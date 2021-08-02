Williams Reports Higher Results Across Key Metrics in Second Quarter

Recently executed strategic transactions to drive optimization, synergies and volume growth across portfolio of assets

Results exceed expectations and trend toward higher end of previously increased 2021 financial guidance

Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Finalized upstream JV with GeoSouthern in Haynesville, in addition to previously announced JV with Crowheart in Wamsutter

Closed Sequent Energy Management acquisition

Signed definitive agreements for Shenandoah deepwater Gulf of Mexico expansion project

Signed definitive agreements for Whale deepwater Gulf of Mexico expansion project following producer customer reaching final investment decision (FID)

CEO Perspective

Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer, made the following comments:

“Williams once again posted another strong quarter of results with Adjusted EBITDA up 6 percent, reflecting record quarterly gas gathering volumes and the successful execution of several critical Transco expansion projects. Our natural gas focused strategy continues to deliver, driven by our connections in the best supply areas and evidenced in another quarter of growth in our gathering volumes despite flat production nationwide. As we move into the second half of the year, we are trending to the higher end of our previously increased 2021 financial guidance and are on track to bring into full service the Leidy South Transco expansion ahead of schedule and in time for the winter heating season.

“Our strategy of connecting the best supplies of affordable, reliable and clean natural gas with growing customer demand continues to produce sustainable growth for our shareholders. Our recent acquisition of Sequent is designed to enhance this strategy and accelerate our natural gas pipeline and storage optimization activities. In addition, our upstream joint ventures with Crowheart in the Wamsutter and GeoSouthern in the Haynesville enhance the value of our midstream infrastructure in those regions, while setting the stage for future clean energy development."

Armstrong added, “As detailed in our latest sustainability report published last week, we continue to capture near-term emissions reduction opportunities while driving a variety of other ESG initiatives focused on building strong communities, environmental stewardship and workforce diversity. I appreciate our employees for their commitment to sustainable operations as we meet today’s growing need for natural gas and leverage our leading infrastructure for additional low-carbon solutions.”

Williams Summary Financial Information 2Q Year to Date Amounts in millions, except ratios and per-share amounts. Per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. Net income amounts are from continuing operations attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. available to common stockholders. 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Measures Net Income (Loss) $304 $303 $729 ($215) Net Income (Loss) Per Share $0.25 $0.25 $0.60 ($0.18) Cash Flow From Operations $1,057 $1,143 $1,972 $1,930 Non-GAAP Measures (1) Adjusted EBITDA $1,317 $1,240 $2,732 $2,502 Adjusted Income $327 $305 $756 $618 Adjusted Income Per Share $0.27 $0.25 $0.62 $0.51 Available Funds from Operations $919 $872 $1,948 $1,792 Dividend Coverage Ratio 1.85 x 1.79 x 1.96 x 1.85 x Other Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA at Quarter End (2) 4.13x 4.31 x Capital Investments (3) $460 $363 $737 $647 (1) Schedules reconciling Adjusted Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Available Funds from Operations and Dividend Coverage Ratio (non-GAAP measures) to the most comparable GAAP measure are available at www.williams.com and as an attachment to this news release. (2) Does not represent leverage ratios measured for WMB credit agreement compliance or leverage ratios as calculated by the major credit ratings agencies. Debt is net of cash on hand, and Adjusted EBITDA reflects the sum of the last four quarters. (3) Capital Investments includes increases to property, plant, and equipment, purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments.

GAAP Measures

Second-quarter 2021 net income was consistent with the prior year, reflecting $26 million of increased earnings from Northeast G&P equity-method investments and revenues from recently acquired upstream operations, as well as the benefit of increased service revenues from Transco expansion projects and Northeast G&P, partially offset by a decrease from lower gathering volumes in the West. These favorable impacts were substantially offset by $33 million of higher depreciation expense primarily related to accelerated depreciation on decommissioning assets and higher operating and maintenance costs.

Year-to-date 2021 net income improved by $944 million over the prior year, reflecting $136 million of higher commodity margins, $54 million of increased earnings from Northeast G&P equity-method investments, and revenues from recently acquired upstream operations, partially offset by $42 million of higher depreciation expense and higher operating and maintenance costs. The improvement over last year also reflects the absence of $1.2 billion in pre-tax charges in 2020 related to impairments of equity-method investments, goodwill and goodwill at an equity investee, of which $65 million was attributable to noncontrolling interests. The provision for income taxes changed unfavorably by $347 million primarily due to higher pre-tax income.

