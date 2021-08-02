checkAd

AutoWeb Acquires Assets of Vehicle Acquisition Company CarZeus to Expand Matchmaking Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 22:16  |  38   |   |   

Transaction Extends Company Further into Used Cars, Increasing TAM

  • Acquisition of Assets a $400K All-cash Purchase from McCombs Family Partners and Founder
  • Company Intends to Leverage its Efficient Traffic Acquisition Capabilities, Management Experience to Drive Growth, Improve Profitability and Scale Processes
  • Transaction Supports Product Investment Strategy to Match Consumers with Their Preferred Vehicle Transactions
  • Company Executives to Discuss the Transaction at Earnings Call Scheduled for Aug. 5

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), an automotive matchmaking platform connecting in-market car shoppers to their preferred vehicle transactions, today announced it has acquired the assets of CarZeus, a San Antonio, Texas-based used vehicle acquisition platform that purchases vehicles directly from consumers and resells them through wholesale channels. AutoWeb intends to expand its used vehicle acquisition offering beyond CarZeus’ current San Antonio market by leveraging AutoWeb’s significant traffic acquisition capability and the management team’s depth of relevant experience.

“As a matchmaker, AutoWeb helps guide consumers through the large, complex, and multi-choice transaction of purchasing a vehicle. Providing our in-market audience with this alternative to dispose of their current vehicles is a natural product line extension,” said Jared Rowe, president and CEO of AutoWeb. “CarZeus offers an alternative disposal experience for consumers seeking to sell their cars. We believe that AutoWeb’s unique ability to efficiently identify in-market car buyers is a key differentiator that will allow us to match more of those consumers to the vehicle disposal experience they prefer.”

This acquisition positions AutoWeb to participate more meaningfully in the consumer used vehicle disposal market, which is highly fragmented and very large. Industry estimates size that market to include approximately 25 million vehicles annually with a total estimated value of approximately $230 billion. Importantly, this acquisition also supports AutoWeb’s ongoing product investment strategy to provide increasingly useful consumer experiences through its portfolio of automotive brands, including Car.com and UsedCars.com. This blended online and offline approach is intended to not only benefit consumers, but also retailers who will gain access to a new source of inventory in an efficient and cost-effective manner.   

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AutoWeb Acquires Assets of Vehicle Acquisition Company CarZeus to Expand Matchmaking Capabilities Transaction Extends Company Further into Used Cars, Increasing TAMAcquisition of Assets a $400K All-cash Purchase from McCombs Family Partners and Founder Company Intends to Leverage its Efficient Traffic Acquisition Capabilities, Management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NIO Inc. Provides July 2021 Delivery Update
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Commencement of Mailing of Proxy Statement
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Subsea 7 announces floating wind acquisition
Addex Appoints Seasoned Pharma Drug Researcher Mikhail Kalinichev as Head of Translational Science
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board