EBITDA from equity-method investments associated with higher gathering volumes on our Bradford and Marcellus South systems, along with the benefit of an increased ownership in Blue Racer Midstream, acquired in November 2020.
  • Gross gathering volumes for second-quarter 2021, including 100% of operated equity-method investments, increased by 9% over the same period in 2020.

West

  • Second-quarter 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA declined compared to the prior year primarily due to lower service revenues reflecting lower gathering volumes, lower Barnett deferred revenue amortization and the absence of a deficiency fee, partially offset by higher commodity margins driven by higher prices.
  • Year-to-date 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior year primarily due to an estimated $55 million net favorable impact from the February 2021 severe winter weather, $63 million of higher commodity margins driven by higher prices and the absence of prior year inventory impacts, and lower operating and administrative costs. These favorable changes were partially offset by lower service revenues reflecting lower Haynesville gathering revenues from lower rates and volumes, lower Barnett deferred revenue amortization and the absence of a deficiency fee, as well as lower proportional EBITDA from equity method investments driven by reduced transportation volumes on Overland Pass Pipeline.

Other

  • Second-quarter and year-to-date 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year primarily due to our recently acquired oil and gas producing properties. The year-to-date increase reflects an estimated $22 million attributable to the February 2021 severe winter weather.

2021 Financial Guidance

The company expects 2021 Adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of the previously increased guidance range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion and Available Funds from Operations between $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion. Moreover, the leverage ratio is expected to be less than the 4.2x midpoint for year-end 2021; growth capex is reaffirmed at $1 billion to $1.2 billion. Importantly, Williams expects to generate positive free cash flow (after capital expenditures and dividends), allowing it to retain financial flexibility.

Williams' Second-Quarter 2021 Materials to be Posted Shortly; Q&A Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow

Williams' second-quarter 2021 earnings presentation will be posted at www.williams.com. The company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time). Participants who wish to join the call by phone must register using the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9217437

A webcast link to the conference call is available at www.williams.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

The Williams Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited)

   

 

 

Three Months Ended
 June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(Millions, except per-share amounts)

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

 

$

1,460

 

 

$

1,446

 

 

$

2,912

 

 

$

2,920

 

Service revenues – commodity consideration

 

 

51

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

53

 

Product sales

 

 

772

 

 

 

310

 

 

 

1,883

 

 

 

721

 

Total revenues

 

 

2,283

 

 

 

1,781

 

 

 

4,895

 

 

 

3,694

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product costs

 

 

697

 

 

 

271

 

 

 

1,629

 

 

 

667

 

Processing commodity expenses

 

 

18

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

28

 

Operating and maintenance expenses

 

 

379

 

 

 

320

 

 

 

739

 

 

 

657

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

 

 

463

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

901

 

 

 

859

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

 

114

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

240

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

187

 

Other (income) expense – net

 

 

12

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

13

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

1,683

 

 

 

1,169

 

 

 

3,556

 

 

 

2,651

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

600

 

 

 

612

 

 

 

1,339

 

 

 

1,043

 

Equity earnings (losses)

 

 

135

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

130

 

Impairment of equity-method investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(938

)

Other investing income (loss) – net

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

Interest incurred

 

 

(301

)

 

 

(299

)

 

 

(597

)

 

 

(600

)

Interest capitalized

 

 

3

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

10

 

Other income (expense) – net

 

 

2

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

441

 

 

 

432

 

 

 

1,017

 

 

 

(342

)

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

119

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

260

 

 

 

(87

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

322

 

 

 

315

 

 

 

757

 

 

 

(255

)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

18

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

(41

)

Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc.

