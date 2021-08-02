checkAd

Phillips Edison & Company Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Initial Public Offering

CINCINNATI, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of 17,000,000 shares of common stock, fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 2,550,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price of $28.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Including the exercise of the over-allotment option, PECO issued a total of 19,550,000 shares of common stock in the offering. PECO’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol “PECO”. With a portion of the offering proceeds, PECO repaid its $375.0 million term loan maturing in 2022.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG, Capital One Securities, Fifth Third Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC and Regions Securities LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, and copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn.: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn.: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attn.: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has been declared effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. As of March 31, 2021, PECO owned equity interests in 300 real estate properties, including 278 wholly-owned real estate properties and 22 shopping center properties owned through two unconsolidated joint ventures with institutional partners.

Investors:
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Michael Koehler, Vice President of Investor Relations
(513) 338-2743
InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com

Source: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.