The severe winter weather impact in February 2021 and the associated effect on commodity prices is estimated to have had a net favorable impact on our pre-tax results of approximately $77 million, primarily within our commodity margins and results from upstream operations.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2021 decreased as compared to 2020 primarily due to net working capital and other changes, partially offset by $15 million higher distributions from equity-method investments. Year-to-date, cash flow from operations increased due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash charges and $22 million higher distributions from equity-method investments, partially offset by net working capital and other changes.

Non-GAAP Measures

Second-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA increased by $77 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described benefits from recently acquired upstream operations and increased service revenues, as well as $41 million higher proportional EBITDA from Northeast G&P equity-method investments. These improvements were partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs.

Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA increased by $230 million over the prior year, driven by the previously described benefits from commodity margins and recently acquired upstream operations, as well as $74 million higher proportional EBITDA from Northeast G&P equity-method investments. These improvements were partially offset by higher operating and maintenance costs.

Second-quarter 2021 Adjusted Income improved by $22 million over the prior year, while year-to-date Adjusted Income improved by $138 million. The year-to-date increase was driven by the previously described impacts to net income, adjusted to remove the effects of the absence of $1.2 billion in pre-tax charges in 2020 related to impairments and related noncontrolling interest and income tax effects. Second-quarter and year-to-date 2021 were also adjusted to remove the impact of accelerated depreciation on decommissioning assets.

Second-quarter 2021 Available Funds From Operations increased by $47 million, primarily due to higher operating results exclusive of non-cash charges, $15 million higher distributions from equity-method investments and lower distributions to noncontrolling interests. The year-to-date increase of $156 million largely reflects higher operating results exclusive of non-cash charges and $22 million higher distributions from equity-method investments.

Business Segment Results & Form 10-Q

Williams' operations are comprised of the following reportable segments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West and Other. For more information, see the company's second-quarter 2021 Form 10-Q.

Second Quarter Year to Date Amounts in millions Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Modified EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Change 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $646 $615 $31 $648 $617 $31 $1,306 $1,277 $29 $1,308 $1,286 $22 Northeast G&P 409 370 39 409 363 46 811 739 72 811 733 78 West 231 253 (22 ) 231 252 (21 ) 546 468 78 546 468 78 Other 20 8 12 29 8 21 53 15 38 67 15 52 Totals $1,306 $1,246 $60 $1,317 $1,240 $77 $2,716 $2,499 $217 $2,732 $2,502 $230 Note: Williams uses Modified EBITDA for its segment reporting. Definitions of Modified EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and schedules reconciling to net income are included in this news release.

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico

Second-quarter 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year driven by higher natural gas transmission service revenues related to recent expansion projects.

Year-to-date Modified and Adjusted EBITDA also improved compared to the prior year, as higher service revenues, commodity margins, and proportional EBITDA from equity-method investments were partially offset by higher operating and administrative costs.

Northeast G&P

Second-quarter and year-to-date 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior year driven by higher proportional EBITDA from equity-method investments associated with higher gathering volumes on our Bradford and Marcellus South systems, along with the benefit of an increased ownership in Blue Racer Midstream, acquired in November 2020.

Gross gathering volumes for second-quarter 2021, including 100% of operated equity-method investments, increased by 9% over the same period in 2020.

West

Second-quarter 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA declined compared to the prior year primarily due to lower service revenues reflecting lower gathering volumes, lower Barnett deferred revenue amortization and the absence of a deficiency fee, partially offset by higher commodity margins driven by higher prices.

Year-to-date 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior year primarily due to an estimated $55 million net favorable impact from the February 2021 severe winter weather, $63 million of higher commodity margins driven by higher prices and the absence of prior year inventory impacts, and lower operating and administrative costs. These favorable changes were partially offset by lower service revenues reflecting lower Haynesville gathering revenues from lower rates and volumes, lower Barnett deferred revenue amortization and the absence of a deficiency fee, as well as lower proportional EBITDA from equity method investments driven by reduced transportation volumes on Overland Pass Pipeline.

Other

Second-quarter and year-to-date 2021 Modified and Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the prior year primarily due to our recently acquired oil and gas producing properties. The year-to-date increase reflects an estimated $22 million attributable to the February 2021 severe winter weather.