 

 

304

 

 

 

303

 

 

 

730

 

 

 

(214

)

Less: Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

 

$

304

 

 

$

303

 

 

$

729

 

 

$

(215

)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

.25

 

 

$

.25

 

 

$

.60

 

 

$

(.18

)

Weighted-average shares (thousands)

 

 

1,215,250

 

 

 

1,213,601

 

 

 

1,214,950

 

 

 

1,213,310

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

.25

 

 

$

.25

 

 

$

.60

 

 

$

(.18

)

Weighted-average shares (thousands)

 

 

1,217,476

 

 

 

1,214,581

 

 

 

1,217,344

 

 

 

1,213,310

 

The Williams Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

 

 

(Millions, except per-share amounts)

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,201

 

 

$

142

 

Trade accounts and other receivables

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,000

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

Trade accounts and other receivables – net

 

 

999

 

 

 

999

 

Inventories

 

 

194

 

 

 

136

 

Other current assets and deferred charges

 

 

231

 

 

 

152

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,625

 

 

 

1,429

 

Investments

 

 

5,124

 

 

 

5,159

 

Property, plant, and equipment

 

 

43,543

 

 

 

42,489

 

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

 

(14,244

)

 

 

(13,560

)

Property, plant, and equipment – net

 

 

29,299

 

 

 

28,929

 

Intangible assets – net of accumulated amortization

 

 

7,277

 

 

 

7,444

 

Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other

 

 

1,182

 

 

 

1,204

 

Total assets

 

$

45,507

 

 

$

44,165

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

611

 

 

$

482

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

1,005

 

 

 

944

 

Long-term debt due within one year

 

 

2,143

 

 

 

893

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

3,759

 

 

 

2,319

 

Long-term debt

 

 

21,091

 

 

 

21,451

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

 

2,179

 

 

 

1,923

 

Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other

 

 

4,213

 

 

 

3,889

 

Contingent liabilities

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

35

 

 

 

35

 

Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 1,249 million shares issued at June 30, 2021 and 1,248 million shares issued at December 31, 2020)

 

 

1,249

 

 

 

1,248

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

 

24,401

 

 

 

24,371

 

Retained deficit

 

 

(13,022

)

 

 

(12,748

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(110

)

 

 

(96

)

Treasury stock, at cost (35 million shares of common stock)

 

 

(1,041

)

 

 

(1,041

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

11,512

 

 

 

11,769

 

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

 

 

2,753

 

 

 

2,814

 

Total equity

 

 

14,265

 

 

 

14,583

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

45,507

 

 

$

44,165

 

The Williams Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

   

 

 

Six Months Ended
 June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(Millions)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

757

 

 

$

(255

)

Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

901

 

 

 

859

 

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

 

 

262

 

 

 

(59

)

Equity (earnings) losses

 

 

(266

)

 

 

(130

)

Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

345

 

 

 

323

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

 

187

 

Impairment of equity-method investments

 

 

 

 

 

938

 

Amortization of stock-based awards

 

 

39

 

 

 

24

 

Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(50

)

 

 

85

 

Inventories

 

 

(58

)

 

 

(9

)

Other current assets and deferred charges

 

 

(56

)

 

 

(13

)

Accounts payable

 

 

94

 

 

 

236

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

14

 

 

 

(236

)

Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(20

)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

 

 

1,972

 

 

 

1,930

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

898

 

 

 

3,896

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(3,226

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

3

 

 

 

6

 

Common dividends paid

 

 

(996

)

 

 

(971

)

Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(98

)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests

 

 

6

 

 

 

4

 

Payments for debt issuance costs

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(17

)

Other – net

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(10

)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

 

 

(213

)

 

 

(416

)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant, and equipment:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures (1)

 

 

(685

)

 

 

(613

)

Dispositions – net

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(16

)

Contributions in aid of construction

 

 

36

 

 

 

19

 

Proceeds from dispositions of equity-method investments

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(66

)

Other – net

 

 

(3

)

 

 

6

 

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

 

 

(700

)

 

 

(670

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,059

 

 

 

844

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

 

142

 

 

 

289

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

1,201

 

 

$

1,133

 

_____________

 

 

 

 

(1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment

 

$

(693

)

 

$

(581

)

Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

8

 

 

 

(32

)

Capital expenditures

 

$

(685

)

 

$

(613

)

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

 

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

(Dollars in millions)

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Year

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

Year

 

Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (1)

 

$

692

 

 

$

676

 

 

$

686

 

 

$

702

 

 

$

2,756

 

 

$

708

 

 

$

693

 

