AppFolio, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF), today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.



In conjunction with this report, AppFolio will host a conference call on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call, please register in advance at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2995293. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. Registration will be open through the start of the live call.