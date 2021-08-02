Williams Reports Higher Results Across Key Metrics in Second Quarter
Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Results exceed expectations and trend toward higher end of previously increased 2021 financial guidance
- Net income of $304 million, or $0.25 per diluted share (EPS)
- Adjusted EPS of $0.27 per diluted share – up 8% from 2Q 2020
- Cash flow from operations (CFFO) of $1.1 billion – down $86 million or 8% from 2Q 2020; however, decline was due to working capital fluctuations
- Available funds from operations (AFFO) of $919 million – up $47 million or 5% from 2Q 2020
- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.317 billion – up $77 million or 6% from 2Q 2020
- Achieved record quarterly gathering volumes of 13.79 Bcf/d
- Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at quarter end: 4.13x
- Dividend coverage ratio is 1.85x (AFFO basis)
Recently executed strategic transactions to drive optimization, synergies and volume growth across portfolio of assets
- Finalized upstream JV with GeoSouthern in Haynesville, in addition to previously announced JV with Crowheart in Wamsutter
- Closed Sequent Energy Management acquisition
- Signed definitive agreements for Shenandoah deepwater Gulf of Mexico expansion project
- Signed definitive agreements for Whale deepwater Gulf of Mexico expansion project following producer customer reaching final investment decision (FID)
CEO Perspective
Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, made the following comments:
“Williams once again posted another strong quarter of results with Adjusted EBITDA up 6 percent, reflecting record quarterly gas gathering volumes and the successful execution of several critical Transco expansion projects. Our natural gas focused strategy continues to deliver, driven by our connections in the best supply areas and evidenced in another quarter of growth in our gathering volumes despite flat production nationwide. As we move into the second half of the year, we are trending to the higher end of our previously increased 2021 financial guidance and are on track to bring into full service the Leidy South Transco expansion ahead of schedule and in time for the winter heating season.
“Our strategy of connecting the best supplies of affordable, reliable and clean natural gas with growing customer demand continues to produce sustainable growth for our shareholders. Our recent acquisition of Sequent is designed to enhance this strategy and accelerate our natural gas pipeline and storage optimization activities. In addition, our upstream joint ventures with Crowheart in the Wamsutter and GeoSouthern in the Haynesville enhance the value of our midstream infrastructure in those regions, while setting the stage for future clean energy development."
Armstrong added, “As detailed in our latest sustainability report published last week, we continue to capture near-term emissions reduction opportunities while driving a variety of other ESG initiatives focused on building strong communities, environmental stewardship and workforce diversity. I appreciate our employees for their commitment to sustainable operations as we meet today’s growing need for natural gas and leverage our leading infrastructure for additional low-carbon solutions.”
|
Williams Summary Financial Information
|
2Q
|
|
Year to Date
|
Amounts in millions, except ratios and per-share amounts. Per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. Net income amounts are from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders.
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$304
|
|
$303
|
|
|
$729
|
|
($215)
|
|
Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|
$0.25
|
|
$0.25
|
|
|
$0.60
|
|
($0.18)
|
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
$1,057
|
|
$1,143
|
|
|
$1,972
|
|
$1,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Measures (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$1,317
|
|
$1,240
|
|
|
$2,732
|
|
$2,502
|
|
Adjusted Income
|
$327
|
|
$305
|
|
|
$756
|
|
$618
|
|
Adjusted Income Per Share
|
$0.27
|
|
$0.25
|
|
|
$0.62
|
|
$0.51
|
|
Available Funds from Operations
|
$919
|
|
$872
|
|
|
$1,948
|
|
$1,792
|
|
Dividend Coverage Ratio
|
1.85
|
x
|
1.79
|
x
|
|
1.96
|
x
|
1.85
|
x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End (2)
|
4.13x
|
4.31
|
x
|
|
|
|
Capital Investments (3)
|
$460
|
|
$363
|
|
|
$737
|
|
$647
|
|
|
(1) Schedules reconciling Adjusted Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Available Funds from Operations and Dividend Coverage Ratio (non-GAAP measures) to the most comparable GAAP measure are available at www.williams.com and as an attachment to this news release.
|
(2) Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters.
|
(3) Capital Investments includes increases to property, plant, and equipment, purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments.
GAAP Measures
- Second-quarter 2021 net income was consistent with the prior year, reflecting $26 million of increased earnings from Northeast G&P equity-method investments and revenues from recently acquired upstream operations, as well as the benefit of increased service revenues from Transco expansion projects and Northeast G&P, partially offset by a decrease from lower gathering volumes in the West. These favorable impacts were substantially offset by $33 million of higher depreciation expense primarily related to accelerated depreciation on decommissioning assets and higher operating and maintenance costs.
