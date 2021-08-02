Doma Holdings, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Thursday, August 12th

Doma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOMA), a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to present the Company's financial results and answer questions from the financial analyst community at 5:00 pm ET that same evening.

Doma Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Toll Free Dial-in: 1-844-615-6508, Passcode: 1983057

Live Webcast: https://www.doma.com/investors/

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.doma.com/investors/. The replay will be available for twelve months.

About Doma

Doma (formerly States Title Holding, Inc.) is architecting the future of real estate transactions. The company uses machine intelligence and its patented technology solutions to transform residential real estate, making closings instant and affordable. Doma and its family of brands – States Title, North American Title Company (NATC) and North American Title Insurance Company (NATIC) – offer solutions for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals that make closings vastly more simple and efficient, reducing cost and increasing customer satisfaction. Doma’s clients include some of the largest bank and non-bank lenders in the United States. In July 2021, Doma became publicly traded via a merger with Capitol Investment Corp. V. To learn more visit doma.com.