2021 Financial Guidance

The company expects 2021 Adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of the previously increased guidance range of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion and Available Funds from Operations between $3.7 billion and $3.9 billion. Moreover, the leverage ratio is expected to be less than the 4.2x midpoint for year-end 2021; growth capex is reaffirmed at $1 billion to $1.2 billion. Importantly, Williams expects to generate positive free cash flow (after capital expenditures and dividends), allowing it to retain financial flexibility.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Millions, except per-share amounts) Revenues: Service revenues $ 1,460 $ 1,446 $ 2,912 $ 2,920 Service revenues – commodity consideration 51 25 100 53 Product sales 772 310 1,883 721 Total revenues 2,283 1,781 4,895 3,694 Costs and expenses: Product costs 697 271 1,629 667 Processing commodity expenses 18 15 39 28 Operating and maintenance expenses 379 320 739 657 Depreciation and amortization expenses 463 430 901 859 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 114 127 237 240 Impairment of goodwill — — — 187 Other (income) expense – net 12 6 11 13 Total costs and expenses 1,683 1,169 3,556 2,651 Operating income (loss) 600 612 1,339 1,043 Equity earnings (losses) 135 108 266 130 Impairment of equity-method investments — — — (938 ) Other investing income (loss) – net 2 1 4 4 Interest incurred (301 ) (299 ) (597 ) (600 ) Interest capitalized 3 5 5 10 Other income (expense) – net 2 5 — 9 Income (loss) before income taxes 441 432 1,017 (342 ) Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 119 117 260 (87 ) Net income (loss) 322 315 757 (255 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 18 12 27 (41 ) Net income (loss) attributable to The Williams Companies, Inc. 304 303 730 (214 ) Less: Preferred stock dividends — — 1 1 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 304 $ 303 $ 729 $ (215 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) $ .25 $ .25 $ .60 $ (.18 ) Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,215,250 1,213,601 1,214,950 1,213,310 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) $ .25 $ .25 $ .60 $ (.18 ) Weighted-average shares (thousands) 1,217,476 1,214,581 1,217,344 1,213,310

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Millions, except per-share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,201 $ 142 Trade accounts and other receivables 1,000 1,000 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1 ) (1 ) Trade accounts and other receivables – net 999 999 Inventories 194 136 Other current assets and deferred charges 231 152 Total current assets 2,625 1,429 Investments 5,124 5,159 Property, plant, and equipment 43,543 42,489 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (14,244 ) (13,560 ) Property, plant, and equipment – net 29,299 28,929 Intangible assets – net of accumulated amortization 7,277 7,444 Regulatory assets, deferred charges, and other 1,182 1,204 Total assets $ 45,507 $ 44,165 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 611 $ 482 Accrued liabilities 1,005 944 Long-term debt due within one year 2,143 893 Total current liabilities 3,759 2,319 Long-term debt 21,091 21,451 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,179 1,923 Regulatory liabilities, deferred income, and other 4,213 3,889 Contingent liabilities Equity: Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 35 35 Common stock ($1 par value; 1,470 million shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 1,249 million shares issued at June 30, 2021 and 1,248 million shares issued at December 31, 2020) 1,249 1,248 Capital in excess of par value 24,401 24,371 Retained deficit (13,022 ) (12,748 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (110 ) (96 ) Treasury stock, at cost (35 million shares of common stock) (1,041 ) (1,041 ) Total stockholders’ equity 11,512 11,769 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 2,753 2,814 Total equity 14,265 14,583 Total liabilities and equity $ 45,507 $ 44,165

The Williams Companies, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 (Millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 757 $ (255 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 901 859 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 262 (59 ) Equity (earnings) losses (266 ) (130 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 345 323 Impairment of goodwill — 187 Impairment of equity-method investments — 938 Amortization of stock-based awards 39 24 Cash provided (used) by changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (50 ) 85 Inventories (58 ) (9 ) Other current assets and deferred charges (56 ) (13 ) Accounts payable 94 236 Accrued liabilities 14 (236 ) Other, including changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities (10 ) (20 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 1,972 1,930 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from long-term debt 898 3,896 Payments of long-term debt (11 ) (3,226 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3 6 Common dividends paid (996 ) (971 ) Dividends and distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (95 ) (98 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 6 4 Payments for debt issuance costs (6 ) (17 ) Other – net (12 ) (10 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (213 ) (416 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant, and equipment: Capital expenditures (1) (685 ) (613 ) Dispositions – net (5 ) (16 ) Contributions in aid of construction 36 19 Proceeds from dispositions of equity-method investments 1 — Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments (44 ) (66 ) Other – net (3 ) 6 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (700 ) (670 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,059 844 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 142 289 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,201 $ 1,133 _____________ (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ (693 ) $ (581 ) Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8 (32 ) Capital expenditures $ (685 ) $ (613 )