- Year-to-date 2021 net income improved by $944 million over the prior year, reflecting $136 million of higher commodity margins, $54 million of increased earnings from Northeast G&P equity-method investments, and revenues from recently acquired upstream operations, partially offset by $42 million of higher depreciation expense and higher operating and maintenance costs. The improvement over last year also reflects the absence of $1.2 billion in pre-tax charges in 2020 related to impairments of equity-method investments, goodwill and goodwill at an equity investee, of which $65 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests. The provision for income taxes changed unfavorably by $347 million primarily due to higher pre-tax income.
- The severe winter weather impact in February 2021 and the associated effect on commodity prices is estimated to have had a net favorable impact on our pre-tax results of approximately $77 million, primarily within our commodity margins and results from upstream operations.
- Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2021 decreased as compared to 2020 primarily due to net working capital and other changes, partially offset by $15 million higher distributions from equity-method investments. Year-to-date, cash flow from operations increased due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash charges and $22 million higher distributions from equity-method investments, partially offset by net working capital and other changes.
Non-GAAP Measures
- Second-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $77 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described benefits from recently acquired upstream operations and increased service revenues, as well as $41 million higher proportional EBITDA from Northeast G&P equity-method investments. These improvements were partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs.
- Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA increased by $230 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described benefits from commodity margins and recently acquired upstream operations, as well as $74 million higher proportional EBITDA from Northeast G&P equity-method investments. These improvements were partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs.
- Second-quarter 2021 Adjusted Income improved by $22 million over the prior year, while year-to-date Adjusted Income improved by $138 million. The year-to-date increase was driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted to remove the effects of the absence of $1.2 billion in pre-tax charges in 2020 related to impairments and related noncontrolling interest and income tax effects. Second-quarter and year-to-date 2021 were also adjusted to remove the impact of accelerated depreciation on decommissioning assets.
- Second-quarter 2021 Available Funds From Operations increased by $47 million, primarily due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash charges, $15 million higher distributions from equity-method investments and lower distributions to noncontrolling interests. The year-to-date increase of $156 million largely reflects higher operating results exclusive of non-cash charges and $22 million higher distributions from equity-method investments.
Business Segment Results & Form 10-Q
Williams' operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Other. For more information, see the company's second-quarter 2021 Form 10-Q.
|
|
Second Quarter
|
|
Year to Date
|
Amounts in millions
|
Modified EBITDA
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
Modified EBITDA
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
2Q 2021
|
|
2Q 2020
|
|
Change
|
|
2Q 2021
|
|
2Q 2020
|
|
Change
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
|
$646
|
|
$615
|
|
$31
|
|
|
$648
|
|
$617
|
|
$31
|
|
|
$1,306
|
|
$1,277
|
|
$29
|
|
$1,308
|
|
$1,286
|
|
$22
|
Northeast G&P
|
409
|
|
370
|
|
39
|
|
|
409
|
|
363
|
|
46
|
|
|
811
|
|
739
|
|
72
|
|
811
|
|
733
|
|
78
|
West
|
231
|
|
253
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
231
|
|
252
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
546
|
|
468
|
|
78
|
|
546
|
|
468
|
|
78
|
Other
|
20
|
|
8
|
|
12
|
|
|
29
|
|
8
|
|
21
|
|
|
53
|
|
15
|
|
38
|
|
67
|
|
15
|
|
52
|
Totals
|
$1,306
|
|
$1,246
|
|
$60
|
|
|
$1,317
|
|
$1,240
|
|
$77
|
|
|
$2,716
|
|
$2,499
|
|
$217
|
|
$2,732
|
|
$2,502
|
|
$230
|
|
Note: Williams uses Modified EBITDA for its segment reporting. Definitions of Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and schedules reconciling to net income are included in this news release.
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
- Second-quarter 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year driven by higher natural gas transmission service revenues related to recent expansion projects.
- Year-to-date Modified and Adjusted EBITDA also improved compared to the prior year, as higher service revenues, commodity margins, and proportional EBITDA from equity-method investments were partially offset by higher operating and administrative costs.
Northeast G&P
- Second-quarter and year-to-date 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior year driven by higher proportional EBITDA from equity-method investments associated with higher gathering volumes on our Bradford and Marcellus South systems, along with the benefit of an increased ownership in Blue Racer Midstream, acquired in November 2020.
