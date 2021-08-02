GXO Adds Jason Papastavrou to Board of Directors

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) announced the appointment of Jason Papastavrou, Ph.D., to its board of directors upon today’s spin-off of the company from XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO). Until the spin-off, Dr. Papastavrou had been a member of the board of directors of XPO.

Dr. Papastavrou is the founder and chief investment officer of ARIS Capital Management, LLC. Previously, he was the founder and managing director of the Fund of Hedge Funds Strategies Group of Banc of America Capital Management (BACAP), president of BACAP Alternative Advisors, and a senior portfolio manager with Deutsche Asset Management. Dr. Papastavrou holds three degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, including a doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science.