 

$

1,401

 

 

Gathering, processing, and transportation revenues

 

 

99

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

348

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

176

 

 

Other fee revenues (1)

 

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

8

 

 

Commodity margins

 

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

15

 

 

Operating and administrative costs (1)

 

 

(184

)

 

 

(189

)

 

 

(192

)

 

 

(192

)

 

 

(757

)

 

 

(198

)

 

 

(197

)

 

 

(395

)

 

Other segment income (expenses) - net

 

 

4

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

10

 

 

Impairment of certain assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(170

)

 

 

(170

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

 

Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments

 

 

44

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

93

 

 

Modified EBITDA

 

 

662

 

 

 

615

 

 

 

616

 

 

 

486

 

 

 

2,379

 

 

 

660

 

 

 

646

 

 

 

1,306

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

7

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

173

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

669

 

 

$

617

 

 

$

622

 

 

$

644

 

 

$

2,552

 

 

$

660

 

 

$

648

 

 

$

1,308

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statistics for Operated Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas Transmission

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)

 

 

13.8

 

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

12.8

 

 

 

13.2

 

 

 

12.9

 

 

 

14.1

 

 

 

13.1

 

 

 

13.6

 

 

Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu)

 

 

17.7

 

 

 

17.5

 

 

 

18.0

 

 

 

18.2

 

 

 

17.9

 

 

 

18.6

 

 

 

18.3

 

 

 

18.5

 

 

Northwest Pipeline LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)

 

 

2.6

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

1.8

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

2.2

 

 

 

2.8

 

 

 

2.2

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) (4)

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

Gulfstream - Non-consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

1.2

 

 

 

1.1

 

 

Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu)

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

Gathering, Processing, and Crude Oil Transportation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.31

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)

 

 

0.58

 

 

 

0.50

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.46

 

 

 

0.48

 

 

 

0.46

 

 

 

0.41

 

 

 

0.44

 

 

NGL production (Mbbls/d)

 

 

32

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

28

 

 

NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)

 

 

5

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

6

 

 

Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d)

 

 

138

 

 

 

92

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

151

 

 

 

141

 

 

Non-consolidated (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)

 

 

0.35

 

 

 

0.31

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.38

 

 

Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)

 

 

0.35

 

 

 

0.31

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.37

 

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.38

 

 

NGL production (Mbbls/d)

 

 

24

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

30

 

 

NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)

 

 

5

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges.

 

(2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.

 

(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments.

 

(4) Revised to include daily maximum peak capacity.

 

Northeast G&P

 

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

(Dollars in millions)

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Year

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

Year

 

Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues

 

$

312

 

 

$

308

 

 

$

332

 

 

$

327

 

 

$

1,279

 

 

$

311

 

 

$

315

 

 

$

626

 

 

Other fee revenues (1)

 

 

25

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

50

 

 

Commodity margins

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

Operating and administrative costs (1)

 

 

(87

)

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(84

)

 

 

(342

)

 

 

(89

)

 

 

(86

)

 

 

(175

)

 

Other segment income (expenses) - net

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(8

)

 

Impairment of certain assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments

 

 

120

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

153

 

 

 

162

 

 

 

315

 

 

Modified EBITDA

 

 

369

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

387

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

1,489

 

 

 

402

 

 

 

409

 

 

 

811

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

1

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

9

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

370

 

 

$

363

 

 

$

396

 

 

$

406

 

 

$

1,535

 

 

$

402

 

 

$

409

 

 

$

811

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statistics for Operated Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gathering and Processing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)

 

 

4.27

 

 

 

4.14

 

 

 

4.47

 

 

 

4.36

 

 

 

4.31

 

 

 

4.19

 

 

 

4.10

 

 

 

4.15

 

 

Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)

 

 

1.23

 

 

 

1.22

 

 

 

1.36

 

 

 

1.45

 

 

 

1.32

 

 

 

1.41

 

 

 

1.62

 

 

 

1.52

 

 

NGL production (Mbbls/d) (4)

 

 

93

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

114

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

108

 

 

NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

Non-consolidated (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)

 

 

4.40

 

 

 

4.68

 

 

 

4.94

 

 

 

5.11

 

 

 

4.78

 

 

 

5.40

 

 

 

5.47

 

 

 

5.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.