- Gross gathering volumes for second-quarter 2021, including 100% of operated equity-method investments, increased by 9% over the same period in 2020.
West
- Second-quarter 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA declined compared to the prior year primarily due to lower service revenues reflecting lower gathering volumes, lower Barnett deferred revenue amortization and the absence of a deficiency fee, partially offset by higher commodity margins driven by higher prices.
- Year-to-date 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior year primarily due to an estimated $55 million net favorable impact from the February 2021 severe winter weather, $63 million of higher commodity margins driven by higher prices and the absence of prior year inventory impacts, and lower operating and administrative costs. These favorable changes were partially offset by lower service revenues reflecting lower Haynesville gathering revenues from lower rates and volumes, lower Barnett deferred revenue amortization and the absence of a deficiency fee, as well as lower proportional EBITDA from equity method investments driven by reduced transportation volumes on Overland Pass Pipeline.
Other
- Second-quarter and year-to-date 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year primarily due to our recently acquired oil and gas producing properties. The year-to-date increase reflects an estimated $22 million attributable to the February 2021 severe winter weather.
2021 Financial Guidance
The company expects 2021 Adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of the previously increased guidance range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion and Available Funds from Operations between $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion. Moreover, the leverage ratio is expected to be less than the 4.2x midpoint for year-end 2021; growth capex is reaffirmed at $1 billion to $1.2 billion. Importantly, Williams expects to generate positive free cash flow (after capital expenditures and dividends), allowing it to retain financial flexibility.
Williams' Second-Quarter 2021 Materials to be Posted Shortly; Q&A Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow
Williams' second-quarter 2021 earnings presentation will be posted at www.williams.com. The company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time). Participants who wish to join the call by phone must register using the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9217437
A webcast link to the conference call is available at www.williams.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.
About Williams
Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
(Millions, except per-share amounts)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service revenues
|
$
|
1,460
|
|
|
$
|
1,446
|
|
|
$
|
2,912
|
|
|
$
|
2,920
|
|
Service revenues – commodity consideration
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Product sales
|
|
772
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
|
1,883
|
|
|
|
721
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
2,283
|
|
|
|
1,781
|
|
|
|
4,895
|
|
|
|
3,694
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product costs
|
|
697
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
|
1,629
|
|
|
|
667
|
|
Processing commodity expenses
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
Operating and maintenance expenses
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
739
|
|
|
|
657
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expenses
|
|
463
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
|
901
|
|
|
|
859
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
Other (income) expense – net
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
1,683
|
|
|
|
1,169
|
|
|
|
3,556
|
|
|
|
2,651
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
|
1,339
|
|
|
|
1,043
|
|
Equity earnings (losses)
|
|
135
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Impairment of equity-method investments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(938
|
)
|
Other investing income (loss) – net
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Interest incurred
|
|
(301
|
)
|
|
|
(299
|
)
|
|
|
(597
|
)
|
|
|
(600
|
)
|
Interest capitalized
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Other income (expense) – net
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
441
|
|
|
|
432
|
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
|
|
(342
|
)
|
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
|
(87
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
757
|
|
|
|
(255
|
)
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
|
(214
|
)
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|
$
|
304
|
|
|
$
|
303
|
|
|
$
|
729
|
|
|
$
|
(215
|
)
|
Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
.25
|
|
|
$
|
.25
|
|
|
$
|
.60
|
|
|
$
|
(.18
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares (thousands)
|
|
1,215,250
|
|
|
|
1,213,601
|
|
|
|
1,214,950
|
|
|
|
1,213,310
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
.25
|
|
|
$
|
.25
|
|
|
$
|
.60
|
|
|
$
|
(.18
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares (thousands)
|
|
1,217,476
|
|
|
|
1,214,581
|
|
|
|
1,217,344
|
|
|
|
1,213,310
|
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
(Millions, except per-share amounts)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,201
|
|
|
$
|
142
|
|
Trade accounts and other receivables
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Trade accounts and other receivables – net
|
|
|
999
|
|
|
|
999
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
136
|
|
Other current assets and deferred charges
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
2,625
|
|
|
|
1,429
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
5,124
|
|
|
|
5,159
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
43,543
|
|
|
|
42,489
|
|
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
(14,244
|
)
|
|
|
(13,560
|
)
|
Property, plant, and equipment – net
|
|
|
29,299
|
|
|
|
28,929
|
|
Intangible assets – net of accumulated amortization
|
|
|
7,277
|
|
|
|
7,444
|
|
Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
|
1,204
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
45,507
|
|
|
$
|
44,165
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
611
|
|
|
$
|
482
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