Transmission & Gulf of Mexico (UNAUDITED) 2020 2021 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Regulated interstate natural gas transportation, storage, and other revenues (1) $ 692 $ 676 $ 686 $ 702 $ 2,756 $ 708 $ 693 $ 1,401 Gathering, processing, and transportation revenues 99 78 85 86 348 86 90 176 Other fee revenues (1) 4 5 3 6 18 4 4 8 Commodity margins 3 1 4 4 12 8 7 15 Operating and administrative costs (1) (184 ) (189 ) (192 ) (192 ) (757 ) (198 ) (197 ) (395 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net 4 2 (8 ) 8 6 5 5 10 Impairment of certain assets — — — (170 ) (170 ) — (2 ) (2 ) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 44 42 38 42 166 47 46 93 Modified EBITDA 662 615 616 486 2,379 660 646 1,306 Adjustments 7 2 6 158 173 — 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 669 $ 617 $ 622 $ 644 $ 2,552 $ 660 $ 648 $ 1,308 Statistics for Operated Assets Natural Gas Transmission Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 13.8 12.0 12.8 13.2 12.9 14.1 13.1 13.6 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 17.7 17.5 18.0 18.2 17.9 18.6 18.3 18.5 Northwest Pipeline LLC Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 2.6 1.9 1.8 2.5 2.2 2.8 2.2 2.5 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) (4) 3.9 3.9 3.9 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.8 Gulfstream - Non-consolidated Avg. daily transportation volumes (Tbtu) 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.2 1.0 1.2 1.1 Avg. daily firm reserved capacity (Tbtu) 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Gathering, Processing, and Crude Oil Transportation Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.30 0.23 0.23 0.26 0.25 0.28 0.31 0.30 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.58 0.50 0.40 0.46 0.48 0.46 0.41 0.44 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 32 25 27 30 29 29 26 28 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 5 4 5 5 5 7 5 6 Crude oil transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) 138 92 121 132 121 130 151 141 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.35 0.31 0.26 0.30 0.30 0.36 0.40 0.38 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.35 0.31 0.25 0.30 0.30 0.37 0.40 0.38 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 24 23 17 21 21 28 31 30 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 5 8 4 6 6 9 7 8 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for tracked or reimbursable charges. (2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments. (4) Revised to include daily maximum peak capacity.

Northeast G&P (UNAUDITED) 2020 2021 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Gathering, processing, transportation, and fractionation revenues $ 312 $ 308 $ 332 $ 327 $ 1,279 $ 311 $ 315 $ 626 Other fee revenues (1) 25 25 22 24 96 25 25 50 Commodity margins 1 1 1 1 4 3 — 3 Operating and administrative costs (1) (87 ) (86 ) (85 ) (84 ) (342 ) (89 ) (86 ) (175 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (2 ) (4 ) (4 ) 1 (9 ) (1 ) (7 ) (8 ) Impairment of certain assets — — — (12 ) (12 ) — — — Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 120 126 121 106 473 153 162 315 Modified EBITDA 369 370 387 363 1,489 402 409 811 Adjustments 1 (7 ) 9 43 46 — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 370 $ 363 $ 396 $ 406 $ 1,535 $ 402 $ 409 $ 811 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 4.27 4.14 4.47 4.36 4.31 4.19 4.10 4.15 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 1.23 1.22 1.36 1.45 1.32 1.41 1.62 1.52 NGL production (Mbbls/d) (4) 93 93 114 111 103 102 115 108 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 4.40 4.68 4.94 5.11 4.78 5.40 5.47 5.44 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. (2) Includes volumes associated with Susquehanna Supply Hub, the Northeast JV, and Utica Supply Hub, all of which are consolidated. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Laurel Mountain Midstream partnership; and the Bradford Supply Hub and a portion of the Marcellus South Supply Hub within the Appalachia Midstream Services partnership. (4) 1st Qtr and Year columns for 2020 volumes reflect revised NGL production.