 

(2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated.

 

(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership; and the Bradford Supply Hub and a portion of the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership.

 

(4) 1st Qtr and Year columns for 2020 volumes reflect revised NGL production.

 

West

 

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

(Dollars in millions)

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Year

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

Year

 

Gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues

 

$

299

 

 

$

297

 

 

$

288

 

 

$

320

 

 

$

1,204

 

 

$

262

 

 

$

278

 

 

$

540

 

 

Other fee revenues (1)

 

 

6

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

11

 

 

Commodity margins

 

 

2

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

169

 

 

Operating and administrative costs (1)

 

 

(115

)

 

 

(111

)

 

 

(108

)

 

 

(105

)

 

 

(439

)

 

 

(106

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(220

)

 

Other segment income (expenses) - net

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments

 

 

28

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

47

 

 

Modified EBITDA

 

 

215

 

 

 

253

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

283

 

 

 

998

 

 

 

315

 

 

 

231

 

 

 

546

 

 

Adjustments

 

 

1

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

216

 

 

$

252

 

 

$

245

 

 

$

277

 

 

$

990

 

 

$

315

 

 

$

231

 

 

$

546

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Statistics for Operated Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gathering and Processing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)

 

 

3.43

 

 

 

3.40

 

 

 

3.28

 

 

 

3.19

 

 

 

3.33

 

 

 

3.11

 

 

 

3.21

 

 

 

3.16

 

 

Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)

 

 

1.26

 

 

 

1.33

 

 

 

1.31

 

 

 

1.13

 

 

 

1.25

 

 

 

1.20

 

 

 

1.20

 

 

 

1.20

 

 

NGL production (Mbbls/d)

 

 

35

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

38

 

 

NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)

 

 

12

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

15

 

 

Non-consolidated (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.29

 

 

Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)

 

 

0.20

 

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.29

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.27

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

NGL production (Mbbls/d)

 

 

17

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

28

 

 

NGL and Crude Oil Transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) (4)

 

 

227

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

147

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.

 

(2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.

 

(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including Rocky Mountain Midstream.

 

(4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Overland Pass Pipeline Company and Rocky Mountain Midstream.

 

Capital Expenditures and Investments

 

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

(Dollars in millions)

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Year

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

Year

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

 

$

185

 

$

181

 

 

$

192

 

 

$

190

 

$

748

 

$

109

 

 

$

209

 

 

$

318

 

 

Northeast G&P

 

 

46

 

 

41

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

38

 

 

157

 

 

40

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

86

 

 

West

 

 

72

 

 

80

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

65

 

 

310

 

 

33

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

109

 

 

Other

 

 

3

 

 

5

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

 

24

 

 

78

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

172

 

 

Total (1)

 

$

306

 

$

307

 

 

$

325

 

 

$

301

 

$

1,239

 

$

260

 

 

$

425

 

 

$

685

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

 

$

1

 

$

1

 

 

$

34

 

 

$

1

 

$

37

 

$

3

 

 

$

6

 

 

$

9

 

 

Northeast G&P

 

 

27

 

 

30

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

174

 

 

278

 

 

11

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

35

 

 

West

 

 

2

 

 

5

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$

30

 

$

36

 

 

$

84

 

 

$

175

 

$

325

 

$

14

 

 

$

30

 

 

$

44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Summary:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

 

$

186

 

$

182

 

 

$

226

 

 

$

191

 

$

785

 

$

112

 

 

$

215

 

 

$

327

 

 

Northeast G&P

 

 

73

 

 

71

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

212

 

 

435

 

 

51

 

 

 

70

 

 

 

121

 

 

West

 

 

74

 

 

85

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

65

 

 

320

 

 

33

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

109

 

 

Other

 

 

3

 

 

5

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

 

24

 

 

78

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

172

 

 

Total

 

$

336

 

$

343

 

 

$

409

 

 

$

476

 

$

1,564

 

$

274

 

 

$

455

 

 

$

729

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increases to property, plant, and equipment

 

$

254

 

$

327

 

 

$

331

 

 

$

248

 

$

1,160

 

$

263

 

 

$

430

 

 

$

693

 

 

Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments

 

 

30

 

 

36

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

175

 

 

325

 

 

14

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

44

 

 

Total

 

$

284

 

$

363

 

 

$

415

 

 

$

423

 

$

1,485

 

$

277

 

 

$

460

 

 

$

737

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment

 

$

254

 

$

327

 

 

$

331

 

 

$

248

 

$

1,160

 

$

263

 

 

$

430

 

 

$

693

 

 

Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

52

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

53

 

 

79

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(8

)

 

Capital expenditures

 

$

306

 

$

307

 

 

$

325

 

 

$

301

 

$

1,239

 

$

260

 

 

$

425

 

 

$

685

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contributions from noncontrolling interests

 

$

2

 

$

2

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

2

 

$

7

 

$

2

 

 

$

4

 

 

$

6

 

 

Contributions in aid of construction

 

$

14

 

$

5

 

 

$

8

 

 

$

10

 

$

37

 

$

19

 

 

$

17

 

 

$

36

 

 

Proceeds from disposition of equity-method investments

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

1

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release and accompanying materials may include certain financial measures – adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income (“earnings”), adjusted earnings per share, available funds from operations and dividend coverage ratio – that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC.

Our segment performance measure, modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, net interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income to determine adjusted income. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Available funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operations excluding the effect of changes in working capital and certain other changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, reduced by preferred dividends and net distributions to noncontrolling interests.

This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating.

Neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, nor available funds from operations are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income

 

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

(Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

3rd Qtr

 

4th Qtr

 

Year

 

1st Qtr

 

2nd Qtr

 

Year

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders

 

$

(518

)

 

$

303

 

 

$

308

 

 

$

115

 

 

$

208

 

 

$

425

 

 

$

304

 

 

$

729

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) - diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)

 

$

(.43

)

 

$

.25

 

 

$

.25

 

 

$

.09

 

 

$

.17

 

 

$

.35

 

 

$

.25

 

 

$

.60

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Northeast Supply Enhancement project development costs

 

$

 

 

$

3

 

 

$

3

 

 

$

 

 

$

6

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

Impairment of certain assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

Pension plan settlement charge

 

 

4

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustment of Transco’s regulatory asset for post-WPZ Merger state deferred income tax change consistent with filed rate case

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit of change in employee benefit policy

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reversal of costs capitalized in prior periods

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance and related costs

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Transmission & Gulf of Mexico adjustments

 

 

7

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

158

 

 

 

173

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

Northeast G&P

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of early debt retirement gain at equity-method investment

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of impairment of certain assets at equity-method investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension plan settlement charge

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of certain assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit of change in employee benefit policy

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Northeast G&P adjustments

 

 

1

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

9

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension plan settlement charge

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit of change in employee benefit policy

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total West adjustments

 

 

1

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regulatory asset reversals from impaired projects

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commodity derivative non-cash mark-to-market

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

Reversal of costs capitalized in prior periods

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension plan settlement charge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrual for loss contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

10

 

 

Total Other adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

14

 

 

Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA

 

 

9

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

24

 

 

 

227

 

 

 

254

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

16

 

 

Adjustments below Modified EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accelerated depreciation for decommissioning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

20

 

 

Impairment of equity-method investments

 

 

938

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of goodwill (2)

 

 

187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of impairment of goodwill at equity-method investment

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allocation of adjustments to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(65

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(65

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

108

 

 

 

1,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

20

 

 

Total adjustments

 

 

1,147

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

24

 

 

 

335

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

36

 

 

Less tax effect for above items

 

 

(316

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(68

)

 

 

(375

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(9

)

 

Adjusted income available to common stockholders

 

$

313

 

 

$

305

 

 

$

333

 

 

$

382

 

 

$

1,333

 

 

$

429

 

 

$

327

 

 

$