1,005
|
|
|
|
944
|
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
|
|
2,143
|
|
|
|
893
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
3,759
|
|
|
|
2,319
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
21,091
|
|
|
|
21,451
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
|
|
2,179
|
|
|
|
1,923
|
|
Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other
|
|
|
4,213
|
|
|
|
3,889
|
|
Contingent liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 1,249 million shares issued at June 30, 2021 and 1,248 million shares issued at December 31, 2020)
|
|
|
1,249
|
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
|
|
24,401
|
|
|
|
24,371
|
|
Retained deficit
|
|
|
(13,022
|
)
|
|
|
(12,748
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(110
|
)
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
Treasury stock, at cost (35 million shares of common stock)
|
|
|
(1,041
|
)
|
|
|
(1,041
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
11,512
|
|
|
|
11,769
|
|
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
2,753
|
|
|
|
2,814
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
14,265
|
|
|
|
14,583
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
45,507
|
|
|
$
|
44,165
|
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
(Millions)
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
757
|
|
|
$
|
(255
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
901
|
|
|
|
859
|
|
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
Equity (earnings) losses
|
|
(266
|
)
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
323
|
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
Impairment of equity-method investments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
938
|
|
Amortization of stock-based awards
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
85
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(58
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Other current assets and deferred charges
|
|
(56
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
236
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
(236
|
)
|
Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
|
|
1,972
|
|
|
|
1,930
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
|
898
|
|
|
|
3,896
|
|
Payments of long-term debt
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(3,226
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Common dividends paid
|
|
(996
|
)
|
|
|
(971
|
)
|
Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
|
(98
|
)
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Payments for debt issuance costs
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Other – net
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Net cash provided (used) by financing activities
|
|
(213
|
)
|
|
|
(416
|
)
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures (1)
|
|
(685
|
)
|
|
|
(613
|
)
|
Dispositions – net
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
Contributions in aid of construction
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Proceeds from dispositions of equity-method investments
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
Other – net
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
6
|
|
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities
|
|
(700
|
)
|
|
|
(670
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
|
844
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
1,201
|
|
|
$
|
1,133
|
|
_____________
|
|
|
|
(1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment
|
$
|
(693
|
)
|
|
$
|
(581
|
)
|
Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
(32
|
)
|
Capital expenditures
|
$
|
(685
|
)
|
|
$
|
(613
|
)
|
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
|
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
Year
|
|
Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (1)
|
$
|
692
|
|
|
$
|
676
|
|
|
$
|
686
|
|
|
$
|
702
|
|
|
$
|
2,756
|
|
|
$
|
708
|
|
|
$
|
693
|
|
|
$
|
1,401
|
|
|
Gathering, processing, and transportation revenues
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
Other fee revenues (1)
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
Commodity margins
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
Operating and administrative costs (1)
|
|
(184
|
)
|
|
|
(189
|
)
|
|
|
(192
|
)
|
|
|
(192
|
)
|
|
|
(757
|
)
|
|
|
(198
|
)
|
|
|
(197
|
)
|
|
|
(395
|
)
|
|
Other segment income (expenses) - net
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Impairment of certain assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
|
(170
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
Modified EBITDA
|
|
662
|
|
|
|
615
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
|
2,379
|
|
|
|
660
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
|
1,306
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
669
|
|
|
$
|
617
|
|
|
$
|
622
|
|
|
$
|
644
|
|
|
$
|
2,552
|
|
|
$
|
660
|
|
|
$
|
648
|
|
|
$
|
1,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistics for Operated Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas Transmission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)
|
|
13.8
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
|
14.1
|
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
|
|
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu)
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
|
|
18.3
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
Northwest Pipeline LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) (4)
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
Gulfstream - Non-consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu)
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu)
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
Gathering, Processing, and Crude Oil Transportation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
|
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
|
|
0.48
|
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
|
|
0.41
|
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
|
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d)
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
Non-consolidated (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges.
|
|
(2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.
|
|
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments.
|
|
(4) Revised to include daily maximum peak capacity.