West (UNAUDITED) 2020 2021 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and fractionation revenues $ 299 $ 297 $ 288 $ 320 $ 1,204 $ 262 $ 278 $ 540 Other fee revenues (1) 6 13 16 15 50 6 5 11 Commodity margins 2 30 28 25 85 128 41 169 Operating and administrative costs (1) (115 ) (111 ) (108 ) (105 ) (439 ) (106 ) (114 ) (220 ) Other segment income (expenses) - net (5 ) — (7 ) — (12 ) — (1 ) (1 ) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 28 24 30 28 110 25 22 47 Modified EBITDA 215 253 247 283 998 315 231 546 Adjustments 1 (1 ) (2 ) (6 ) (8 ) — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 216 $ 252 $ 245 $ 277 $ 990 $ 315 $ 231 $ 546 Statistics for Operated Assets Gathering and Processing Consolidated (2) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 3.43 3.40 3.28 3.19 3.33 3.11 3.21 3.16 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 1.26 1.33 1.31 1.13 1.25 1.20 1.20 1.20 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 35 51 71 39 49 36 39 38 NGL equity sales (Mbbls/d) 12 25 34 18 22 13 16 15 Non-consolidated (3) Gathering volumes (Bcf/d) 0.20 0.24 0.28 0.30 0.25 0.27 0.30 0.29 Plant inlet natural gas volumes (Bcf/d) 0.20 0.23 0.28 0.29 0.25 0.27 0.30 0.28 NGL production (Mbbls/d) 17 23 26 26 23 24 32 28 NGL and Crude Oil Transportation volumes (Mbbls/d) (4) 227 142 156 147 168 85 101 93 (1) Excludes certain amounts associated with revenues and operating costs for reimbursable charges. (2) Excludes volumes associated with equity-method investments that are not consolidated in our results. (3) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including Rocky Mountain Midstream. (4) Includes 100% of the volumes associated with operated equity-method investments, including the Overland Pass Pipeline Company and Rocky Mountain Midstream.

Capital Expenditures and Investments (UNAUDITED) 2020 2021 (Dollars in millions) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Capital expenditures: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 185 $ 181 $ 192 $ 190 $ 748 $ 109 $ 209 $ 318 Northeast G&P 46 41 32 38 157 40 46 86 West 72 80 93 65 310 33 76 109 Other 3 5 8 8 24 78 94 172 Total (1) $ 306 $ 307 $ 325 $ 301 $ 1,239 $ 260 $ 425 $ 685 Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 1 $ 1 $ 34 $ 1 $ 37 $ 3 $ 6 $ 9 Northeast G&P 27 30 47 174 278 11 24 35 West 2 5 3 — 10 — — — Total $ 30 $ 36 $ 84 $ 175 $ 325 $ 14 $ 30 $ 44 Summary: Transmission & Gulf of Mexico $ 186 $ 182 $ 226 $ 191 $ 785 $ 112 $ 215 $ 327 Northeast G&P 73 71 79 212 435 51 70 121 West 74 85 96 65 320 33 76 109 Other 3 5 8 8 24 78 94 172 Total $ 336 $ 343 $ 409 $ 476 $ 1,564 $ 274 $ 455 $ 729 Capital investments: Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 254 $ 327 $ 331 $ 248 $ 1,160 $ 263 $ 430 $ 693 Purchases of and contributions to equity-method investments 30 36 84 175 325 14 30 44 Total $ 284 $ 363 $ 415 $ 423 $ 1,485 $ 277 $ 460 $ 737 (1) Increases to property, plant, and equipment $ 254 $ 327 $ 331 $ 248 $ 1,160 $ 263 $ 430 $ 693 Changes in related accounts payable and accrued liabilities 52 (20 ) (6 ) 53 79 (3 ) (5 ) (8 ) Capital expenditures $ 306 $ 307 $ 325 $ 301 $ 1,239 $ 260 $ 425 $ 685 Contributions from noncontrolling interests $ 2 $ 2 $ 1 $ 2 $ 7 $ 2 $ 4 $ 6 Contributions in aid of construction $ 14 $ 5 $ 8 $ 10 $ 37 $ 19 $ 17 $ 36 Proceeds from disposition of equity-method investments $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1 $ 1

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release and accompanying materials may include certain financial measures – adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income (“earnings”), adjusted earnings per share, available funds from operations and dividend coverage ratio – that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the SEC.

Our segment performance measure, modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, net interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income to determine adjusted income. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Available funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operations excluding the effect of changes in working capital and certain other changes in noncurrent assets and liabilities, reduced by preferred dividends and net distributions to noncontrolling interests.

This news release is accompanied by a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP financial measures. Management uses these financial measures because they are accepted financial indicators used by investors to compare company performance. In addition, management believes that these measures provide investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of assets and the cash that the business is generating.

Neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income, nor available funds from operations are intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor are they presented as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles.