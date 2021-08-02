AutoWeb Acquires Assets of Vehicle Acquisition Company CarZeus to Expand Matchmaking Capabilities

Transaction Extends Company Further into Used Cars, Increasing TAM

Acquisition of Assets a $400K All-cash Purchase from McCombs Family Partners and Founder

Company Intends to Leverage its Efficient Traffic Acquisition Capabilities, Management Experience to Drive Growth, Improve Profitability and Scale Processes

Transaction Supports Product Investment Strategy to Match Consumers with Their Preferred Vehicle Transactions

Company Executives to Discuss the Transaction at Earnings Call Scheduled for Aug. 5

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, today announced it has acquired the assets of CarZeus, a San Antonio, Texas-based used vehicle acquisition platform that purchases vehicles directly from consumers and resells them through wholesale channels. AutoWeb intends to expand its used vehicle acquisition offering beyond CarZeus’ current San Antonio market by leveraging AutoWeb’s significant traffic acquisition capability and the management team’s depth of relevant experience.

“As a matchmaker, AutoWeb helps guide consumers through the large, complex, and multi-choice transaction of purchasing a vehicle. Providing our in-market audience with this alternative to dispose of their current vehicles is a natural product line extension,” said Jared Rowe, president and CEO of AutoWeb. “CarZeus offers an alternative disposal experience for consumers seeking to sell their cars. We believe that AutoWeb’s unique ability to efficiently identify in-market car buyers is a key differentiator that will allow us to match more of those consumers to the vehicle disposal experience they prefer.”

This acquisition positions AutoWeb to participate more meaningfully in the consumer used vehicle disposal market, which is highly fragmented and very large. Industry estimates size that market to include approximately 25 million vehicles annually with a total estimated value of approximately $230 billion. Importantly, this acquisition also supports AutoWeb’s ongoing product investment strategy to provide increasingly useful consumer experiences through its portfolio of automotive brands, including Car.com and UsedCars.com. This blended online and offline approach is intended to not only benefit consumers, but also retailers who will gain access to a new source of inventory in an efficient and cost-effective manner.