|
|
Northeast G&P
|
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
Year
|
|
Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues
|
$
|
312
|
|
|
$
|
308
|
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
|
$
|
327
|
|
|
$
|
1,279
|
|
|
$
|
311
|
|
|
$
|
315
|
|
|
$
|
626
|
|
|
Other fee revenues (1)
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
Commodity margins
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Operating and administrative costs (1)
|
|
(87
|
)
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
|
(85
|
)
|
|
|
(84
|
)
|
|
|
(342
|
)
|
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
Other segment income (expenses) - net
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
Impairment of certain assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
Modified EBITDA
|
|
369
|
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
1,489
|
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
|
|
811
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
370
|
|
|
$
|
363
|
|
|
$
|
396
|
|
|
$
|
406
|
|
|
$
|
1,535
|
|
|
$
|
402
|
|
|
$
|
409
|
|
|
$
|
811
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistics for Operated Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering and Processing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
|
|
4.27
|
|
|
|
4.14
|
|
|
|
4.47
|
|
|
|
4.36
|
|
|
|
4.31
|
|
|
|
4.19
|
|
|
|
4.10
|
|
|
|
4.15
|
|
|
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
|
|
1.23
|
|
|
|
1.22
|
|
|
|
1.36
|
|
|
|
1.45
|
|
|
|
1.32
|
|
|
|
1.41
|
|
|
|
1.62
|
|
|
|
1.52
|
|
|
NGL production (Mbbls/d) (4)
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Non-consolidated (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
|
|
4.40
|
|
|
|
4.68
|
|
|
|
4.94
|
|
|
|
5.11
|
|
|
|
4.78
|
|
|
|
5.40
|
|
|
|
5.47
|
|
|
|
5.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.
|
|
(2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated.
|
|
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership; and the Bradford Supply Hub and a portion of the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership.
|
|
(4) 1st Qtr and Year columns for 2020 volumes reflect revised NGL production.
|
|
West
|
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
Year
|
|
Gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues
|
$
|
299
|
|
$
|
297
|
|
$
|
288
|
|
$
|
320
|
|
$
|
1,204
|
|
|
$
|
262
|
|
$
|
278
|
|
$
|
540
|
|
|
Other fee revenues (1)
|
|
6
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Commodity margins
|
|
2
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
169
|
|
|
Operating and administrative costs (1)
|
|
(115
|
)
|
|
(111
|
)
|
|
(108
|
)
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
(439
|
)
|
|
|
(106
|
)
|
|
(114
|
)
|
|
(220
|
)
|
|
Other segment income (expenses) - net
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments
|
|
28
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
Modified EBITDA
|
|
215
|
|
|
253
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
998
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
546
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
1
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
216
|
|
$
|
252
|
|
$
|
245
|
|
$
|
277
|
|
$
|
990
|
|
|
$
|
315
|
|
$
|
231
|
|
$
|
546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statistics for Operated Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering and Processing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
|
|
3.43
|
|
|
3.40
|
|
|
3.28
|
|
|
3.19
|
|
|
3.33
|
|
|
|
3.11
|
|
|
3.21
|
|
|
3.16
|
|
|
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
|
|
1.26
|
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
1.31
|
|
|
1.13
|
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
|
|
35
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d)
|
|
12
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
Non-consolidated (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering volumes (Bcf/d)
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d)
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
NGL production (Mbbls/d)
|
|
17
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
NGL and Crude Oil Transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) (4)
|
|
227
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges.
|
|
(2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results.
|
|
(3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including Rocky Mountain Midstream.
|
|
(4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Overland Pass Pipeline Company and Rocky Mountain Midstream.
|
|
Capital Expenditures and Investments
|
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
|
$
|
185
|
$
|
181
|
|
$
|
192
|
|
$
|
190
|
$
|
748
|
|
$
|
109
|
|
$
|
209
|
|
$
|
318
|
|
|
Northeast G&P
|
|
46
|
|
41
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
38
|
|
157
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
West
|
|
72
|
|
80
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
65
|
|
310
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
Other
|
|
3
|
|
5
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
8
|
|
24
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
Total (1)
|
$
|
306
|
$
|
307
|
|
$
|
325
|
|
$
|
301
|
$
|
1,239
|
|
$
|
260
|
|
$
|
425
|
|
$
|
685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
34
|
|
$
|
1
|
$
|
37
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
$
|
9
|
|
|
Northeast G&P
|
|
27
|
|
30
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
174
|
|
278
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
West
|
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
—
|
|
10
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
30
|
$
|
36
|
|
$
|
84
|
|
$
|
175
|
$
|
325
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
$
|
30
|
|
$
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
|
$
|
186
|
$
|
182
|
|
$
|
226
|
|
$
|
191
|
$
|
785
|
|
$
|
112
|
|
$
|
215
|
|
$
|
327
|
|
|
Northeast G&P
|
|
73
|
|
71
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
212
|
|
435
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
West
|
|
74
|
|
85
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
65
|
|
320
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
Other
|
|
3
|
|
5
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
8
|
|
24
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
172
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
336
|
$
|
343
|
|
$
|
409
|
|
$
|
476
|
$
|
1,564
|
|
$
|
274
|
|
$
|
455
|
|
$
|
729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increases to property, plant, and equipment
|
$
|
254
|
$
|
327
|
|
$
|
331
|
|
$
|
248
|
$
|
1,160
|
|
$
|
263
|
|
$
|
430
|
|
$
|
693
|
|
|
Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments
|
|
30
|
|
36
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
175
|
|
325
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
284
|
$
|
363
|
|
$
|
415
|
|
$
|
423
|
$
|
1,485
|
|
$
|
277
|
|
$
|
460
|
|
$
|
737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment
|
$
|
254
|
$
|
327
|
|
$
|
331
|
|
$
|
248
|
$
|
1,160
|
|
$
|
263
|
|
$
|
430
|
|
$
|
693
|
|
|
Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
52
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
53
|
|
79
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
$
|
306
|
$
|
307
|
|
$
|
325
|
|
$
|
301
|
$
|
1,239
|
|
$
|
260
|
|
$
|
425
|
|
$
|
685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributions from noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
2
|
$
|
7
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
Contributions in aid of construction
|
$
|
14
|
$
|
5
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
$
|
10
|
$
|
37
|
|
$
|
19
|
|
$
|
17
|
|
$
|
36
|
|
|
Proceeds from disposition of equity-method investments
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Measures
This news release and accompanying materials may include certain financial measures – adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income (“earnings”), adjusted earnings per share, available funds from operations and dividend coverage ratio – that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC.
Our segment performance measure, modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, net interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.
Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income to determine adjusted income. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.
Available funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operations excluding the effect of changes in working capital and certain other changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, reduced by preferred dividends and net distributions to noncontrolling interests.
This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating.
Neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, nor available funds from operations are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.
|
Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income
|
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
(Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders
|
$
|
(518
|
)
|
$
|
303
|
|
$
|
308
|
|
$
|
115
|
|
$
|
208
|
|
|
$
|
425
|
|
$
|
304
|
|
$
|
729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) - diluted earnings (loss) per common share (1)
|
$
|
(.43
|
)
|
$
|
.25
|
|
$
|
.25
|
|
$
|
.09
|
|
$
|
.17
|
|
|
$
|
.35
|
|
$
|
.25
|
|
$
|
.60
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northeast Supply Enhancement project development costs
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
Impairment of certain assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Pension plan settlement charge
|
|
4
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Adjustment of Transco’s regulatory asset for post-WPZ Merger state deferred income tax change consistent with filed rate case
|
|
2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Benefit of change in employee benefit policy
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Reversal of costs capitalized in prior periods
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Severance and related costs
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total Transmission & Gulf of Mexico adjustments
|
|
7
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Northeast G&P
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of early debt retirement gain at equity-method investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Share of impairment of certain assets at equity-method investments
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Pension plan settlement charge
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Impairment of certain assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Benefit of change in employee benefit policy
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total Northeast G&P adjustments
|
|
1
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
9
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
West
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pension plan settlement charge
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Benefit of change in employee benefit policy
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Total West adjustments
|
|
1
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory asset reversals from impaired projects
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Commodity derivative non-cash mark-to-market
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Reversal of costs capitalized in prior periods
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Pension plan settlement charge
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Accrual for loss contingencies
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
Total Other adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
Adjustments included in Modified EBITDA
|
|
9
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
24
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
Adjustments below Modified EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accelerated depreciation for decommissioning assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
Impairment of equity-method investments
|
|
938
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
1,046
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Impairment of goodwill (2)
|
|
187
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Share of impairment of goodwill at equity-method investment
|
|
78
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Allocation of adjustments to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
1,138
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
1,246
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
Total adjustments
|
|
1,147
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
24
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
Less tax effect for above items
|
|
(316
|
)
|
|
8
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
(375
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
Adjusted income available to common stockholders
|
$
|
313
|
|
$
|
305
|
|
$
|
333
|
|
$
|
382
|
|
$
|
1,333
|
|
|
$
|
429
|
|
$
|
327
|
|
$